2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
A trader opened a long position of 238,900 SOL an hour ago

According to PANews on July 31st, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a savvy trader (0x89Da), who has made over $2.9 million in profits, opened a long position worth 238,909 SOL (approximately
PANews2025/07/31 23:36
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 31st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $385 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $85.1535 million
PANews2025/07/31 23:30
White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates

The White House’s crypto report did not provide updates to the March 6 executive order establishing a Bitcoin reserve.
PANews2025/07/31 23:20
Bitwise, VanEck, and other institutions call on the US SEC to approve the inclusion of liquidity staking tokens in ETPs

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SolanaFloor, Jito Labs, Bitwise, Multicoin Capital, VanEck, and the Solana Policy Institute have submitted an open letter to the U.S. Securities and
PANews2025/07/31 23:17
Grayscale takes aim at the $80t IP market with Story Protocol trust

Grayscale is expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum with a trust focused on the native token of Story Protocol, which embeds licensing, royalties, and attribution directly into on-chain assets powering AI and creative industries. On July 31, crypto asset manager Grayscale…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 23:14
Immunefi to tackle $3.1b in crypto hacks with tool to block threats in seconds

Immunefi is launching an integrated platform to give real-time security alerts, leveraging an AI security model.
Crypto.news2025/07/31 23:10
Meteora has opened the first quarter points query

PANews reported on July 31st that Solana's ecosystem liquidity protocol, Meteora, has officially opened its first quarter points inquiry, with the first quarter snapshot taken on June 30th. Meteora's second
PANews2025/07/31 23:08
BNKR crypto gains as Coinbase listing sparks buying spree

Bankr’s crypto token surged 48% to hit a new all-time high of $0.000969, with daily volume exploding five-fold after Coinbase listed the artificial intelligence-powered trading agent. BankrCoin (BNKR), the token of the advanced AI agent Bankr, traded at around $0.000596…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 23:05
Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch

Sui's interoperability protocol IKA enables users to execute transactions across multiple chains in a trustless environment.
Crypto.news2025/07/31 23:03
The rise of Money2: The next financial system has already begun

Money2 is a new financial system powered by stablecoins and DeFi. With $225 billion in stablecoins and code-based contracts replacing banks, Money2 is already changing how value moves.
PANews2025/07/31 23:02

