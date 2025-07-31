Борса MEXC
A trader opened a long position of 238,900 SOL an hour ago
According to PANews on July 31st, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a savvy trader (0x89Da), who has made over $2.9 million in profits, opened a long position worth 238,909 SOL (approximately
SOL
$194.5
+10.99%
PANews
2025/07/31 23:36
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on July 31st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $385 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $85.1535 million
PANews
2025/07/31 23:30
White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates
The White House’s crypto report did not provide updates to the March 6 executive order establishing a Bitcoin reserve.
WHITE
$0.000647
+9.71%
HOUSE
$0.019908
-10.19%
ORDER
$0.1259
+8.53%
NOT
$0.002172
+1.30%
PANews
2025/07/31 23:20
Bitwise, VanEck, and other institutions call on the US SEC to approve the inclusion of liquidity staking tokens in ETPs
PANews reported on July 31st that according to SolanaFloor, Jito Labs, Bitwise, Multicoin Capital, VanEck, and the Solana Policy Institute have submitted an open letter to the U.S. Securities and
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
OPEN
$0.0000001013
-1.36%
PANews
2025/07/31 23:17
Grayscale takes aim at the $80t IP market with Story Protocol trust
Grayscale is expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum with a trust focused on the native token of Story Protocol, which embeds licensing, royalties, and attribution directly into on-chain assets powering AI and creative industries. On July 31, crypto asset manager Grayscale…
TRUST
$0.0005838
+9.79%
TOKEN
$0.01683
+8.09%
AI
$0.1353
+8.06%
IP
$5.731
-6.37%
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:14
Immunefi to tackle $3.1b in crypto hacks with tool to block threats in seconds
Immunefi is launching an integrated platform to give real-time security alerts, leveraging an AI security model.
REAL
$0.0529
+0.20%
AI
$0.1353
+8.06%
BLOCK
$0.2112
-3.73%
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:10
Meteora has opened the first quarter points query
PANews reported on July 31st that Solana's ecosystem liquidity protocol, Meteora, has officially opened its first quarter points inquiry, with the first quarter snapshot taken on June 30th. Meteora's second
SECOND
$0.0000076
-12.64%
JUNE
$0.0993
-9.72%
PANews
2025/07/31 23:08
BNKR crypto gains as Coinbase listing sparks buying spree
Bankr’s crypto token surged 48% to hit a new all-time high of $0.000969, with daily volume exploding five-fold after Coinbase listed the artificial intelligence-powered trading agent. BankrCoin (BNKR), the token of the advanced AI agent Bankr, traded at around $0.000596…
TOKEN
$0.01683
+8.09%
AI
$0.1353
+8.06%
GAINS
$0.02783
+6.71%
BNKR
$0.0008077
+4.35%
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:05
Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch
Sui's interoperability protocol IKA enables users to execute transactions across multiple chains in a trustless environment.
SUI
$3.9029
+5.87%
ALTCOIN
$0.0008187
-9.13%
IKA
$0.03864
+0.02%
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:03
The rise of Money2: The next financial system has already begun
Money2 is a new financial system powered by stablecoins and DeFi. With $225 billion in stablecoins and code-based contracts replacing banks, Money2 is already changing how value moves.
DEFI
$0.001897
+0.85%
PANews
2025/07/31 23:02
