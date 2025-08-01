Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Apple's Q3 revenue for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be US$94.04 billion, and it is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence.
PANews reported on August 1st that Apple (AAPL.O) CEO Tim Cook stated: "We have acquired seven companies this year and are willing to accelerate our AI roadmap through M&A." Apple
M
$0.43908
-3.85%
COOK
$0.011975
+0.06%
AI
$0.1352
+7.98%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/01 08:25
Nvidia responds to the "backdoor" issue: Nvidia's chips do not have "backdoors"
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Yicai Global, in response to allegations of serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips, Nvidia responded: "Cybersecurity is of paramount importance to
NOT
$0.002171
+1.16%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/01 08:16
A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million. The wallet currently holds a
ETH
$4,622.15
+9.07%
WALLET
$0.03015
+4.00%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/01 08:08
Mill City Ventures Successfully Closes $450 Million Private Placement and Launches SUI Treasury Strategy
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to BusinessWire, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MCVT) announced the successful completion of a $450 million private equity financing round and the
CITY
$1.1119
-1.68%
SUI
$3.9009
+5.81%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/01 08:00
Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Securities Times, Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect on August 1st. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued the "Guidelines
EFFECT
$0.006079
+1.67%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/01 07:53
Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%
PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
TRUMP
$9.309
+5.25%
ORDER
$0.1258
+8.26%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/01 07:50
Trump and his donors will pay for $200 million White House renovations
PANews reported on August 1st that Politico reported that the White House will undergo a massive $200 million renovation of its East Wing, the latest construction project by Trump at
WHITE
$0.000647
+9.56%
TRUMP
$9.309
+5.25%
WING
$0.1703
+8.74%
HOUSE
$0.019908
-10.17%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/01 07:48
Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika
PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Information: Meta Platforms (META.O) recently discussed a transaction with artificial intelligence video startup Pika, including a possible acquisition.
STARTUP
$0.006813
-18.07%
AI
$0.1352
+7.98%
PIKA
$0.00011122
-14.04%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/01 07:47
US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%
PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
MAJOR
$0.17476
-0.39%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/01 07:45
Coinbase increased its holdings by 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter, bringing its total holdings to 11,776.
PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that Coinbase added 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter of 2025, bringing its total holdings to 11,776. The cost
SECOND
$0.0000076
-12.64%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/01 07:40
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers