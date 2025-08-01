2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Chairman of the U.S. SEC: My top priority is to establish a regulatory framework for the issuance of crypto assets in the United States as soon as possible

Chairman of the U.S. SEC: My top priority is to establish a regulatory framework for the issuance of crypto assets in the United States as soon as possible

According to PANews on August 1st, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins stated that, in conjunction with the Presidential Working Group (PWG) report, his top priority is
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SOON
SOON$0.4383-12.49%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 09:26
Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

PANews reported on August 1st that several asset management firms, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, have submitted amendments to their S-1 registration statements for a Solana spot
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 09:11
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 09:07
Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Author: Justin Drake Translated by: BitpushNews Yesterday marked the tenth anniversary of Ethereum. Today, we officially launched the "Lean Ethereum" vision—my personal mission statement for the next decade. We stand
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003661+36.50%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 09:00
Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%

Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%

According to a report from PANews on August 1st, Kantaihai reported that on July 31st, US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.311+5.28%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1258+8.26%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 08:50
The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003661+36.50%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 08:45
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value
Stride
STRD$0.127+0.23%
STRK
STRK$0.1405+9.08%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 08:41
Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion

Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion

PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy announced that in the second quarter of 2025, the company achieved operating revenue of US$14 billion, net profit of US$10 billion, and earnings
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076-12.64%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001029+1.37%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 08:40
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009321+0.70%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003933+14.13%
MAY
MAY$0.05102-0.58%
SOON
SOON$0.4383-12.49%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 08:33
A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

According to a report by Yu Jin on August 1st, 5 hours ago, "insider" @qwatio transferred $2.98 million USDC to the Hyperliquid platform, opening short positions in BTC and ETH,
Bitcoin
BTC$119,900.11+0.96%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001+0.03%
Ethereum
ETH$4,622.16+9.05%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 08:30

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers