Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy
PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
PANews
2025/08/01 10:32
Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7
PANews reported on August 1st that on Thursday evening local time, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods exported to the
PANews
2025/08/01 10:22
Director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission: We are currently in a critical window period for the implementation of artificial intelligence applications
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Xinhua Finance, Jiang Yi, director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission, stated on the 1st that
PANews
2025/08/01 10:21
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 1, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Check out this one-picture recap from "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?Updated on August 1st: Moonit Memeland's new launchpad. $Larry Story on launchpad ip.world. Pump's
PANews
2025/08/01 10:05
A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking
In 1981, 16-year-old Shi Yongxin entered the then-almost forgotten Shaolin Temple. At the time, the temple housed only nine monks, struggling to survive by farming and receiving incense offerings. A
PANews
2025/08/01 10:00
Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto
PANews reported on August 1st that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Deling Holdings announced that it has signed an equity subscription agreement
PANews
2025/08/01 09:53
Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.
PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase disclosed total revenue of $1.5 billion, net profit of $1.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $512 million for Q2 2025. Subscription and service
PANews
2025/08/01 09:44
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent
According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
PANews
2025/08/01 09:39
AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.
According to a report by PANews on August 1st, following today's Bitcoin price correction, AguilaTrades' $400 million long position in BTC was completely liquidated half an hour ago. This round
PANews
2025/08/01 09:34
Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million
According to a report by Lookonchain on August 1st, trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum (ETH) with 20x leverage three days ago, when market sentiment was high. His cumulative profit has now
PANews
2025/08/01 09:30
