2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%,
Major
MAJOR$0.17461-0.45%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 11:02
ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network

ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network

PANews reported on August 1st that the AI agent platform ChainOpera AI has surpassed 300,000 paying users, bringing its total user base to over 2 million, with an average daily
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1352+7.98%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.354+2.75%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 10:56
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

According to a report from PANews on August 1, according to Lookonchain, James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) suffered a series of liquidations on his PEPE long position in another wallet, with a
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0004204+17.66%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001222+8.91%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.03014+3.96%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 10:46
Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
SOON
SOON$0.4383-12.49%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06646+7.85%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
PA Charts | A Look at the Major Web3 Events Worth Watching in August

PA Charts | A Look at the Major Web3 Events Worth Watching in August

In August, the crypto industry continued to see a multi-pronged approach to policy, projects, and regulation: ? Trump's reciprocal tariffs were delayed by one week to August 7th ? Hong
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.305+5.21%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07907-2.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.17461-0.45%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 10:39
A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Aunt Ai, the whale address 5E2d6…BpkPq built a position again after 8 months, purchasing JTO worth US$5.7 million at an average price
JITO
JTO$1.954+9.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1352+7.98%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 10:38
What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

JPMorgan and Coinbase are launching a multi-phase integration that brings crypto access and payments directly into the core of U.S. consumer banking. What’s cooking? JPMorgan and Coinbase break new ground In late July 2025, JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase announced a…
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5058+5.41%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07907-2.55%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/01 10:37
JPMorgan Chase CEO: We will participate in the encryption field based on customer needs

JPMorgan Chase CEO: We will participate in the encryption field based on customer needs

PANews reported on August 1st that according to CNBC, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon stated in an interview that he is not opposed to stablecoins and believes in stablecoins and
Notcoin
NOT$0.002169+1.07%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 10:35
Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

PANews reported on August 1st that to commemorate Ethereum's 10th anniversary, HashKey Cloud launched an exclusive HSK airdrop event. From August 1st, 2025, to October 31st, 2025, $ETH stakers (must
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0837+1.97%
HashKey Platform
HSK$0.5102-1.52%
Ethereum
ETH$4,621.98+9.04%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 10:33

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers