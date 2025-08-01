Борса MEXC
Tether surpasses South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of US Treasury bonds
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Messari data, Tether surpassed South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of U.S. Treasury bonds. Yesterday, Tether released its Q2 financial
PANews
2025/08/01 17:44
The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.
According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa is monitoring a whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH on-chain at high slippage. On July 28th, he purchased 5,073.16
PANews
2025/08/01 17:33
IMF: Some crypto assets will be included in the National Economic Accounts System (SNA) and classified as "non-produced non-financial assets"
PANews reported on August 1st that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) official blog announced that the updated System of National Accounts (SNA), the global standard for measuring economic activity, will
PANews
2025/08/01 17:30
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele can now run for election indefinitely
El Salvador approved indefinite reelection for President Bukele and extended terms to six years, sparking backlash from critics warning of rising authoritarianism.
PANews
2025/08/01 17:28
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.
PANews reported on August 1st that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced the establishment plan for the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee. The plan states that the MIIT
PANews
2025/08/01 17:23
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$44.59067 million
PANews reported on August 1st that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of market close, the total trading volume of all virtual asset ETFs in Hong Kong today
PANews
2025/08/01 16:55
Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.
According to PANews on August 1st, Indonesia's Directorate General of Taxation monitors annual cryptocurrency tax revenue between 50 billion and 60 billion rupiah (approximately US$31.25 million and US$36.4 million). Tax
PANews
2025/08/01 16:49
Bitcoin mining faces surging power demands and record-low fees
The Bitcoin network is expanding on an industrial scale, with power-hungry mining rigs driving energy consumption to unprecedented highs even as the flow of transactions slows to a trickle. Yet, the network seems to be under tension as rising hashrate…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 16:47
Among the top 300 crypto tokens by market capitalization, six tokens saw monthly gains exceeding 100%, including ZORA, which rose by 746.5%, and REKT, which rose by 208.3%.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Coingecko data, six of the top 300 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have seen monthly gains exceeding 100% over the past 30 days.
PANews
2025/08/01 16:40
HNT dips 36% from July peak — will Helium’s August 1 halving spark a rebound?
Helium’s HNT token has lost 36% of its value since hitting $4.03 in mid-July, trading at $2.95 on ahead of it’s third halving. The drop has extended by 12% in the past 24 hours and nearly 20% over the past…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 16:34
