2025-08-13 Wednesday

SitonMining Launches a New XRP Cloud Mining App, Enabling Zero-Threshold XRP Mining with a Single Tap on Your Smartphone and Earning Daily Passive Income

Siton Mining has announced the official launch of its new XRP mobile cloud mining platform. As a leader in blockchain financial solutions, the platform leverages blockchain-powered, renewable energy mining technology to provide users worldwide with a way to easily earn daily passive cryptocurrency income without requiring hardware, technical expertise, or upfront investment. In this era of rapid digital economic development, Siton Mining is redefining our understanding of cryptocurrency mining. They are making the once complex process simple and convenient – with just a smartphone, you can easily participate in cloud mining. This eliminates the need for expensive equipment and technical challenges, making operations simpler and more environmentally friendly. A Game-Changing Mobile Mining Platform Siton Mining specializes in multi-currency cloud mining services. Our platform architecture is completely cloud-based and powered by clean, renewable energy, ensuring environmental sustainability. The system features automatic mining switching, identifying the best-performing coins in real time for mining, maximizing user returns. Key Highlights: Zero Technical Barrier: No mining rigs, no technical skills, and maintenance-free. Mining is available anytime, anywhere. Easy to Use: No technical skills required, even beginners can easily get started. Transparent Returns: Daily automatic settlement, clear and traceable data. Environmentally Friendly: Using clean energy to create a low-carbon mining model. Global Coverage: Serving over 150 countries worldwide, with 24/7 customer service. Fund Security: Double encryption and decentralized custody for greater security. Start Your Crypto-Earning Journey in Three Steps 1. Register: Visit our official website at https://sitonmning.com. Complete your registration and receive a random system bonus of $10-$100 (USD), with a daily payout of $0.60. No deposit required. 2. Choose a mining contract: From short-term trials to long-term options, choose the flexibility you need. 3. Start cloud mining: Start mining immediately after contract activation, and receive real-time daily earnings. USD Futures Guarantee Investment Flexibility and Security Users can deposit funds using over 10 major cryptocurrencies, including BTC , ETH , XRP , DOGE , LTC , BCH , SOL , and USDT (ERC20/TRC20) . The platform automatically converts all deposits into USD, effectively mitigating the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations. Withdrawals are reconverted and transferred to the user’s selected currency, ensuring fund flexibility and security. About Siton Mining Siton Mining is a global cloud mining platform centered on innovation and environmental sustainability. We are committed to providing users with intelligent mining solutions that eliminate technical barriers, equipment dependencies, and geographic restrictions. By breaking the high barriers to entry and high costs associated with traditional cryptocurrency mining, Siton Mining enables users around the world to participate in and benefit from the digital economy in unprecedented ways. Get started now – turn your phone into a dedicated mining machine. Escape the reliance on traditional mining machines and the high electricity costs. Access the blockchain world and earn daily profits from your smartphone, wherever you are. Experience a brand new, convenient, and efficient mining experience.
2025/08/01 19:00
5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

‌In the third quarter of 2025, INEMINER will provide you with compliant, stable, and high-yield mining strategies, in compliance with local financial, data, and environmental regulations (Mica, DAAMLA, PSA). In addition, countries such as Norway have built a compliance system based on the Paris Agreement and territorial policies. INEMINER’s Analysis of Cloud Mining Investment in the First Half of 2025 and Trends in the Third Quarter 1. The cloud mining industry is showing an accelerated integration and technology upgrade trend. The head platform has established a competitive advantage through large-scale procurement and compliant operations. 2. The core of cloud mining is divided into three parts. These are market concentration, regulation and regional differentiation, and technology upgrade. 3. AI dynamic frequency modulation technology is popularized. Energy consumption is further optimized by 28%, 3nm mining machines (such as Antminer S21 Hydraulic) have a computing power of 395TH/s, and liquid cooling solutions reduce energy consumption by 15%. 4. Top 5 cloud mining machines in the first half of 2025: Forecast analysis of cloud mining development trends based on industry dynamics and market data in the second half of 2025. 5. Technological efficiency leap dominates the competitive landscape: The full popularization of 3nm mining machines optimizes unit computing power energy consumption by 28%, driving the comprehensive cost of large mining farms to reduce by 30%. FPGA chip applications are implemented to improve the elasticity of mining income for small currencies. The EU promotes “zero-carbon mining certification”. Mining farms with hydropower/wind power utilization rates below 50% will face traffic restrictions, forcing cloud platforms to transform their energy structure. 6. Policy compliance becomes a survival threshold: Regional regulatory polarization: The UK FCA license platform (INEMINER) provides principal protection contracts to attract compliant investors, and Singapore allows cloud computing power securitization transactions. Regional differentiation of carbon tax costs: The Middle East mines have increased costs due to the carbon tax surcharge ($0.005/kWh), while the UAE/Oman rely on subsidized electricity prices ($0.035-0.045/kWh) to remain competitive. INEMINER Platform Profit Strategy in the Third Quarter of 2025 1. It has a UK FCA license, principal return contracts, and ETHW mining; 2. INEMINER distributed computing power provides zero-threshold investment and no additional fees; 3. INEMINER uses AI multi-currency scheduling (BTC/DOGE/ETH), and the contract closes at $8,000 (USD) per day; 4. Real-time algorithm switching, optimization of small currency returns.
2025/08/01 18:58
Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

According to PANews on August 1st, Lido released a security disclosure on the X platform: a vulnerability related to the Lido CSM and the permissionless validator contract used to verify
2025/08/01 18:48
A whale withdrew 14,520 ETH worth $53 million from the exchange in the past 9 hours.

According to PANews on August 1st, Lookonchain monitoring indicates that whale 0xF436 is increasing its ETH holdings, withdrawing 14,520 ETH (worth $53 million) from exchanges in the past nine hours.
2025/08/01 18:40
Trump: If Powell doesn't cut rates, the Board of Governors should take control

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Jerome Powell, a stubborn idiot, must now significantly lower interest rates. If he continues to refuse
2025/08/01 18:39
Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

The AIXBT agent on the Virtual Protocol platform has launched its major Indigo upgrade to deliver deeper market insights and more accurate trading signals. The Aixbt (AIXBT) agent—an on-chain signal tool running on the Virtual Protocol platform—has just received a…
2025/08/01 18:39
Coinbase Legal Director: FDIC Still Trying to "Stop" Public Crypto Debanking Documents

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Decrypt, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal revealed that the exchange has filed a motion in federal court accusing the Federal Deposit
2025/08/01 18:36
Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

According to PANews on August 1st, Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock) published an analysis on the X platform stating: "Currently, 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, indicating a large-scale accumulation
Metaplanet files shelf registration for 555 billion yen worth of shares backed by BTC

Metaplanet files a plans to raise 555 billion yen by issuing two separate classes of BTC-backed shares over the next two years. The funds will go to its ambitious 2027 BTC acquisition goal. In a recent company notice, the Japanese…
2025/08/01 18:07
Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Bloomberg Tax, Bitpanda GmbH, a cryptocurrency brokerage, will have its co-CEO, Paul Klanschek, step down from the helm as the company achieves
