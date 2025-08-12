Western Union Seals $500M Intermex Deal to Command Americas Money Transfer Race

Western Union is set to expand its global reach with a $500 million Intermex acquisition, adding Intermex’s Ripple partnership to its arsenal of cross-border payment capabilities. Western Union Accelerates Global Expansion with Intermex Acquisition Western Union (NYSE: WU) and International Money Express Inc. (Intermex) (NASDAQ: IMXI) announced on Aug. 10 that they have entered into […]