2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Indonesia’s Crypto Tax Revenue Skyrockets 181% – But Volatility Raises Red Flags

Indonesia’s Crypto Tax Revenue Skyrockets 181% – But Volatility Raises Red Flags

Indonesia’s annual crypto tax revenue jumped sharply in 2024, marking its highest level since the government introduced taxation on digital assets in 2022. According to officials from the Directorate General of Taxes, the country collected 620 billion rupiah (around $38 million) last year, a 181% rise from the 220 billion rupiah recorded in 2023. The sharp increase reflects a broader surge in local crypto activity. Officials attributed the growth to a rise in transaction volumes, which reportedly reached 650 trillion rupiah ($39.67 billion) in 2024. This aligns with Indonesia’s growing crypto user base, which now stands at over 20 million people, surpassing the number of stock market investors. Crypto Tax Revenue in Indonesia Surged in 2024, but 2025 Off to a Slower Start However, the momentum may not last. Year-to-date figures for 2025 show a steep drop in tax revenue, with collections sitting at just 115 billion rupiah ($6.97 million) as of July. Officials point to crypto market volatility as a key factor behind the fluctuations. “Crypto is a long-term investment. The price can drop,” said Hestu Yoga Saksama, Director of Tax Regulations I at the Directorate General of Taxes. “It could spike, it could drop—it depends on what kind of fever it is. If the fever is high, then the reception will be good.” The tax was first introduced in 2022 and includes both Final Value Added Tax (VAT) and Article 22 Income Tax on crypto trading. In its first year, crypto taxes brought in 246 billion rupiah. The drop in 2023 raised concerns before the market rebounded sharply last year. To manage this growing sector, the government introduced several new regulations in 2025. Among them are updated ministerial decrees that set out tax rules for crypto asset trading and amend existing tax frameworks to reflect the evolving digital asset space. Indonesia has also reclassified crypto assets from commodities to financial assets. This move brings the sector under the oversight of the Financial Services Authority (OJK), indicating a shift in how the country views crypto’s role in its broader financial system. Yon Arsal, an advisor to the Minister of Finance, emphasized the need for collaboration. “It’s not enough to simply expand the scope,” he said. “We must also coordinate. We’re encouraging better coordination with our external stakeholders, including the Financial Services Authority.” Indonesia Raises Crypto Taxes on Foreign Exchanges, Cuts VAT for Buyers The government also rolled out tax reforms in August designed to shift activity toward domestic crypto platforms. Taxes on foreign exchanges were raised from 0.2% to 1%, while domestic platforms saw a smaller hike from 0.1% to 0.21%. Buyers, however, are no longer subject to VAT, creating an incentive for local trading. Crypto mining operations weren’t left out. VAT on mining has doubled from 1.1% to 2.2%, and a special 0.1% income tax for miners will be removed in 2026. After that, mining income will be taxed under regular personal or corporate tax rates. Speaking to CryptoNews, Gregory Cowles, Chief Strategy Officer of Intellistake.ai , noted that “crypto taxation needs to strike a balance. It’s fair that governments want their share, but overly aggressive or unclear policies risk pushing users offshore or into informal channels.” He continued, saying, “Especially in emerging markets, crypto is often more than just speculation; it’s a workaround for currency instability or limited access to banking. If taxation becomes too punitive, it could stifle that utility.” 🇮🇩 Indonesia implements sweeping cryptocurrency tax increases up to five times higher effective August 1 targeting the booming $39.67 billion crypto market. #Indonesia #Crypto https://t.co/INFY07kh8f — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Despite the volatility challenges, officials view crypto taxation as a growing source of revenue. The government’s ability to capture earnings from the booming digital asset market, particularly among younger investors aged 18 to 30, is seen as a long-term opportunity. Still, the unpredictable nature of crypto prices poses a challenge for revenue planning. As Yoga noted, “It really depends on the market. If activity drops, so does the revenue.” As 2025 unfolds, the country’s crypto tax collections may continue to reflect the highs and lows of a volatile but rapidly expanding sector. Gregory Cowles further noted that “If governments start to treat crypto tax income as a stable budget item, they may be setting themselves up for disappointment.” Indonesia Ranks 3rd Globally for Crypto Adoption as Youth Trading Soars Indonesia’s crypto sector is seeing a sharp rise in activity, fueled largely by its young population. Over 60% of the country’s crypto investors are aged between 18 and 30, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti). This surge in young investor participation has helped position Indonesia as the third-highest country on Chainalysis’s Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index . Source: Chainalysis In 2024, Indonesia recorded more than $30 billion in crypto transactions by October , a steep rise from $6.5 billion the previous year. While still below the 2021 peak of $54 billion, this marks a 352% year-over-year increase. The number of registered crypto traders in the country also grew, reaching 21 million. At the regulatory level, the country is undergoing a shift in oversight. The transfer of authority from Bappebti to the Financial Services Authority (OJK), initially planned for January 2025 , was delayed due to the absence of supporting government regulations. 🇮🇩 Indonesia’s crypto regulation transfer to OJK, set for Jan. 12, faces setbacks due to incomplete government frameworks. #Indonesia #CryptoRegulation https://t.co/2V7xIu94eI — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 2, 2025 Once finalized, the OJK is expected to provide a more structured regulatory framework aligned with global standards, including clearer rules on trading, taxation, and exchange operations.
Threshold
T$0.01772+5.16%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001826+4.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1014+1.31%
Movement
MOVE$0.1426+3.86%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.456+13.04%
RedStone
RED$0.4185-1.64%
Споделяне
CryptoNews2025/08/02 01:48
Crypto enters August with louder questions about where the money flows next

Crypto enters August with louder questions about where the money flows next

Can crypto sustain momentum in August as macro risks, token unlocks, and investor preferences decide how and where money moves? Fed expectations drive crypto liquidity In August 2025, global crypto markets are heading into a period of close observation, with…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01682+8.02%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/02 01:16
DevvStream plants crypto roots with Bitcoin and Solana treasury debut

DevvStream plants crypto roots with Bitcoin and Solana treasury debut

As traditional carbon markets collide with blockchain, DevvStream makes its first move, allocating treasury funds to Bitcoin and Solana. Meanwhile, the firm’s $300 million credit expansion could fuel a new era of tokenized environmental assets. On August 1, Nasdaq-listed carbon…
Movement
MOVE$0.1426+3.86%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00734-3.54%
ERA
ERA$1.0325-1.70%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/02 01:10
Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto

Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the United States has entered a golden era of cryptocurrency as it looks to unlock new possibilities with blockchain technology. Bessent’s comments come as the U.S. cryptocurrency space experiences notable growth and backing under…
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.021026+2.71%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1588+0.88%
ERA
ERA$1.0325-1.70%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/02 00:48
Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Billionaire Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has positioned his company’s Bitcoin-backed securities as a compelling alternative to conventional bank savings for retirement planning, presenting yields of 9.5% versus traditional savings rates ranging from 0.1% to 4%. During MicroStrategy’s second-quarter earnings call on July 31, Saylor highlighted the firm’s newest preferred stock offering, STRC, as especially appealing to conservative investors seeking returns on their income. Source: Strategy “ This presents opportunities for retirees and an entire demographic of investors ,” Saylor explained, emphasizing the product’s attraction for those pursuing enhanced returns without extended lock-up periods. He further noted that MicroStrategy’s preferred equity instruments provide exceptional yield-generating collateral for investors. Just watched the @Strategy earnings call and bought more $MSTR and replaced my cash reserve investment with $STRC . Not financial advice but my opinion is that the level of this firm’s performance aspiration and investor communication has no peer. @saylor @digitalphong 🔥🚀📈 https://t.co/WCgN62BsbQ — Tad Smith (@tadtweets) August 1, 2025 Saylor’s Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plan: 9.5% Yields vs 0.1% Banks The STRC preferred stock offering successfully raised $2.5 billion on July 30, funds that were immediately deployed to purchase 21,021 Bitcoin in what became 2025’s largest US initial public offering to date. Driving the digital transformation of IPOs with $BTC . $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC pic.twitter.com/ydraj0QTKt — Strategy (@Strategy) July 28, 2025 Strategy already announced that STRC will commence trading on the Nasdaq this Wednesday, marking it as America’s first exchange-listed perpetual preferred security from a Bitcoin treasury corporation offering monthly, board-determined dividends targeted at income-seeking investors. Notably, STRC represents the newest addition to MicroStrategy’s expanding portfolio of perpetual preferred securities designed to fund Bitcoin acquisitions. The series includes Strike (STRK), a convertible instrument with an 8% fixed dividend; Strife (STRF), a non-convertible option featuring a 10% cumulative yield; and Stride (STRD), which distributes a 10% non-cumulative dividend. This strategic positioning coincides with MicroStrategy’s announcement of record quarterly earnings totaling $10 billion , primarily fueled by Bitcoin’s appreciation from $77,000 in Q1 to above $111,000 in Q2. The Virginia-headquartered corporation, previously operating as MicroStrategy, established the blueprint for corporate Bitcoin treasury adoption and currently maintains 628,791 BTC valued at over $72.6 billion, representing approximately 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Source: Saylor/X MicroStrategy’s retirement plan initiative aligns with broader momentum toward incorporating Bitcoin into 401(k) investment options. U.S Government Greenlights Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plans in Crypto 401(k)s Policy Change Notably, the U.S. Department of Labor withdrew its 2022 guidance discouraging cryptocurrency inclusion in workplace 401(k) programs this July. This regulatory reversal is expected to rekindle enthusiasm for cryptocurrency investment vehicles within retirement and mortgage savings frameworks. Similarly, Bitcoin adoption in retirement portfolios appears to be accelerating across multiple fronts. In May 2024, the State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB), America’s ninth-largest pension fund, allocated $99 million to Bitcoin purchases, while Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis advocated for Bitcoin inclusion in the state’s pension system. International adoption is already underway, with UK retirement schemes dedicating up to 3% of their portfolios to Bitcoin , anticipating superior returns for beneficiaries. These pension investments received guidance from Cartwright, a firm specializing in defined benefit scheme management that provides employees with guaranteed monthly retirement income based on service duration and salary levels. Performance data indicates that Cartwright-managed pension fund Bitcoin investments have generated over 60% returns in less than twelve months, significantly outpacing traditional assets, including bonds, gold, and the S&P 500. Cartwright Pension Trusts is seeing rising interest from its clients after helping a UK pension fund allocate 3% to Bitcoin in 2024, yielding a 60% in November 2024—and according to Nasri, it secured a 60% return on investment in under 12 months pic.twitter.com/dhgIuST0Yi — The Crypto Utility Guy (@UtilityGuy7) July 2, 2025 Cartwright has also published specialized research targeting corporate treasurers, defined benefit administrators, and institutional investors, focusing on Bitcoin’s practical applications, volatility characteristics, and expanding macroeconomic significance.
Sidekick
K$7.078+19.74%
Threshold
T$0.01772+5.16%
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
Stride
STRD$0.1271+0.23%
STRK
STRK$0.1404+9.17%
Споделяне
CryptoNews2025/08/02 00:16
Blockchain startup Subzero Labs completes $20 million seed round led by Pantera Capital

Blockchain startup Subzero Labs completes $20 million seed round led by Pantera Capital

PANews reported on August 2nd that, according to Fortune magazine, blockchain startup Subzero Labs has secured $20 million in seed funding led by Pantera Capital, with participation from Variant, Coinbase
SEED
SEED$0.001037+0.77%
Startup
STARTUP$0.006822-17.97%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/02 00:03
FCA Lifts 4-Year Retail Ban on Crypto ETNs – Access Returns Oct. 8

FCA Lifts 4-Year Retail Ban on Crypto ETNs – Access Returns Oct. 8

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced that, from October 8, retail investors will once again be allowed to access crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs), marking a policy shift after more than four years of restrictions. The decision reflects what the regulator describes as an evolution in market maturity and investor understanding. UK FCA ban on retail trading in Bitcoin ETFs lifted on 8 October. It’s going to be big. https://t.co/45OZRO9vmw — Charlie Morris (@AtlasPulse) August 1, 2025 Retail Investors Regain Access to ETNs In a press release, the FCA confirms that retail consumers will be able to invest in crypto ETNs, provided the products are traded on an FCA-recognised, UK-based investment exchange—known as a Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE). These firms will be required to comply with UK financial promotion rules, ensuring consumers receive clear and fair information without being misled by aggressive marketing tactics. “Since we restricted retail access to cETNs, the market has evolved, and products have become more mainstream and better understood. In light of this, we’re providing consumers with more choice, while ensuring there are protections in place,” said David Geale, executive director of payments and digital finance at the FCA. The FCA made it clear that although crypto ETNs will become available to retail investors, protections such as the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) will not apply. Consumers will need to assess the risks themselves, with firms bound by the Consumer Duty to act in their clients’ best interests. Regulatory Progress in Crypto Oversight This move forms part of the FCA’s effort to build out a workable regulatory framework for cryptoassets in the UK. It follows the publication of proposals on stablecoin regulation and broader crypto market oversight. The regulator’s roadmap seeks to create structured access to digital assets without encouraging risky behavior. Despite lifting the restriction on ETNs, the FCA confirms that its ban on retail access to cryptoasset derivatives will remain in place. The agency reiterated its commitment to monitoring the evolving environment of high-risk investments, adjusting its approach based on developments in product safety, investor behavior, and global regulation. From Ban to Reform: A Gradual Policy Shift The FCA originally imposed a ban on the sale, marketing, and distribution of crypto derivatives and ETNs to retail clients in January 2021. By March 2024, however, the FCA shared a softer stance by allowing recognised investment exchanges like the London Stock Exchange to list crypto ETNs for professional investors. That softening continued into June 2025, when the regulator opened a consultation to explore lifting the ban for retail clients. With the latest rule change, the UK joins other global financial centers in re-evaluating the role of retail access to crypto-linked financial products under clearer rules and improved investor protections. Industry Reacts to FCA Policy Shift Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital, a long-standing expert in crypto ETPs, welcomes the FCA’s decision, calling it a long-overdue step toward aligning with international standards. “The FCA’s move to allow retail access to crypto ETNs on UK exchanges marks a major turning point. It brings the UK in line with global best practices—something I, along with many retail investors, have been advocating for,” said Kssis. Drawing on his experience managing regulated crypto products across Europe, he added: “We’ve seen how a strong regulatory framework can offer sophisticated exposure to crypto while still prioritizing investor protection.” Kssis describes the shift as a transformative moment for the UK market. “Until now, the 2021 retail ban effectively shut UK investors out of the regulated crypto investment wave that’s swept across Europe and the US. Many were left with little choice but to either miss out or turn to unregulated, riskier options.” He also praises the FCA’s requirement that only recognised investment exchanges—such as the London Stock Exchange—can list these products. “This ensures institutional-grade transparency and oversight that retail traders simply don’t get when accessing crypto directly,” he said. “Combined with the Consumer Duty framework and stricter financial promotion rules, this structure offers more protection than most current retail crypto platforms.”
Threshold
T$0.01772+5.16%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.06453+13.54%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00249999+0.99%
GET
GET$0.012533+56.27%
Comedian
BAN$0.05986+10.83%
Споделяне
CryptoNews2025/08/01 23:46
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $812 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $75.61 million
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 23:30
An address containing 306 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.4 years

An address containing 306 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.4 years

According to PANews on August 1st, Whale Alert monitoring revealed that an address that had been dormant for 12.4 years had just been activated, containing 306 BTC (worth $35.1654 million).
Bitcoin
BTC$119,894+0.98%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/01 23:22
Chainlink introduces new pricing methodology for DEX-traded assets

Chainlink introduces new pricing methodology for DEX-traded assets

Chainlink has announced a new pricing methodology purpose-built to offer reliable pricing for cryptocurrency and tokenized assets primarily traded on decentralized exchanges. An announcement Chainlink (LINK) shared on August 1 states that Chainlink State Pricing targets assets that show limited…
Chainlink
LINK$23.6+11.90%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/01 23:20

Актуални новини

Повече

Grayscale targets Sui’s infrastructure layer via DEEP and WAL token trusts

XRP expected to hit $4 soon: Earn XRP and other crypto daily with the SAVVY MINING platform

ETH Nears $4,500 as Its Biggest Whale BitMine Unleashes $20B War Chest to Buy More Ethereum

Vitalik Buterin Warns Against Ideology Overload in Blockchain – Here’s His Two-Part Fix

Leading long-term cryptos of 2025: Why LILPEPE leads over XRP and DOGE