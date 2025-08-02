Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill
DeFi Education Fund called on the Senate Banking Committee to frame a key crypto market bill in a more tech-neutral way and strengthen crypto developer protections in a recent letter.
MORE
$0.10138
+1.29%
DEFI
$0.001897
+0.85%
FUND
$0.0228
-6.97%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/02 09:40
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，麻吉大哥黄立成凌晨先加仓再割肉，剩余仓位浮亏扩大至 1850 万美元。其凌晨 12 点至 4 点大盘快速下跌时对 ETH / HYPE / PUMP 都进行了一轮小幅加仓，5 点短时反弹后再次下探才选择割肉；目前还剩余总价值 1.49 亿美元的仓位，其中 ETH 已几乎持平 PUMP 的浮亏，超过 600 万美元。
HYPE
$44.95
+4.31%
PUMP
$0.003956
+15.00%
ETH
$4,616.55
+8.98%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/02 09:37
According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the "insider whale"'s BTC & ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.
PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，“内幕巨鲸”的 BTC & ETH 双开空单浮盈已超过 585.9 万美元。 昨夜消息 ，“内幕巨鲸”将ETH空单加仓至11111.11枚，其仓位浮盈超324万美元。
BTC
$119,880.07
+1.01%
MORE
$0.10138
+1.29%
ETH
$4,616.55
+8.98%
AMP
$0.003772
+4.37%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/02 09:21
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho
PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
CITY
$1.1143
-1.46%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/02 09:10
Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.
PANews 8月2日消息，据财联社报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）8月1日宣布成立人工智能特别工作组，将引领该机构通过负责任地使用AI来提升运营创新和效率。已被任命为SEC首席人工智能官的Valerie Szczepanik将领导该工作组。
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/02 09:03
Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.
PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
ETH
$4,616.55
+8.98%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/02 08:57
Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.
PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
ETH
$4,616.55
+8.98%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/02 08:57
Curve currently has about 25 chains online, but not all of them are strictly Layer 2. These include Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Celo, Gnosis, Hyperliquid, Ink, Polygon, Sonic, etc.
PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，CurveDAO 成员 phil_00Llama 提交了一项提案，旨在阻止这家去中心化交易所进一步扩展到其他以太坊 Layer2 层，理由是其缺乏经济效用。提案中写道：“Layer 2 占用了优秀开发者的时间。这些链至少需要与以太坊相同的关注，但回报却微乎其微。通过削减所有这方面的开发，Curve 可以重新获得精力，向更富有成效的方向发展”。“我认为 Curve 应该加大对以太坊的投入，例如专注于在以太坊生态系统中更广泛地采用 scrvUSD。” 他指出，“在交易量低迷的时候”，Curve 在以太坊主网上的矿池产生的收入是其所有 Layer 2 部署总和的 450 倍。 该提案是在 Aave 联合创始人 Marc Zeller 做出类似举动之后提出的。Marc Zeller
CELO
$0.3647
+6.85%
SONIC
$0.21719
+2.43%
LAYER
$0.6386
+4.26%
AAVE
$321.53
+9.11%
ETC
$23.77
+6.49%
NOT
$0.002169
+1.11%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/02 08:48
Differentiating between DeFi developers and centralized intermediaries; clearly defining which intermediaries need to register with the government; criteria for determining whether a protocol is decen
PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，DeFi 教育基金（DEF）提交意见书敦促参议院银行委员会认真考虑如何监管 DeFi，为 DeFi 设立专门监管框架。其强调立法应遵循四个关键目标：区分 DeFi 开发者和中心化中介机构；明确定义哪些中介机构需要向政府注册；确定协议是否去中心化的标准；以及技术中立的监管。 DEF 的意见书由 a16z Crypto、Jito Labs、Jump Crypto、Paradigm、Multicoin Capital、Solana Policy Institute、Uniswap Foundation、Uniswap Labs 和 Variant Fund 共同签署。该委员会正在讨论《2025 年负责任金融创新法案》（RFIA）草案，该法案是参议院于 2022 年 6
DEFI
$0.001897
+0.85%
FUND
$0.0228
-6.97%
BLOCK
$0.2103
-4.01%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/02 08:32
How does Block leverage the S&P 500 status to drive trillions of Wall Street capital into BTC?
Author: Zz, ChainCatcher In July 2025, Blockchain, led by Jack Dorsey, officially joined the S&P 500 index. The fintech company, which owns payment giant Square and mobile financial app Cash
BTC
$119,880.07
+1.01%
MOBILE
$0.0003989
+4.26%
INDEX
$1.456
+13.04%
APP
$0.003058
+0.09%
BLOCK
$0.2103
-4.01%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/02 08:29
Актуални новини
Повече
Grayscale targets Sui’s infrastructure layer via DEEP and WAL token trusts
XRP expected to hit $4 soon: Earn XRP and other crypto daily with the SAVVY MINING platform
ETH Nears $4,500 as Its Biggest Whale BitMine Unleashes $20B War Chest to Buy More Ethereum
Vitalik Buterin Warns Against Ideology Overload in Blockchain – Here’s His Two-Part Fix
Leading long-term cryptos of 2025: Why LILPEPE leads over XRP and DOGE