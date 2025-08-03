Борса MEXC
Новини за крипто
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Huang Licheng's long position on ETH/HYPE/PUMP has basically given back all of his previous profits of $22.45 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Huang Licheng, the big brother of Maji, has basically lost all of his previous profits of
HYPE
$45.01
+4.31%
PUMP
$0.00396
+14.91%
ETH
$4,622.38
+9.04%
PANews
2025/08/03 09:07
Former Trump prosecutor under investigation for alleged illegal political activity
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to CCTV News, the Office of Special Counsel, a US federal watchdog, confirmed on August 2nd local time that former Special Counsel Jack
TRUMP
$9.297
+5.24%
PANews
2025/08/03 09:00
A whale obtained 25,540 ETH from FalconX 6 hours ago, worth $86.1 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale received 25,540 ETH worth $86.1 million from FalconX six hours ago. Previously, the whale received 35,615 ETH
SIX
$0.02275
-7.10%
ETH
$4,622.38
+9.04%
PANews
2025/08/03 08:40
The "whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles" added 10,000 ETH to its position 3 hours ago, and the current ETH short position has a floating profit of US$12.25 million.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, [the whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles] increased his short position by another
ETH
$4,622.38
+9.04%
WIN
$0.00006268
+4.03%
PANews
2025/08/03 08:31
Solana CME futures trading volume surged 252% in July to $8.1 billion, the highest volume since launch.
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to data from The Block, cited by Cointelegraph, Solana CME futures trading volume soared 252% in July to $8.1 billion, setting a record
BLOCK
$0.2103
-4.01%
PANews
2025/08/03 08:26
Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 15,822 ETH, worth approximately $55.56 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin monitored Sharplink Gaming's receipt of another 15,822 ETH (US$55.56 million) from Galaxy Digital five hours ago. This means that the
ETH
$4,622.38
+9.04%
PANews
2025/08/03 08:14
A Federal Reserve board member resigned and the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics was fired. What does this mean for the market?
Written by: Wall Street Journal Trump fired the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and almost at the same time a Federal Reserve board member announced his resignation. This
TRUMP
$9.297
+5.24%
PANews
2025/08/03 08:00
Bitcoin and the crypto market are in the red today, here's why
The crypto market took a sharp turn lower this week as a cocktail of weak economic data and heavy profit-taking sparked a wave of selling.
HERE
$0.00058
+7.40%
RED
$0.419
-1.59%
WHY
$0.00000002993
-23.25%
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 03:23
APT Miner gains traction as XRP holders seek stable passive income
White House unveils landmark crypto policy with BTC reserve plan, driving XRP rally and shift toward cloud mining. #sponsoredcontent
WHITE
$0.0006473
+9.80%
BTC
$119,940.02
+1.03%
XRP
$3.2559
+3.71%
CLOUD
$0.08367
+1.94%
GAINS
$0.02781
+6.63%
APT
$4.837
+6.23%
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 03:13
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Little Pepe nears CEX debut as $12.5m presale, Layer-2 tech, and meme launchpad spark 500x upside chatter. #partnercontent
LIKE
$0.011038
+2.14%
LAYER
$0.6395
+4.39%
PEPE
$0.00001224
+9.09%
MEME
$0.001832
+7.25%
SPARK
$0.044003
-17.88%
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 00:14
