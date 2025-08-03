Борса MEXC
Insider: my country does not yet have a globally influential public chain. It is recommended that central state-owned enterprises take the lead in building a national public chain.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Caixin, an insider stated in an interview regarding stablecoins that my country currently lacks a globally influential public blockchain. Another insider suggested
PANews
2025/08/03 17:06
Metaplanet CEO: The company's goal is to provide multiple tools to raise funds to buy Bitcoin
PANews reported on August 3rd that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a publicly listed Japanese company, tweeted that Metaplanet aims to provide a variety of tools to raise funds for
PANews
2025/08/03 16:51
From homeless teenager to billionaire: The story of Luca Netz, CEO of Fat Penguin
Written by Thejaswini MA Compiled by: Block unicorn Preface The boxes at the Ring delivery center wouldn't pack themselves, but 16-year-old Luca Netz was constantly distracted. Around him, his colleagues
PANews
2025/08/03 16:30
Satoshi Gallery, the designer of the Satoshi Nakamoto statue, is offering a reward of 0.1 Bitcoin for information leading to the theft of the statue in Switzerland.
PANews reported on August 3rd that Satoshi Gallery, the project behind the Satoshi Nakamoto statue, tweeted that its statue in Lugano, Switzerland, had been stolen and was offering a 0.1
PANews
2025/08/03 16:28
HYPE major holders increased their holdings by $4.07 million, and their current holdings have a floating profit of $1.535 million.
PANews reported on August 3rd that @ai_9684xtpa monitors that 0x7BE...480D8, one of the top 75 HYPE holders, is still increasing his holdings. He deposited 4.07 million USDC to Hyperliquid 20
PANews
2025/08/03 16:20
Beijing is exploring a disposal mechanism for the virtual currencies involved in the case, entrusting the Beijing Stock Exchange to sell them publicly through a Hong Kong-licensed exchange.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to China Economic Net, since my country strictly banned virtual currency transactions in 2021, the disposal of virtual currencies involved in the case
PANews
2025/08/03 16:09
Why Investors Are Betting on SPY Token Before the Next Crypto Payment Boom
A lot of new crypto tokens come and go without making much impact. But every now and then, one shows signs of being different, and looking closely, SpacePay’s SPY could be the unique one this time. Right now, SpacePay is running a presale and has already raised over $1 million. Investors are starting to take.. The post Why Investors Are Betting on SPY Token Before the Next Crypto Payment Boom appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/08/03 15:26
Musk: Real-time AI video rendering technology is expected to be realized in 3 to 6 months
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Jinshi, Musk retweeted the relevant news about Grok Imagine and said: "Ten days ago, a 6-second video took 60 seconds to render,
PANews
2025/08/03 15:23
Data: 1,000 BTC transferred from Coinbase Institutional to an unknown wallet
PANews reported on August 3 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 1,000 BTC (US$113,640,184) was transferred from Coinbase Institutional to an unknown wallet.
PANews
2025/08/03 15:08
Hong Kong RWA registration platform will be launched on August 7
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to the "Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily", the Hong Kong RWA registration platform will be launched on August 7th. Initiated by the
PANews
2025/08/03 13:42
