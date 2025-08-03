2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
NFT sales plunge as CryptoPunks, Pudgy Penguins demand wanes

NFT sales plunge as CryptoPunks, Pudgy Penguins demand wanes

Total NFT sales decreased by 10% in the previous seven days, reaching $155 million. The weekly decline was primarily due to CryptoPunks.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004736+0.44%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/03 22:15
Interview | WAX and Tether co-founder on the impact of the GENIUS Act on the tokenization of the global financial markets

Interview | WAX and Tether co-founder on the impact of the GENIUS Act on the tokenization of the global financial markets

This is a follow-up interview to a three-part series of interviews with William Quigley, a crypto investor and co-founder of WAX and Tether.
Particl
PART$0.1733-1.42%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04406+5.50%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/03 21:54
Hassett: Trump and Treasury Secretary Benson are actively searching for the next Fed chairman

Hassett: Trump and Treasury Secretary Benson are actively searching for the next Fed chairman

PANews reported on August 3 that when talking about the selection of the next Federal Reserve Chairman, Hassett, Director of the White House National Economic Council, said that US President
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0006473+9.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.291+5.17%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.019858-10.04%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/03 21:48
US Trade Representative: New round of tariffs on multiple countries &quot;basically decided&quot;

US Trade Representative: New round of tariffs on multiple countries &quot;basically decided&quot;

PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Jinshi, U.S. Trade Representative Greer stated on August 3rd local time that the new round of tariffs imposed by President Trump on
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.291+5.17%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12759+3.62%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/03 21:42
Hassett: Not eager to run Bureau of Labor Statistics

Hassett: Not eager to run Bureau of Labor Statistics

PANews reported on August 3rd that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said he has no desire to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, citing the economy as
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0006473+9.80%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.019858-10.04%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002173+1.30%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/03 21:37
Ripple: Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Japan's SBI are the most active participants in the TradFi blockchain business

Ripple: Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Japan's SBI are the most active participants in the TradFi blockchain business

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, Ripple, in collaboration with CB Insights and the UK Blockchain Technology Center, released a new report stating that Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase,
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/03 21:23
Justin Sun returned to Earth on the Blue Origin spacecraft, with a total space flight time of 10 minutes and 14 seconds.

Justin Sun returned to Earth on the Blue Origin spacecraft, with a total space flight time of 10 minutes and 14 seconds.

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to the official live broadcast of Blue Origin, the New Shepard, a spacecraft carrying TRON founder Justin Sun, completed its space journey and
SUN
SUN$0.022924+1.51%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.08436+4.40%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1589+1.01%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/03 20:48
The Blue Origin spacecraft that Sun Yuchen took has been launched

The Blue Origin spacecraft that Sun Yuchen took has been launched

PANews reported on August 3 that according to a live broadcast by Blue Origin, the Blue Origin spacecraft New Shepard, which carried Justin Sun, has been launched. It is reported
SUN
SUN$0.022924+1.51%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.08436+4.40%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/03 20:44
FTX creditors release SBF case update: case to begin on November 3, one week later

FTX creditors release SBF case update: case to begin on November 3, one week later

PANews reported on August 3rd that FTX creditor Sunil released an update on the SBF case on the X platform: November 3, 2023: Convicted on 7 counts March 28, 2024:
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/03 20:33
Michael Saylor: Winter Won't Come Back

Michael Saylor: Winter Won't Come Back

PANews reported on August 3rd that Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has not yet released any information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform, stating only that
Threshold
T$0.01775+5.40%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002173+1.30%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/03 20:22

Актуални новини

Повече

Grayscale targets Sui’s infrastructure layer via DEEP and WAL token trusts

XRP expected to hit $4 soon: Earn XRP and other crypto daily with the SAVVY MINING platform

ETH Nears $4,500 as Its Biggest Whale BitMine Unleashes $20B War Chest to Buy More Ethereum

Vitalik Buterin Warns Against Ideology Overload in Blockchain – Here’s His Two-Part Fix

Leading long-term cryptos of 2025: Why LILPEPE leads over XRP and DOGE