Thai listed company RSXYZ announces its Bitcoin holdings have increased to 50
PANews reported on August 4 that according to official news, Thailand's listed company RSXYZ Public Company Limited (Ticker: XYZ) announced last week that it would strategically increase its Bitcoin holdings
PANews
2025/08/04 09:19
A whale is increasing its BTC long position and currently holds 752 BTC with a floating profit of $774,000
According to PANews on August 4, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale 0xab15 is increasing its BTC long position and currently holds 752 BTC (US$86 million), with unrealized profits of
BTC
$119,941.55
+1.03%
PANews
2025/08/04 09:11
The address suspected to be an ETH reserve institution continued to hoard 15,846 ETH and deposited it for pledge 7 hours ago
PANews reported on August 4th that according to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, an address likely belonging to an ETH reserve institution continued to hoard and stake 15,846 ETH (US$55.34 million)
ETH
$4,623.71
+9.08%
PANews
2025/08/04 09:06
Some of the whale @qwatio's short positions were liquidated, and the current floating profit has dropped to $1.3 million.
PANews reported on August 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market began to recover, some of the short positions of the giant whale @qwatio were liquidated: BTC
BTC
$119,941.55
+1.03%
PANews
2025/08/04 08:55
Coinbase ad airs in UK, CEO urges country to recognize cryptocurrency's potential
PANews reported on August 4 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated on the X platform: "Our ad was banned by television in the UK, causing quite a stir. This ad
PANews
2025/08/04 08:50
Linea, the Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain, will launch its native token, REX, on August 6.
PANews reported on August 4th that Etherex, a decentralized exchange jointly launched by Linea, Consensys, and Nile, will launch its native token, REX, on August 6th. Etherex is an upgraded
TOKEN
$0.01686
+8.35%
REX
$0.019975
-5.08%
PANews
2025/08/04 08:31
Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio retires, and his seven investment principles attract attention
Reporter: Wu Bin (21st Century Business Herald) "Pain + Reflection = Progress." On August 1st, Beijing time, Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, shared his farewell letter on social media,
PAIN
$1.2969
+8.87%
RAY
$3.393
+3.98%
PANews
2025/08/04 08:30
Trump: Will announce a candidate to fill vacant Federal Reserve board seat in coming days
PANews reported on August 4 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that he will announce a candidate to fill the vacant Federal Reserve board position in the next
TRUMP
$9.296
+5.25%
PANews
2025/08/04 08:07
Coinbase's "SocialFi" sparks Zora fever, with Basechain's daily token issuance surpassing Solana's
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to CoinDesk, Dune Analytics data indicates that Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network supported by Coinbase, has surpassed Solana in daily token issuance.
TOKEN
$0.01686
+8.35%
LAYER
$0.6391
+4.32%
ZORA
$0.121585
+2.51%
PANews
2025/08/04 07:31
Altcoin Investment Guide: Which Key Metrics Are Worth Paying Attention to?
Author: thedefinvestor Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain The bull market is back (at least for now). But the question is, which altcoins are most likely to become the top performers? During
ALTCOIN
$0.0008411
-7.06%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
BULL
$0.004286
+1.08%
NOW
$0.00797
+2.31%
PANews
2025/08/04 07:30
