SharpLink adds $54M in ETH, expanding holdings to $1.65B
SharpLink Gaming has continued its aggressive Ethereum acquisition strategy, purchasing another 15,822 ETH worth approximately $53.9 million. According to an Aug. 3 post on X by Lookonchain, the firm spent $108.57 million in USD Coin (USDC) over the preceding two…
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 11:19
Lido Co-founder: Decided to reduce the size of the contributor team, affecting approximately 15% of employees
PANews reported on August 4th that Lido co-founder Vasiliy Shapovalov stated on the X platform last weekend: "To ensure long-term sustainability, Lido Labs, the Lido ecosystem, and the Lido Alliance
PANews
2025/08/04 11:14
The crypto market rebounded across the board, with the PayFi sector leading the gains, exceeding 6%, and BTC rising to $114,000.
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market rebounded after a sustained decline, with all sectors generally seeing gains of approximately 2% to 6%. The
PANews
2025/08/04 11:11
Japanese listed company Metaplanet spent approximately $53.7 million to increase its holdings of 463 Bitcoins
PANews reported on August 4th that Metaplanet, a publicly listed Japanese company, announced that it had purchased an additional 463 bitcoins at a price of approximately $115,895 per bitcoin, spending
PANews
2025/08/04 11:02
US SEC v. Ripple: Legal experts say SEC has only days left to respond to XRP case
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to Bitcoin.com, the crypto community is closely following the progress of the lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple,
PANews
2025/08/04 10:52
Important News from Last Night and This Morning (August 3rd-4th)
Analysis: Paradigm may hold approximately $765.4 million worth of HYPE According to @mlmabc's monitoring, Paradigm may hold 19,134,900.46 HYPE, valued at approximately $765.4 million. The estimated average cost is $16.46,
PANews
2025/08/04 10:30
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 4, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on 8/4: Another Trump coin? Trump Media & Technology reveals its "Truth"
PANews
2025/08/04 10:00
Analysis: Paradigm may hold approximately $765.4 million worth of HYPE
PANews reported on August 4 that according to @mlmabc monitoring, Paradigm may hold 19,134,900.46 HYPEs, worth approximately US$765.4 million. The estimated average cost is US$16.46, the total cost is approximately
PANews
2025/08/04 09:50
Ripple: Banks have invested over $100 billion in blockchain infrastructure since 2020
PANews reported on August 4th that according to CoinDesk, a recent report released by Ripple, CB Insights, and the UK's CBT stated that digital assets are becoming mainstream, with traditional
PANews
2025/08/04 09:47
The US is embracing the "Golden Age of Cryptocurrency," but how will South Korea follow suit?
Author: Heechang Four Pillars Compiled by: TechFlow Key Takeaways The Executive Order 14178 Task Force released a 166-page report today outlining how the United States can lead the blockchain industry
PANews
2025/08/04 09:30
