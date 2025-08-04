Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Rich Dad Poor Dad author: If Bitcoin falls below $90,000 due to the "August Curse," I will double my investment
PANews reported on August 4th that Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," said on social media that Bitcoin could fall below $90,000 due to the so-called "August Curse."
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/04 16:47
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw their first net outflow in 15 weeks, with $404 million in Bitcoin outflows during the week.
PANews reported on August 4th that a report released by CoinShares showed that digital asset investment products experienced a net outflow of $223 million over the past week, the first
NET
$0.0001029
+1.37%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/04 16:43
CACEIS, a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, acquires minority stake in Kriptown to support the launch of blockchain exchange Lise
PANews reported on August 4 that CACEIS, the asset services arm of Crédit Agricole, acquired a minority stake in French fintech company Kriptown to support the launch of the blockchain
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/04 16:15
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$27.59936 million
According to PANews on August 4, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
VIRTUAL
$1.3565
+3.02%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/04 16:15
Stolen Satoshi statue recovered in shambles, what really happened?
The statue of Bitcoin’s pseudonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto was recently the victim of vandalism, stolen, shattered, and drowned for reasons unknown. Satoshi disappears, again On August 3, 2025, Satoshigallery, the creators of the Satoshi Nakamoto statue, revealed that the symbol…
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 16:10
Cardano treasury allocates $71m in ADA for protocol enhancements
Cardano community members have approved a $71 million funding proposal to support a year-long upgrade plan by core developer Input Output Engineering. According to data from Cardano network explorer AdaStat, the proposal passed with 74% support, securing 200 votes in…
CORE
$0.506
+5.63%
ADA
$0.8478
+9.28%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 16:04
YGG establishes Onchain Guild and allocates 50 million YGG to the ecological fund pool to explore revenue generation opportunities
PANews reported on August 4 that Yield Guild Games (YGG), the world's largest decentralized gaming guild network, announced the establishment of a new Onchain Guild and allocated 50 million YGG
YGG
$0.1738
+7.21%
FUND
$0.0228
-6.97%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/04 15:48
Bitcoin’s August correction continues, but could this stealth catalyst spark a rally?
Bitcoin has slipped below $115,000 amid an August correction, but behind the surface, a quiet shift in macro conditions may be laying the groundwork for a sharp reversal. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is down 4% over the…
BTC
$119,941.53
+1.03%
MAY
$0.05098
-1.10%
SPARK
$0.04359
-19.27%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 15:27
Analysis: Under the risk appetite in the late stage of Bitcoin bull market, there will be two more rebounds in this cycle
PANews reported on August 4th that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. noted that the Bitcoin bull market has entered its late stages, with investor risk appetite gradually declining. Data shows
MORE
$0.10149
+1.42%
BULL
$0.004286
+1.08%
STAGE
$0.000045
--%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/04 15:13
RWA Token, Why Does the On-Chain World Also Have an "Augusta Club"?
By Prathik Desai Compiled by: Block unicorn In the 20th century, Augusta National Golf Club was criticized for its perceived elitism. Home to the Masters Tournament, the club boasted only
TOKEN
$0.01682
+8.09%
CLUB
$0.007854
-0.39%
RWA
$0.00544
+13.61%
BLOCK
$0.2103
-4.45%
WHY
$0.00000002993
-23.25%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/04 15:00
Актуални новини
Повече
Grayscale targets Sui’s infrastructure layer via DEEP and WAL token trusts
XRP expected to hit $4 soon: Earn XRP and other crypto daily with the SAVVY MINING platform
ETH Nears $4,500 as Its Biggest Whale BitMine Unleashes $20B War Chest to Buy More Ethereum
Vitalik Buterin Warns Against Ideology Overload in Blockchain – Here’s His Two-Part Fix
Leading long-term cryptos of 2025: Why LILPEPE leads over XRP and DOGE