Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Is BTC stockpiling the next big equity trade? Smarter Web Company and peers test the limits of mNAV premiums
U.K-listed The Smarter Web Company completed a £8.1 million capital raise shortly after its BTC crosses over 2,050. Can BTC accumulation push stock prices up? According to a recent press release, the total offering would generate capital worth £8.1 million…
K
$7.086
+19.73%
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
BTC
$119,967.31
+1.05%
PUSH
$0.0416
+0.67%
TRADE
$0.12763
+3.70%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 21:10
OpenMind raises $20 million in funding, led by Pantera Capital, to build an open collaborative network for intelligent machines
PANews reported on August 4th that OpenMind, a Silicon Valley-based intelligent machine infrastructure company, announced the completion of a $20 million funding round led by Pantera Capital, with participation from
OPEN
$0.0000001013
-1.36%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/04 21:07
Trump: Will select an outstanding successor for the U.S. Department of Labor
PANews reported on August 4 that US President Trump posted on social media: "Last week's jobs report was manipulated, just like the data before the presidential election was manipulated. That's
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
TRUMP
$9.311
+5.47%
LIKE
$0.011038
+2.37%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/04 21:06
The Battle for Pegged Asset Trading
Author: tokenbrice Compiled by: LlamaC The early stages of pegged asset trading (2018-2019) Back in the day, over five years ago, the only options available for trading on mainnet were
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/04 21:00
Multiple Ethereum whales continue to increase their holdings, with a single address transferring over $86 million
According to a report from Lookonchain on August 4th, the newly created wallet "0x86F9" received 24,294 ETH from FalconX in the past six hours, worth approximately $86.48 million. Another wallet,
SIX
$0.02266
-7.51%
ETH
$4,627
+9.14%
WALLET
$0.03016
+3.92%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/04 20:58
CrediX Finance hacked for $4.5m via governance flaw
CrediX Finance suffered a $4.5 million exploit after attackers gained admin access
VIA
$0.0182
-3.19%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 20:54
Last week, listed companies bought a net $2.56 billion worth of BTC
PANews reported on August 4th that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had a net purchase of $2.56 billion worth of Bitcoin last week. Strategy acquired
BTC
$119,967.31
+1.05%
NET
$0.0001029
+1.37%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/04 20:52
DeFi Development increased its SOL holdings to 1.29 million, with a market value of approximately US$209 million
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire , DeFi Development Corp. ( Nasdaq: DFDV ) announced the purchase of 110,466 Solana ( SOL ) tokens at an average
SOL
$194.13
+10.76%
DEFI
$0.001897
+0.85%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/04 20:45
Swiss government plans to continue talks with US
PANews reported on August 4th that the Swiss government stated that it is prepared to continue talks with the United States after August 7th if necessary and is determined to
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/04 20:41
Ether Machine purchased another 10,600 ETH, bringing its total holdings to over 345,000 ETH
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Ether Machine announced that its subsidiary , The Ether Reserve LLC, had increased its holdings by 10,605 ETH at an
ETH
$4,627
+9.14%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/04 20:22
Актуални новини
Повече
Grayscale targets Sui’s infrastructure layer via DEEP and WAL token trusts
XRP expected to hit $4 soon: Earn XRP and other crypto daily with the SAVVY MINING platform
ETH Nears $4,500 as Its Biggest Whale BitMine Unleashes $20B War Chest to Buy More Ethereum
Vitalik Buterin Warns Against Ideology Overload in Blockchain – Here’s His Two-Part Fix
Leading long-term cryptos of 2025: Why LILPEPE leads over XRP and DOGE