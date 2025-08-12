The Smarter Web Company Acquires 295 Bitcoin, Boosting Total Holdings to 2,395 BTC

The Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF | FRA: 3M8), a London-listed firm, has announced the acquisition of an additional 295 BTC as part of its “10 Year Plan,” which includes a treasury policy focused on bitcoin accumulation. The purchase was made at an average price of £89,000 per bitcoin (approximately $119,412), totaling […]