Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$47.64676 million
According to PANews on August 12, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
VIRTUAL
$1.3582
+3.12%
PANews
2025/08/12 16:21
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 12: Ethereum ETF Inflows Top $1B, Trump Adviser Sees Nakamoto Inc ‘Smash Buying’ $762M Bitcoin, Metaplanet Adds BTC
Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates US spot Ethereum ETF inflows topped $1 billion for the first time, Trump crypto adviser David Bailey aims to make Nakamoto
TRUMP
$9.308
+5.43%
BTC
$120,022.89
+1.08%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/12 16:09
The Smarter Web Company Acquires 295 Bitcoin, Boosting Total Holdings to 2,395 BTC
The Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF | FRA: 3M8), a London-listed firm, has announced the acquisition of an additional 295 BTC as part of its “10 Year Plan,” which includes a treasury policy focused on bitcoin accumulation. The purchase was made at an average price of £89,000 per bitcoin (approximately $119,412), totaling […]
BTC
$120,022.89
+1.08%
PART
$0.1732
-1.36%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 15:59
AguilaTrades switched to long positions after losing $3.65 million on three consecutive short ETH stops, and has opened 7,700 positions.
PANews reported on August 12th that according to Ember's monitoring, AguilaTrades switched to a long position after suffering a $3.65 million loss from three consecutive short ETH stop-loss orders. Within
STOP
$0.19302
-2.24%
ETH
$4,628.24
+9.20%
PANews
2025/08/12 15:49
Metaplanet tops Bitcoin stash with additional $61m
Japan’s ‘MicroStrategy’ Metaplanet is doubling down on its Bitcoin bet with another major purchase. On August 12, the Tokyo-based Bitcoin (BTC) treasury firm announced the acquisition of an additional 581 BTC, worth roughly $61 million. The purchase was made at…
BTC
$120,022.89
+1.08%
MAJOR
$0.17439
-0.57%
Crypto.news
2025/08/12 15:20
Metaplanet Acquires 518 Bitcoin, Boosting Total Holdings to 18,113 BTC Valued at $1.85 Billion
Metaplanet Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 3350) has announced the acquisition of an additional 518 bitcoin as part of its ongoing Bitcoin Treasury Operations, with an average purchase price of 17,540,861 yen per bitcoin (approximately $118,519), totaling approximately 9.086 billion yen (around $61.4 million). This latest purchase increases the company’s total bitcoin holdings to 18,113 bitcoin, […]
BTC
$120,022.89
+1.08%
PART
$0.1732
-1.36%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 15:15
Will the 9 trillion yuan pension fund "entering" the crypto market become the driving force behind a new bull market?
Trump has done his best to support the crypto industry. Just last week, Trump unleashed another powerful force, signing an executive order allowing 401(k) retirement savings plans to invest in
K
$0.2508
+8.85%
TRUMP
$9.308
+5.43%
BULL
$0.004286
+1.08%
FUND
$0.0228
-6.97%
ORDER
$0.126
+8.52%
PANews
2025/08/12 15:00
Analysis: If the CPI data is higher than expected, it may affect the market's expectations of the Fed's two interest rate cuts this year.
PANews reported on August 12th that Matrixport analyst Markus Thielen reported that Bitcoin has broken out of a triangle consolidation range and is currently holding above $116,817. It performed strongly
MAY
$0.05096
-1.25%
PANews
2025/08/12 14:49
H100 Group Appoints Brian Brookshire as Head of Bitcoin Strategy
PANews reported on August 12th that H100 Group AB has appointed Bitcoin expert Brian Brookshire as Head of Bitcoin Strategy. Brian has extensive Bitcoin investment experience and has been actively
AB
$0.008183
+0.31%
EXPERT
$0.000798
+7.54%
PANews
2025/08/12 14:47
Monad mainnet may be launched in 2025, and the BFT consensus mechanism will be launched on the public testnet today
PANews reported on August 12 that Monad officials tweeted that the mainnet may be launched in 2025. At the same time, it announced that Monad's BFT consensus mechanism will be
BFT
$0.017188
+12.38%
MAY
$0.05096
-1.25%
PANews
2025/08/12 14:46
