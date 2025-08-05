2025-08-13 Wednesday

Phantom acquires Solsniper, the Solana-based meme coin trading platform

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to The Block, the crypto wallet Phantom announced it has acquired Solsniper, the AI-powered meme coin trading platform on the Solana chain. Phantom
PANews2025/08/05 07:24
Rep. Titus urges investigation into CFTC Chairman nominee Brian Quintenz's ties to prediction markets

PANews reported on August 5th that according to The Block, Nevada Democratic Representative Dina Titus sent a letter to Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham, requesting an investigation into CFTC Chair
PANews2025/08/05 07:12
Ethereum's on-chain recovery in July saw transaction volume approach $240 billion

PANews reported on August 5th that according to The Block, Ethereum's on-chain transaction volume exceeded $238 billion in July, a 70% increase from the previous month. This was also the
PANews2025/08/05 07:02
Coinbase Adds Mamo (MAMO) to its Listing Roadmap

PANews reported on August 5th that Coinbase has officially announced the addition of Mamo (MAMO) to its listing roadmap. Trading launch is contingent on market maker support and sufficient technical
PANews2025/08/05 07:01
Fed's Daly: The time for rate cuts is approaching, and the number of rate cuts this year is more likely to be more than two

PANews reported on August 5th that according to Jinshi, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that given growing evidence of a weakening job market and the lack of signs
PANews2025/08/05 07:00
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE tackles $0.21 resistance after 5% gain, but derivatives remain weak

Dogecoin (DOGE) is up 5% on Monday, joining the general crypto market in showing recovery signs. In a bid to offset a 35% decline in the past two weeks, the top memecoin is tackling the $0.21 resistance, strengthened by key technical indicators.
Fxstreet2025/08/05 06:40
SEC Chair Paul Atkins Pledges To Keep Crypto Development On U.S. Soil

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post. Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitment to Crypto According to a Monday post published on Atkins’ official X account, the newly appointed SEC chair claims that the agency during his tenure will “make sure the next chapter of financial innovation is written right here in America.” We will make sure the next chapter of financial innovation is written right here in America. Watch highlights from my speech launching Project Crypto at @A1Policy . pic.twitter.com/euqY9samPt — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 4, 2025 In a clip from Atkins’ speech at the America First Policy Institute last Thursday, the federal regulator reaffirmed his commitment to developing a crypto-friendly regulatory framework stateside. “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” Atkins said. “We are at a threshold of a new era in the history of our markets.” The SEC Unveils Project Crypto Initiative Atkins’ X post comes just days after he announced that the SEC had launched a commission-wide initiative known as “Project Crypto” to “modernize the securities rules and regulations to allow America’s financial markets to move on-chain.” The blockchain-oriented project would effectively reverse the SEC’s old regulation-by-enforcement approach toward digital assets by providing clear token classification and reshoring the crypto industry as a whole. “The days of convoluted offshore corporate structures, decentralization theater, and confusion over security status are over,” Atkins said. “President Trump has said that America is in its Golden Age—and under our new agenda, our crypto asset economy will be, too.” Atkins also praised the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets’ recently released report that provided “clear recommendations” to federal agencies across the board to build a crypto-friendly framework, ensuring “U.S. dominance in crypto asset markets.” “This report is the blueprint to make America first in blockchain and crypto technology,” Atkins concluded.
CryptoNews2025/08/05 05:43
Pantera backs $20m raise for decentralized OS for robots

Blockchain and robotics may soon come together after OpenMind raised $20 million.
Crypto.news2025/08/05 04:17
Nasdaq’s VERB Lines Up $558M to Load 5% of TON – Shares Rocket 193%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) is set to become the first publicly listed company to adopt Toncoin ($TON) as a core treasury asset, following the announcement of an upsized and oversubscribed private placement expected to generate $558 million in gross proceeds. The PIPE (private investment in public equity) deal involves the sale of approximately 58.7 million shares, including pre-funded warrants, priced at $9.51, matching VERB’s Nasdaq closing price on August 1. The transaction is expected to close on or around August 7, pending standard regulatory and procedural approvals. Verb Technology (Nasdaq: VERB) announced a $558M private placement to launch the first publicly listed Toncoin (TON) treasury strategy company, rebranding as TON Strategy Co. (TSC). Led by Kingsway Capital, the deal attracted 110+ institutional and crypto-native investors.… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 4, 2025 As part of its strategic overhaul, the company plans to rebrand as TON Strategy Co. (TSC) and convert the bulk of the proceeds into Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. The move indicates a major shift into blockchain-native treasury management and is expected to position the firm among the largest institutional holders of Toncoin worldwide. TON Strategy Co. Bets on Toncoin’s Future as Telegram-Backed Ecosystem Gains Global Traction Unlike the Bitcoin-centric strategies seen in firms like MicroStrategy or Metaplanet, TSC’s model is Toncoin-focused, anchored in a growing ecosystem supported by integrations with the messaging platform Telegram and a rising decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Telegram and the TON Foundation recently cemented TON’s role as the exclusive blockchain for the platform. TON now powers Telegram Ads and tokenized assets like usernames and NFTs, and it is the only network approved for Telegram’s mini-apps. Integrated directly into the messenger, TON Wallet launched this quarter for 87 million U.S. users, with Telegram boasting over one billion monthly active users worldwide. At press time, Toncoin ranks #33 by total value locked (TVL) on DeFi platforms, holding $155.56 million. Its stablecoin market cap stands at $782.13 million, reflecting a 17% gain over the past week. Additionally, the company stated that its Toncoin holdings will serve as both a store of value and a source of income, generating yield through staking mechanisms designed to be cash-flow-positive over time. At the close of the transaction, the company seeks to retain 77% of the capital raised in liquid assets, allowing it to acquire up to 5% of Toncoin’s current circulating market capitalization. About 36% of VERB’s share capital will be subject to a lock-up of six to twelve months. TSC Follows SOL Strategies’ Playbook with Toncoin Bet While TON Strategy Co. (TSC) prepares for its transition into a crypto treasury vehicle, it has affirmed that its core business operations will remain active and are expected to grow alongside its digital asset exposure. The strategy echoes a similar path recently taken by SOL Strategies, which became the first public company to adopt a phased acquisition model centered around Solana. In 2025, the firm raised $500 million via a convertible note to fund its SOL treasury and take part in validator operations. 📈 @solstrategies_ files for $1B financing flexibility to capitalize on Solana ecosystem growth through a preliminary base shelf prospectus. #Solana #SOL https://t.co/9JYsJMqfc9 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 27, 2025 SOL Strategies , formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings, has evolved into one of the most ambitious institutional validators on the Solana network. The company has accumulated over 260,000 SOL, with roughly 60% staked through institutional validators, yielding between 6% and 8%. Public wallet activity indicates consistent accumulation and a preference for native staking methods, rather than third-party custodians. TSC’s move to anchor its treasury in Toncoin may indicate a broader institutional shift toward integrating emerging Layer-1 assets with real user bases, particularly those embedded within social platforms like Telegram. Despite the headline-making announcement, Toncoin ($TON) saw a mild setback, falling 3.3% on the day. The pullback comes amid broader market volatility and profit-taking following a recent rally. Still, investor enthusiasm around the treasury initiative appeared firmly intact, at least on the equity side. Shares of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) soared 193.38% on August 4, trading at $27.40 by mid-morning.
CryptoNews2025/08/05 04:13
$24b RWA gold rush gets its elite bootcamp in Ascend startup accelerator

As RWAs cement themselves as crypto’s second-fastest-growing sector, a who’s-who of fintech and blockchain heavyweights are launching Ascend, a hyper-selective program designed to turn startups into the standard-bearers of institutional adoption. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on…
Crypto.news2025/08/05 04:10

