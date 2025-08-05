Борса MEXC
Scam Sniffer: Beware of bulk transfer phishing attacks targeting EIP-7702 upgrade addresses
PANews reported on August 5th that Scam Sniffer issued a warning that an address upgraded with EIP-7702 lost $66,000 to a batch transfer phishing attack disguised as a Uniswap swap
SWAP
$0.09279
-0.39%
SCAM
$0.0000049
--%
PANews
2025/08/05 08:42
Study: North Korean hackers have stolen $1.6 billion in cryptocurrency this year by using fake job offers to infiltrate cloud systems
PANews reported on August 5th, according to Decrypt. According to research by Google Cloud and the cybersecurity firm Wiz, North Korean hacker groups are infiltrating cloud systems through fake IT
CLOUD
$0.08371
+2.12%
PANews
2025/08/05 08:33
The "Whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles" increased its margin in the early morning and reopened its ETH short position back to 27,000.
PANews reported on August 5 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles" increased his margin by 3.32
ETH
$4,628.41
+9.20%
WIN
$0.00006271
+4.13%
PANews
2025/08/05 08:26
Solana Begins Shipping Seeker Mobile Devices to Over 50 Countries
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Cointelegraph, Solana Mobile has begun shipping its second-generation mobile device on Monday, serving users in over 50 countries. Pre-orders for the Seeker
MOBILE
$0.0003969
+3.79%
SECOND
$0.0000076
-12.64%
PANews
2025/08/05 08:18
Wall Street Journal: White House prepares executive order to punish banks that discriminate against crypto companies
PANews reported on August 5 that the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House is preparing to increase pressure on large banks. In response to accusations of discrimination against
WHITE
$0.000646
+9.58%
HOUSE
$0.019927
-9.50%
ORDER
$0.126
+8.52%
PANews
2025/08/05 08:11
The US CFTC is exploring the possibility of allowing some registered futures exchanges to trade spot cryptocurrencies.
PANews reported on August 5th that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is exploring how to allow some registered futures exchanges to list leveraged digital assets like Ethereum and
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
LIKE
$0.011038
+2.37%
TRADE
$0.12763
+3.70%
PANews
2025/08/05 08:06
BONK announced that it has destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, worth approximately $8 million
PANews reported on August 5 that the meme project BONK announced on the X platform that it had destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, equivalent to approximately $8 million, through the
BONK
$0.00002612
+4.31%
MEME
$0.001832
+7.13%
PANews
2025/08/05 07:57
Billionaire Adam Weitsman buys over 5,000 NFTs from Yuga Labs
PANews reported on August 5 that according to The Block, billionaire investor and scrap metal processing company owner Adam Weitsman said he purchased more than 5,000 NFTs from Yuga Labs,
MORE
$0.10167
+1.56%
METAL
$0.4397
-0.27%
BLOCK
$0.2103
-6.53%
PANews
2025/08/05 07:51
Two new wallets increased their holdings by 15,000 ETH and 9,968 ETH respectively 3 hours ago.
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, two newly created wallets continued to increase their ETH holdings three hours ago: Wallet "0x86F" received another 15,000 ETH
ETH
$4,628.41
+9.20%
WALLET
$0.03015
+3.89%
PANews
2025/08/05 07:46
FinCEN warns financial institutions about potential criminal activity using cryptocurrency ATMs
PANews reported on August 5th that, according to The Block, the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) warned financial institutions on Monday that criminals are exploiting cryptocurrency ATMs to carry
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
BLOCK
$0.2103
-6.53%
PANews
2025/08/05 07:35
