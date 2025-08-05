Борса MEXC
The total market value of Mantle's stablecoin ecosystem rose by 22.85% on the 7th to US$653.51 million.
PANews reported on August 5th that Lookonchain monitoring showed a significant increase in capital inflows into Mantle over the past seven days, with the total market capitalization of its stablecoin
PANews
2025/08/05 15:56
Glassnode: BTC is gradually being filled by callbacks in the range of $109,000 to $116,000, and there is less selling in the range of $118,000 to $120,000
PANews reported on August 5 that according to Glassnode monitoring, the gap in the Bitcoin price range of US$109,000 to US$116,000 was gradually filled by market corrections, forming a step-by-step
PANews
2025/08/05 15:48
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Will Consider a Bill on Legalization of the Crypto Market in August
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will hold in August 2025 the first reading of the bill on regulation of the cryptocurrency market. This was announced by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy Daniil Getmantsev, emphasizing that the project has already been included in the agenda. According to him, the […] Сообщение The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Will Consider a Bill on Legalization of the Crypto Market in August появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/08/05 15:43
Victus Global launches $10 million fund to support small-cap blockchain projects
PANews reported on August 5 that the crypto-native fund Victus Global announced the establishment of a US$10 million investment fund aimed at supporting blockchain projects with low market capitalization and
PANews
2025/08/05 15:42
The ETH whale with a 75% win rate reopened a short position of 35,000 ETH, with a liquidation price of $3,805.
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Ember's monitoring, a short ETH whale with a 75% win rate, after being partially liquidated in the early morning hours, gradually transferred
PANews
2025/08/05 15:35
Bitcoin Magazine CEO plans to raise $200 million to support BTC-related political actions and push BTC to $10 million
PANews reported on August 5 that David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine, plans to raise $100 million to $200 million to support Bitcoin-related political actions. He stated that he would
PANews
2025/08/05 15:32
ADA holders lose their excitement and eye new coin below $0.002 expected to hit $1 in 2025
Frustrated by Cardano’s slow growth, many holders are shifting focus to Little Pepe, a meme‑driven Layer 2 project aiming for a $1 target in 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 15:24
Chainlink Launches Real-Time US Stock and ETF Data Streams to Boost the Tokenized RWA Market
PANews reported on August 5th that Chainlink officially launched real-time Data Streams, providing sub-second latency price data for US stocks and ETFs, including major assets such as SPY, QQQ, AAPL,
PANews
2025/08/05 15:20
CryptoQuant: Bitcoin fell in late July due to insufficient liquidity, volatile ETF demand, and weak accumulation
PANews reported on August 5th that according to CryptoQuant analyst Arab Chain, Bitcoin's decline in late July was primarily driven by three factors: First, the liquidity inventory ratio began to
From Ad Man to Crypto Price Hunter: Peter Brandt's Half-Century Trading Legend
Crypto traders 'fool themselves' with price predictions: Peter Brandt By Ciaran Lyons, Cointelegraph Magazine Compiled by: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor's Note: Peter Brandt founded Factor Trading Co., Inc. in 1981, focusing
