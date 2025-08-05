Борса MEXC
Crossing the chasm, “crypto-related” companies will replace “crypto-native” projects and move towards the mainstream
Author: Richard Chen Compiled by Tim, PANews It's 2025, and cryptocurrencies are going mainstream. The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, and we finally have a clear regulatory framework
PANews
2025/08/05 17:32
Remember DOGE at $0.001? Another coin could be 2025’s big memecoin breakout
Dogecoin’s glory days may be behind it, but Pepeto is emerging as the next memecoin contender, offering early‑stage pricing, viral appeal, and a utility‑driven ecosystem. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 17:21
Preview: Trump will deliver an important speech at 8 o'clock tonight
PANews reported on August 5th that according to CNBC's schedule, US President Trump will be interviewed live on CNBC's "Squawk Box" at 8:00 PM Beijing Time to discuss the economy,
PANews
2025/08/05 17:07
Analysis: Currently, 351,000 BTC have changed hands in the $112,000 to $114,000 range, with $117,000 to $118,000 becoming the current key resistance level.
PANews reported on August 5th that crypto analyst Murphy noted that BTC's support at the key $112,000 level is significant. Based on the MVRV extreme deviation pricing range, the trend
PANews
2025/08/05 17:02
The "Super Hub" of Crypto Black Market: Decoding Huiwang Group's $4 Billion Money Laundering Network
By Kai Schultz, Bloomberg Compiled by Luffy, Foresight News New advertising prompts followed one after another. Want counterfeit currency? Money laundering services? Hacking skills? As long as you understand Chinese
PANews
2025/08/05 17:00
Swiss crypto bank AMINA launches SUI token trading and custody services, plans to provide SUI staking services
PANews reported on August 5 that Swiss crypto bank AMINA Bank became the world's first regulated bank to provide SUI token trading and custody services. SUI is the native asset
PANews
2025/08/05 16:31
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$26.6942 million
According to PANews on August 5, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
PANews
2025/08/05 16:04
TOWER surges over 100% after Animoca buyback plan – how high can it fly?
The utility game token TOWER skyrockets by 102% on a rally fueled by Animoca Brands CEO Yat Sui’s recent buyback announcement. How far can the rally go? On August 5, Animoca Brands founder and CEO Yat Sui announced that the…
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 16:04
Solana begins shipping Seeker phones to over 50 countries
Solana Mobile has officially begun shipping its Seeker smartphones to users in more than 50 countries, marking the global rollout of its second-generation web3 device. The announcement was made on Aug. 4 via X, with the company confirming that tens…
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 16:02
BTC Valuation Amplifier vs. ETH Cash Flow Engine: Q2 Financial Reports of Public Companies Reveal Different Cryptoasset Strategies
Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author | Ethan Financial reporting season is the most honest time for the capital market. When Bitcoin and Ethereum are no longer just "investment targets
PANews
2025/08/05 16:00
