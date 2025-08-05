2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Trump: Labor statistics are very political, Powell cuts interest rates too late

Trump: Labor statistics are very political, Powell cuts interest rates too late

PANews reported on August 5th that US President Trump reiterated his accusation that labor statistics are manipulated. He also claimed that the Federal Reserve chairmanship is political and that Powell's
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.306+5.39%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/05 20:14
Inveniam invests $20 million in MANTRA to advance the US-Arab RWA ecosystem

Inveniam invests $20 million in MANTRA to advance the US-Arab RWA ecosystem

PANews reported on August 5th that Inveniam Capital Partners announced a $20 million investment in MANTRA, a Layer 1 public blockchain , and entered into a strategic partnership to jointly
Solayer
LAYER$0.6388+4.24%
Allo
RWA$0.005418+12.92%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/05 20:04
One Smartphone, Two Streams: How JAMining Redefines Cloud Mining for ETH and BTC

One Smartphone, Two Streams: How JAMining Redefines Cloud Mining for ETH and BTC

As cryptocurrency mining faces increasing scrutiny over environmental costs and regulatory challenges, JAMining has quietly emerged as a global leader in making passive crypto income accessible to anyone, with nothing more than a mobile phone and $200. Designed for transparency, ease of use, and fixed return clarity, JAMining’s AI-powered cloud mining platform enables users to generate ETH and BTC income automatically – no rigs, no coding, no guesswork. The company’s mobile-first interface is built to democratize crypto earnings for both first-time users and seasoned investors seeking portfolio diversification outside volatile spot trading. The company spokesperson said: “Cloud mining should not require a Ph.D. in blockchain. What matters is daily income users can count on, backed by smart contracts and sustainable infrastructure.” Redefining Crypto Income: One Tap at a Time Unlike traditional mining setups that require expensive GPUs, high power usage, and technical oversight, JAMining offers fixed-term mining contracts fully managed in the cloud. With regulatory-compliant operations and automated daily payouts, the company bridges the gap between crypto infrastructure and consumer accessibility. Key advantages include: Regulatory alignment across multiple jurisdictions Sustainable mining operations powered by renewable energy data centers Smart contract-based payouts for full transparency Mobile-first UX , designed for global accessibility USDT-based fixed earnings , eliminating token volatility risk Profit Snapshot: Sample Mining Contracts (Explore more contracts) All returns are settled in USDT , ensuring users are protected from token price volatility while benefiting from crypto-based infrastructure. Global Demand, Local Simplicity With an international user base spanning over 10 million registered users, JAMining continues to expand its reach into regulated markets. Its focus on user-friendly digital interfaces and automatic income delivery has made it especially popular among mobile-first regions in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Environmental sustainability remains at the heart of JAMining’s expansion strategy. Over 70% of its server infrastructure is powered by hydroelectric and solar sources, reducing the carbon footprint commonly associated with cryptocurrency mining. About JAMining JAMining is a next-generation cloud mining platform that provides secure, transparent, and automated cryptocurrency income solutions. By removing the barriers of traditional mining – hardware, electricity, and technical knowledge – JAMining allows anyone to participate in digital asset growth and earn stable returns. The platform operates in strict alignment with international compliance standards and is committed to sustainable, user-centric innovation. Contact: info@jamining.com Website: https://jamining.com
DAR Open Network
D$0.03721+5.62%
Bitcoin
BTC$119,941.52+1.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+1.18%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003969+3.71%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08366+2.08%
Ethereum
ETH$4,620.43+8.98%
Споделяне
CryptoNews2025/08/05 19:52
Exodus July Financial Report: Monthly Active Users Reach 1.7 Million, BTC Holdings Increase to 2,087

Exodus July Financial Report: Monthly Active Users Reach 1.7 Million, BTC Holdings Increase to 2,087

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) announced financial and operational data for July 2025. As of July 31st, the company's monthly
Bitcoin
BTC$119,941.52+1.02%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/05 19:51
Exodus July Financial Report: Monthly Active Users Reach 1.7 Million, BTC Holdings Increase to 2,087

Exodus July Financial Report: Monthly Active Users Reach 1.7 Million, BTC Holdings Increase to 2,087

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Exodus Movement, Inc. ( NYSE American: EXOD ) announced financial and operational data for July 2025. As of July 31st
Bitcoin
BTC$119,941.52+1.02%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/05 19:50
Will Kaito drop another airdrop ahead of August 20 token unlock?

Will Kaito drop another airdrop ahead of August 20 token unlock?

Will Kaito do another airdrop to hedge against the upcoming token unlock? The community is buzzing with speculation as the August 20 unlock looms. Here’s what you need to know. As predicted by crypto.news, Kaito (KAITO) price took a tumble…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01681+8.10%
SphereX
HERE$0.00058+7.40%
Kaito
KAITO$1.2172+5.98%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/05 19:50
Palantir revenues soar above estimates toppling $1b – will crypto AIs follow suit?

Palantir revenues soar above estimates toppling $1b – will crypto AIs follow suit?

Data analytics firm Palantir saw a 48% increase in sales revenue in the second half of 2025 as it rides the high waves of an AI momentum. Is the crypto AI sector next on the surge list? According to data…
Waves
WAVES$1.1515+2.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1352+8.07%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076-12.64%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/05 19:49
Trump Executive Order To Probe Debanking Of Crypto Firms: WSJ

Trump Executive Order To Probe Debanking Of Crypto Firms: WSJ

Donald Trump is preparing to sign a sweeping executive order to investigate banks and regulators accused of debanking crypto businesses — the practice of denying financial services on a discriminatory
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.306+5.39%
Sign
SIGN$0.06964+1.91%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1258+8.54%
Споделяне
Insidebitcoins2025/08/05 19:46
Galaxy Digital announces Q2 financial results, net profit reaches US$30.7 million

Galaxy Digital announces Q2 financial results, net profit reaches US$30.7 million

PANews reported on August 5th that Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ / TSX: GLXY ) released its second-quarter 2025 financial results. The company reported net income of $ 30.7 million, or $
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076-12.64%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001029+1.37%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/05 19:45
Cango's Bitcoin production in July increased by 45% month-on-month to 650.5

Cango's Bitcoin production in July increased by 45% month-on-month to 650.5

PANews reported on August 5th that Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG ) announced its Bitcoin production and mining operations data for July 2025. In July, 650.5 Bitcoins were produced, a 45%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/05 19:34

Актуални новини

Повече

Grayscale targets Sui’s infrastructure layer via DEEP and WAL token trusts

XRP expected to hit $4 soon: Earn XRP and other crypto daily with the SAVVY MINING platform

ETH Nears $4,500 as Its Biggest Whale BitMine Unleashes $20B War Chest to Buy More Ethereum

Vitalik Buterin Warns Against Ideology Overload in Blockchain – Here’s His Two-Part Fix

Leading long-term cryptos of 2025: Why LILPEPE leads over XRP and DOGE