Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.10.29)

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The suitcoiners are in town. From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who's-who in the bitcoin treasury company world. Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller's Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We've just discovered crude oil and now we're making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us. Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of "security concerns" make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak. "I'd like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn't." We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; "only then did we realize that we were different." Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham's consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He's right that Strategy's STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…