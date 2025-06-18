Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury adds nearly $20m worth of Bitcoin to its balance sheet

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 20:11
Bitcoin
The first European Bitcoin Treasury company, The Blockchain Group, just purchased 17 million euros worth of BTC. This brings the company’s total holdings to a total of 1,653 BTC.

In an official press release, The Blockchain Group declared that it has acquired a combined total of 182 BTC (BTC) in the time period from May 26 to June 12. Most of the proceedings used to buy more Bitcoin came from the completion of the company’s recent convertible bond issuance, amounting to approximately $19.6 million.

The Blockchain Group’s latest purchase brings its total Bitcoin holdings to 1,653 BTC. Not only that, the company also declared that its generated BTC yield from its holdings has jumped 1,173% this year.

After the recent purchase, the company added that there still exists one subscription left from its previous shares issuance that has not been redeemed yet. The subscription was made by TOBAM and Adam Back, and is worth around $7.31 million, which could be used to purchase another 70 BTC.

Once the shares are redeemed, this could potentially raise the company’s current BTC holdings to 1,723 BTC.

Price chart for Bitcoin in the past few hours of trading, June 18, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

At press time, BTC is currently down 1%. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is trading hands in the market for $104,490. Its market cap stands at $2.07 trillion and its daily trading volume also fell by 1% to $33.7 million compared to the previous day.

Just a day prior, the company managed to raise as much $7.7 million that it has allocated to buy more BTC for its treasury. The funding was secured through an “At-The-Market type” capital raise with asset manager TOBAM, where 1.6 million new shares were issued at an average price of 4.49 euros.

Since Bitcoin reached a new all-time high in May, many corporations have been accelerating their Bitcoin acquisition strategy, hiking up institutional demand for the digital asset. The Blockchain Group was one of the early adopters, having accumulated BTC holdings since November 2024. At the time, it had become the first European company to start a Bitcoin Treasury.

Most recently, the Norwegian digital asset firm K33 announced that it will be issuing a round of new shares to raise enough capital to purchase 1,000 BTC. By June 18, on opening day, it has already received full subscriptions for its new shares.

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 22:50
Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale shorting BTC for $140 million yesterday also opened a 3x long position in ETH, with a total holding of $19.7 million (4,859.83 ETH) at an opening price of $4,056.06. Furthermore, its 5x long position in BTC was worth $7.62 million (68.42 ETH) at an opening price of $111,066.5.
PANews2025/10/16 18:30
Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

The post Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Market positions are being taken in anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Implications for cryptocurrency are tied to potential shifts in market liquidity and investor sentiment. Past rate cuts have had mixed impacts on cryptocurrency, contingent on broader economic contexts. Traders anticipate a significant Federal Reserve interest rate cut by year-end, with recent activity in SOFR options suggesting a half-point reduction either this month or December. This expected rate cut could impact cryptocurrency markets, potentially increasing liquidity and influencing the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Historical Precedents and Current Crypto Performance Amid Rate Talk Did you know? Earlier significant Federal Reserve rate cuts have historically led to increased market liquidity, subsequently impacting asset prices. However, cryptocurrency markets have shown mixed responses, depending on investor sentiment and economic conditions at the time. As of October 16, Ethereum’s current market price is reported at $4,032.66 with a market cap of $486.74 billion, dominating 12.88% of the market. Specific performance indicators include a 24-hour trading volume shift of -30.51% and recent price changes: -2.91% over the past day and -7.18% over seven days. These figures, provided by CoinMarketCap, reflect the ongoing volatility in the crypto market amidst financial market dynamics. “David Sacks, Former Trump Appointee, Cryptocurrency Advisor, stated, ‘There is an urgent need for a clear legal framework to support the U.S. cryptocurrency industry, enabling it to thrive and innovate.’” – source Market Insights and Future Predictions Did you know? Insert a historical or comparative fact related to this topic. Coincu research indicates potential shifts in cryptocurrency valuations, contingent on Federal Reserve actions. They emphasize that broader economic impacts, fueled by fiscal policy changes, could inherently adjust cryptocurrency adoption and investment trends. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:54 UTC on October 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 18:19
