Chinese Bitcoin mining hardware giants are closing in on U.S. markets, what are the risks?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 17:39
Three Chinese firms that control more than 90% of Bitcoin mining hardware market are reportedly setting up manufacturing hubs in the U.S. as direct result of President Trump’s tariff war.

According to a recent report by Reuters, the world’s top three Bitcoin (BTC) mining hardware manufacturers, all originating from China, are gearing up to penetrate the U.S. market.

The three companies, which are Bitmain, Canaan and MicroBT, have a stronghold on 95.4% of the machinery used in global mining rigs, according to an estimation from Consultancy Frost & Sullivan in 2023 .

The biggest firm of the three by sales, Bitmain, had already established U.S. production of mining rigs back in December, right after Trump’s presidential win just a month prior.

Meanwhile, Canaan started its initial U.S. production foray in April, aiming to shield itself from Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs. Senior executive Leo Wang said the initiative was a necessary exploration, considering the high tariffs could lead to heavy investments.

MicroBT declared in a statement that it is currently trying to implement a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs”.

Are U.S. Bitcoin mining rigs in trouble?

The strategic move made by each firm signifies their efforts to combat the effect of Trump’s tariffs on overseas imports. By establishing manufacturing bases in the U.S., they could effectively shy away from the tariffs in place for Chinese exports.

On the other hand, their presence could potentially raise alarms in the U.S. regarding security concerns held by the federal government against Chinese technology firms, as seen in previous cases involving Chinese manufactured chips and energy-related businesses.

U.S. crypto-law attorney, John Deaton, said that U.S. overreliance on Chinese hardware for Bitcoin mining “creates a choke point for U.S. miners.” He said this is because China has the upper hand, in the sense that they could restrict exports or manipulate supply and “disrupt Bitcoin’s network stability and affect U.S. users and investors.”

Not only that, local players in the U.S. Bitcoin mining industry have also brought up concerns about Chinese firms coming for the market in the U.S.

MARA Holdings-backed U.S. mining manufacturer Auradine is one of the rival companies that are currently lobbying to restrict Chinese supplies to stimulate competition in hardware.

Auradine’s chief strategy officer, Sanjay Gupta said that Chinese mining rigs pose a “security risk,” and hundreds of thousands of them are plugged into the U.S. electrical grid.

“While over 30% of global Bitcoin mining occurs in North America, more than 90% of mining hardware originates from China representing a major imbalance of geographic demand and supply,” said Gupta.

According to the report, China used to dominate the entirety of the Bitcoin supply chain, from rig-making to mining to BTC trading. All of that changed after the Chinese government banned cryptocurrency in 2021 due to financial security reasons.

As a result, many Chinese miners, traders and exchanges set up operations abroad. For example, Canaan moved its headquarters to Singapore, though it still has Chinese operations.

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 22:50
Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale shorting BTC for $140 million yesterday also opened a 3x long position in ETH, with a total holding of $19.7 million (4,859.83 ETH) at an opening price of $4,056.06. Furthermore, its 5x long position in BTC was worth $7.62 million (68.42 ETH) at an opening price of $111,066.5.
Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

The post Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Market positions are being taken in anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Implications for cryptocurrency are tied to potential shifts in market liquidity and investor sentiment. Past rate cuts have had mixed impacts on cryptocurrency, contingent on broader economic contexts. Traders anticipate a significant Federal Reserve interest rate cut by year-end, with recent activity in SOFR options suggesting a half-point reduction either this month or December. This expected rate cut could impact cryptocurrency markets, potentially increasing liquidity and influencing the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Historical Precedents and Current Crypto Performance Amid Rate Talk Did you know? Earlier significant Federal Reserve rate cuts have historically led to increased market liquidity, subsequently impacting asset prices. However, cryptocurrency markets have shown mixed responses, depending on investor sentiment and economic conditions at the time. As of October 16, Ethereum’s current market price is reported at $4,032.66 with a market cap of $486.74 billion, dominating 12.88% of the market. Specific performance indicators include a 24-hour trading volume shift of -30.51% and recent price changes: -2.91% over the past day and -7.18% over seven days. These figures, provided by CoinMarketCap, reflect the ongoing volatility in the crypto market amidst financial market dynamics. “David Sacks, Former Trump Appointee, Cryptocurrency Advisor, stated, ‘There is an urgent need for a clear legal framework to support the U.S. cryptocurrency industry, enabling it to thrive and innovate.’” – source Market Insights and Future Predictions Did you know? Insert a historical or comparative fact related to this topic. Coincu research indicates potential shifts in cryptocurrency valuations, contingent on Federal Reserve actions. They emphasize that broader economic impacts, fueled by fiscal policy changes, could inherently adjust cryptocurrency adoption and investment trends. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:54 UTC on October 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
