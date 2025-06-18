Nobitex: User assets are completely safe according to cold storage standards, and some assets in hot wallets are affected

PANews reported on June 18 that according to the official announcement of Nobitex, its technical team discovered that some notification infrastructure and hot wallets were accessed without authorization in the morning of June 18. After the incident, the platform immediately cut off all access rights and launched an internal security team to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the incident.

Officials stressed that user assets are properly kept in accordance with cold storage standards and are safe. This incident only affected some hot wallet assets. In addition, due to temporary restrictions taken by the security team, Nobitex customer support is currently inaccessible. The team is working hard to restore communication functions through alternative channels.

In addition, the hacker group "Gonjeshke Darande" announced through social media that it would make Nobitex's source code and internal network information public within 24 hours. The group warned that assets left on the Nobitex platform may be at risk.

