Wu Qing: Listing is the starting point, not the end point; financing is a tool, not the purpose

By: PANews
2025/06/18 11:30
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0252-9.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0009167-0.73%

PANews reported on June 18 that Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that listing is the starting point, not the end point, and financing is a tool, not a purpose. The China Securities Regulatory Commission will adhere to the goal-oriented and problem-oriented approach and continuously improve the regulatory system arrangements for the entire chain of listed companies. The China Securities Regulatory Commission will launch the "1+6" policy measures to further deepen the reform of the Science and Technology Innovation Board. Set up a science and technology innovation growth layer for the Science and Technology Innovation Board; restart the application of the fifth set of listing standards for the Science and Technology Innovation Board to unprofitable companies; pilot the introduction of a senior professional institutional investor system for companies listed under the fifth set of standards; pilot an IPO pre-review mechanism for high-quality technology companies; expand the scope of application of the fifth set of standards, etc. The China Securities Regulatory Commission will further strengthen the advantages of equity-bond linkage in serving technological innovation, vigorously develop science and technology innovation bonds, optimize the issuance and trading system arrangements, promote the improvement of the interest subsidy guarantee supporting mechanism, accelerate the launch of science and technology innovation bond ETFs, and actively develop exchangeable bonds, convertible bonds and other equity-bond combination products.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.2997-3.10%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1149+1.41%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 22:50
Share
Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale shorting BTC for $140 million yesterday also opened a 3x long position in ETH, with a total holding of $19.7 million (4,859.83 ETH) at an opening price of $4,056.06. Furthermore, its 5x long position in BTC was worth $7.62 million (68.42 ETH) at an opening price of $111,066.5.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,166.65-0.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,050.13-1.25%
4
4$0.18191-3.49%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 18:30
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Meta Breaks Ground on $1.5B AI Data Center in El Paso