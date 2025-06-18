Central Bank: Establish a digital RMB international operation center and carry out a pilot project for comprehensive reform of offshore trade financial services in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai

By: PANews
2025/06/18 09:53
Areon Network
AREA$0.00938-5.91%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01281-2.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0252-9.02%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07336+1.03%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14493+7.92%

PANews reported on June 18 that at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the Digital RMB International Operation Center. Promote the international operation of the digital RMB and the development of financial market business, and serve digital financial innovation. Establish a personal credit reporting agency. Provide financial institutions with diversified and differentiated personal credit reporting products to further improve the social credit reporting system. Carry out a pilot project for comprehensive reform of offshore trade financial services in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai. Innovate business rules to support Shanghai in developing offshore trade. Develop free trade offshore bonds. Follow the principle of "two ends abroad" and internationally accepted rules and standards to broaden the financing channels for "going out" enterprises and high-quality enterprises in countries and regions participating in the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Pan Gongsheng announced that Shanghai will "pioneer first" innovations in structural monetary policy tools. This includes pilot projects such as shipping trade blockchain letter of credit refinancing business, "cross-border trade refinancing" business, and expansion of carbon emission reduction support tools. Shanghai will actively promote the first batch of risk-sharing tools for science and technology innovation bonds, and support private equity institutions to issue science and technology innovation bonds. The central bank will work with the China Securities Regulatory Commission to study and promote RMB foreign exchange futures trading. Promote the improvement of the foreign exchange market product sequence and facilitate financial institutions and foreign trade enterprises to better manage exchange rate risks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.2997-3.10%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1149+1.41%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 22:50
Share
Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale shorting BTC for $140 million yesterday also opened a 3x long position in ETH, with a total holding of $19.7 million (4,859.83 ETH) at an opening price of $4,056.06. Furthermore, its 5x long position in BTC was worth $7.62 million (68.42 ETH) at an opening price of $111,066.5.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,166.65-0.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,050.13-1.25%
4
4$0.18191-3.49%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 18:30
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Meta Breaks Ground on $1.5B AI Data Center in El Paso