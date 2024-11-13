Exclusive interview with Binance CMO Rachel: Uncovering Binance’s global marketing strategy, proactive localization and emotional connection

By: PANews
2024/11/13 14:01
Everscale
EVER$0.0171-3.93%

Exclusive interview with Binance CMO Rachel: Uncovering Binance’s global marketing strategy, proactive localization and emotional connection

Author: Weilin, PANews

Emily from Shanghai did not expect that as a user, she could take a photo with the founder of Binance, which has a market value of more than 90 billion US dollars. This scene took place at Binance's Blockchain Week in Dubai, which attracted users, partners, and practitioners from all over the world. Binance's founder and former CEO CZ unexpectedly appeared at the scene for a half-hour sharing, and applause and laughter broke out from the audience from time to time. Afterwards, everyone lined up to take photos with CZ, and He Yi, another co-founder of Binance, also became a "human check-in point" at the venue, and participants took photos with her one after another.

This allowed her, who used to work in traditional finance, to feel the vitality and cohesion of the crypto community up close. If she had worked in the traditional financial field where everyone was dressed in suits and ties, it would have been hard to imagine that ordinary users would have the opportunity to gather together, listen to founders and executives share their experiences, or even communicate and take photos with them at close range off the stage.

At Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai from October 30 to October 31, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, presented not only a financial event in the Web3 field, but also a carnival of the cryptocurrency industry. As Binance's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Rachel Conlan was the overall person in charge of this event.

CMO was He Yi's position when he joined Binance in August 2017, and now Rachel Conlan has taken over He Yi's position for nearly a year and a half. In a period when Binance is facing unprecedented challenges, she led the team to help and witness Binance's steady growth. According to the latest data, as of the end of October this year, the number of Binance users worldwide has approached 240 million, and this cryptocurrency exchange is leading the global crypto market with the largest market share.

PANews exclusively interviewed Rachel Conlan in Dubai, trying to reveal Binance's marketing focus, brand promotion strategy and KPI. She said that Binance executives including CEO Richard Teng and He Yi would hold meetings every night to maintain agile communication, and she also admitted, "This is the most exciting and challenging job I have ever done."

Exclusive interview with Binance CMO Rachel: Uncovering Binance’s global marketing strategy, proactive localization and emotional connection

From the traditional marketing industry to the crypto field, emotional connection with users is always the core

Before joining Binance in June 2023, Rachel had 15 years of marketing experience. Talking about her transition from traditional marketing to the crypto industry, she said that she has always been attracted to fast-growing businesses and technology companies. The marketing basics she learned while working at well-known advertising companies such as Havas enabled her to have agile decision-making capabilities in dealing with the strict requirements of her clients. "This experience taught me the importance of speed and scale, which allows me to make decisions in real time without hesitation. I am good at digesting large amounts of information and distilling it into the actions we need to take." This ability allows her to adapt quickly and be effective in a real-time data-driven environment like Binance.

When talking about the uniqueness of the crypto industry, Rachel pointed out that her experience working in the sports and entertainment industry at Creative Artist Agency helped her realize that marketing is not only about functional presentation, but also about the art of establishing emotional connections . This is also applied in Binance's marketing, and she emphasized: "This is also what I am proud to think of as the core part of Binance. We are not just a functional product, we have an emotional connection with our users."

The fast pace of the crypto space makes her feel both excited and challenged. She mentioned that she now spends several hours on social platforms every day, and her husband even complains that she always holds her phone, but she said it is work and she feels like she is part of it. Because this is where she understands the big trends in the market, "helping us grasp these trends and know what we should do."

Binance's global market expansion: an important strategy is "localized marketing"

In the past seven years, it took Binance five years to reach 100 million users, and then another two years to break through the 200 million user mark. Currently, Binance's global registered user base is close to 240 million. Rachel pointed out that Binance's user growth has been a long process. Such a growth rate makes Binance likely to become the world's first crypto trading platform to reach 1 billion users. She believes that "Binance is moving forward as planned and hopes to successfully reach the 1 billion user goal set for me as a marketer. That will be a key node for the entire industry to move from niche to mainstream."

To achieve this goal, one of Binance's core strategies is localized marketing. Rachel explained: "We operate in more than 100 countries and have a diverse user base, including OGs, newbies, long-term holders, traditional users, and institutional users. We always maintain a global vision while taking localized actions and adjusting our marketing plans to better attract users in different regions, such as the Asian market, Mandarin-speaking regions, Japanese users, and Vietnamese users. This is an important part of our work."

In addition, Binance focuses on cooperation in the fields of sports and entertainment that are relevant to local users, holds events related to the local community, and ensures that different content is set for different types of individuals in large-scale events such as Binance Blockchain.

During Binance Blockchain Week, Binance invited as many as 350 KOLs. "We strive to ensure that we cover KOLs of all sizes, from top KOLs to very important (audience size) smaller KOLs, in order to connect different audience groups. We are also constantly paying attention to emerging KOLs and inviting them to join our community."

At Binance Blockchain Week, Rachel hosted the Binance Square Creator Awards. There are currently about 800,000 creators on the platform. "We gave awards to 12 of them. While everyone is a winner, these 12 stood out in the community and were voted in. In addition, we also hold smaller or more intimate events, and have a lot of meetings with leadership teams and KOLs, trying to understand the feedback they receive and where we can improve as an industry and a company."

A Deep Dive into Binance’s Marketing KPIs: Brand Growth, User Growth, and Operational Efficiency

Exclusive interview with Binance CMO Rachel: Uncovering Binance’s global marketing strategy, proactive localization and emotional connection

What is the KPI of the marketing team of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange? Is it the price of BNB or the number of users?

Rachel introduced that Binance's marketing team has three core KPI assessment indicators: the first is brand growth - that is, social exposure and community interaction. This is similar to a media platform, ensuring that it has enough voice share in the industry to maintain its leadership.

The second is to focus on user growth, transaction volume, cross-product usage, and how to help users use the platform more deeply. Data-driven management in this area makes Rachel not only a marketer, but also a promoter of business growth. She said that the decisions made by the team are all based on data, although it is not entirely about ROI and KPI, but more importantly, getting better.

Finally, Rachel’s team focuses on operational efficiency. As the Binance marketing team has grown from 5 people to 235 people, it is critical to ensure operational effectiveness and efficiency, especially when operating globally and in multiple languages.

Rachel talked about Binance’s recent collaborations with well-known figures and brands such as Cristiano Ronaldo (C Ronaldo), The Weeknd, and the Alpine F1 team, noting that these collaborations not only increased brand exposure, but also introduced new user groups to the crypto industry. She mentioned that these collaborations helped Binance reach more non-crypto native users.

“These marketing campaigns are very effective in introducing cryptocurrencies to new audiences. As a result, they can increase awareness and change the public’s perception of the industry. Because as you know, there are many misconceptions and prejudices about cryptocurrencies, and we are constantly working to counter these views. For Ronaldo, Web3 technology and blockchain enable him to connect directly with his audience in a whole new way as he considers the next step in his career.”

Rachel said that as one of the largest trading platforms in the crypto industry, she and her team do not want to communicate with only the same group of users. "We know that the cryptocurrency community is a core group, but we need to attract more other users to join without excluding those core users. So, using strategies such as sports and entertainment is part of our strategy."

Facing market and market share volatility: Flexibly adjust to ensure the message delivered is balanced

From a global perspective, what is Binance's market share in different markets? Which market is growing the fastest? Rachel said, I think the most exciting market is Asia, which is very mature. The Asian market has always been an early adopter of technology. Asian consumers are young, digitally savvy, at the forefront of trends, and have embraced the crypto industry.

Similarly, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region also has great potential, especially the UAE market. The penetration rate of cryptocurrency is close to 20% to 25%. "They see it as part of a diversified financial strategy. So I am very optimistic about both regions. But each region has its own characteristics, such as LATAM, which is also showing its appeal in different ways. Each region requires different education, interaction and content strategies to promote it."

In the competitive environment of centralized exchanges (CEX), Binance is the market leader. Nevertheless, its market share advantage will fluctuate to a certain extent. Rachel said that volatility is an attribute of any financial business, not just cryptocurrencies. Therefore, we have developed a core strategy to focus on education and ensure that content is always provided. During volatile periods, different types of content will be provided to help people deal with volatility, which may trigger FOMO or fear. "We try our best to help traders and users maintain a balanced and focused mindset. This is an important part of our content strategy."

Rachel believes that Binance will avoid the gold rush. “We try to be neutral in providing information and really focus on education. Because at the end of the day, Binance is an exchange with many great tokens and listed projects, and we have to make sure that the information we deliver is balanced.”

Responding to global regulatory challenges: Headwinds are the norm, and Binance is still a "newborn"

Last year, Binance reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which attracted widespread attention from the market. Now, Binance has begun a new chapter under the leadership of a new CEO. Against the backdrop of the ever-changing global crypto regulatory policies, Rachel emphasized Binance’s rigorous attitude towards compliance.

Rachel and Binance CEO Richard Teng, co-founder He Yi and other executives have a flat structure and "always stay active" in their daily collaboration. Rachel said that they stand on the shoulders of the giants who created Binance. "We communicate multiple times a day and have meetings every night to discuss important issues of the day for immediate processing. This is a very collaborative, always-online approach that does not require cumbersome reporting processes like traditional companies. Our processes are very streamlined and efficient, forming a culture of reporting problems as soon as they are encountered, and a culture of proposing solutions in real time and seizing opportunities quickly. This agility will help us maintain our position as the industry's number one."

In her opinion, headwinds are the norm in this industry. Binance has just been established for 7 years and is still a "newborn" in the entire industry landscape. "But we always see these bottlenecks as opportunities to improve ourselves. We realize that compliance is crucial to ensuring a safe and reliable user environment. Therefore, as a leadership team and various business units of Binance, we actively embrace compliance and are committed to ensuring that our marketing methods do not confuse users and convey clear information. This is all for the users. Despite the difficult times and ups and downs in the past 18 months, we have become stronger and better. This is also the charm of blockchain-bad actors will be discovered faster and scams will be exposed faster. Therefore, we have invested a lot of resources in infrastructure and supporting law enforcement."

As global regulation of cryptocurrencies continues to evolve, Rachel has proposed specific approaches from a marketing perspective. She said that the information she sends to the market will be reviewed by the legal department, who will confirm that the information is accurate and will not cause problems or mislead users. "So we are very strict in this regard, but we will adjust it according to the market we are in. This is why I work closely with our legal and compliance teams. I have worked in three regulated industries: banking clients, the pharmaceutical industry, and highly regulated alcohol marketing, so I understand the importance of developing these norms and governance measures to ensure the safety of our team and users, but we will adjust it according to market needs."

Industry future: Integration of Web 2.0 brands and expectations for popularization of encrypted payments

Talking about the future of the industry and hot trends, Rachel expressed great interest in Web 2.0 brands re-entering the blockchain and crypto industry.

“We saw this trend 24, 36 months ago, especially in the last bull run,” she said. “LVMH, for example, was at the forefront of how to use blockchain to verify product authenticity, use blockchain to enable seamless payments, and this really provides an opportunity to drive the efficiencies that I mentioned earlier. So Web 2.0 partnerships and alliances are going to be critical.”

In addition, she is also looking forward to the popularization of crypto payments in daily life, hoping that crypto payments can be as convenient and popular as MasterCard and Visa cards, so as to achieve the real popularization of cryptocurrencies. "What I look forward to most is that cryptocurrencies can become part of everyday society and integrate into the daily life of society. Just like we use MasterCard, Visa or Apple Pay now, in the future you can use these payment methods just like cryptocurrency payments and Binance Pay. I think that until we achieve this, we can really show the full utility and benefits of cryptocurrencies to ordinary users. For example, for me, my father, and my grandmother, they need to be able to quickly access their financial assets. I think this is crucial."

Rachel said she hopes to see some progress announcements by the end of 2025 to help us achieve this goal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02655+1.80%
Threshold
T$0.013+0.30%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.8075-0.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Share
Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

The post Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Bitcoin is back in the spotlight with bold predictions placing it between $150,000 and $200,000 in the coming months. While institutional demand fuels Bitcoin’s climb, many traders are also eyeing MAGACOIN FINANCE as the best crypto to buy after BTC, thanks to its affordability and faster growth curve. Bitcoin Analysts See $150K by Christmas Michael Saylor, Chairman of MicroStrategy, shared on CNBC’s Squawk Box that most equity analysts expect Bitcoin to cross $150,000 by Christmas. With Bitcoin trading at $112,210, this would mean a climb of more than 30% in just three months. Saylor explained that adoption is the main driver. As more companies add Bitcoin to their balance sheets and more individuals learn about it, demand continues to build against a limited supply. He stressed that Bitcoin’s fixed supply means every surge in interest directly impacts price, potentially lifting BTC toward the $150K mark. The forecast aligns with industry voices who see Bitcoin’s role expanding in corporate finance and institutional strategy. Each new entry builds confidence that Bitcoin could soon break into six-figure territory, making it the centerpiece of crypto market forecasts this season. Tom Lee’s $200K Target for Bitcoin Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global believes Bitcoin won’t stop at $150K. In his view, the upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts could push BTC even higher, setting the stage for a rally toward $200,000 by Christmas 2025. Lee pointed out that Bitcoin traditionally performs well in the fourth quarter. He also noted that broader…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.06731-12.16%
Threshold
T$0.013+0.30%
SIX
SIX$0.01667-5.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 09:17
Share
Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

PANews reported on October 16th that according to CoinDesk, Visa released a report titled "Stablecoins: Beyond Payments – The On-Chain Lending Opportunity." The report redefines decentralized finance as "on-chain finance," aiming to make decentralized credit more institutionally accessible in the GENIUS Act era. It also outlines how banks and private credit funds can integrate into this system. Visa envisions institutions becoming liquidity providers for programmable lending protocols, with Visa providing data, compliance, and infrastructure services. Its well-known brand and reliable channels are expected to attract trillions of dollars in institutional capital. The white paper signals Visa's shift from cryptocurrency experimentation to institutional infrastructure development. Since 2020, the "on-chain finance" market has issued over $670 billion in stablecoin loans, with lending reaching a new high in mid-2025. This demonstrates that stablecoins have become a pillar of the automated credit market, capable of continuous operation and instant settlement. Visa's strategy in on-chain finance resembles traditional finance: it does not issue tokens or directly fund loans, but rather engages in technology-based businesses without lending risk.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009219-7.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02347-3.21%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02406+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 19:05
Share

Trending News

More

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

Orderly Launches RWA Index Contracts, Supporting SPX500 and NAS100 Perpetuals

Visa Connects Banks to $670B Stablecoin Credit Market