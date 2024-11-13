Bhutan’s Bitcoin holdings account for one-third of its GDP. Could Bitcoin become the new favorite reserve asset of global countries?

By: PANews
2024/11/13 17:49
Moonveil
MORE$0.02346-3.53%
Major
MAJOR$0.10416-3.97%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11521+1.27%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000000993+0.30%

Author: Nancy, PANews

With a population of only 800,000, Bhutan owns over 12,000 bitcoins. This small country located in the southern foothills of the Himalayas has attracted global attention with its bold bitcoin betting strategy.

As Bitcoin enters a new upward cycle, national Bitcoin “pixiu” such as Bhutan are reaping rich rewards. At the same time, as major economies such as the United States gradually turn positive and open to Bitcoin, it is expected that more countries will list Bitcoin as a national reserve asset in the future.

The holding scale exceeds 1.1 billion US dollars, and it was involved in Bitcoin mining many years ago

Bhutan is rapidly accumulating wealth through its Bitcoin mining business and becoming a major player in the crypto market.

According to Arkham data, the Bhutanese government mines through multiple mining pools such as AntPool, Braiins and Foundry. As of November 13, the Royal Government of Bhutan held 12,576 bitcoins, worth more than $1.1 billion. In terms of the known size of government holdings, Bhutan is the fourth largest holder after the United States, China and the United Kingdom.

Bhutan’s Bitcoin holdings account for one-third of its GDP. Could Bitcoin become the new favorite reserve asset of global countries?

This holding is quite astonishing. If calculated based on Bhutan's GDP of $2.89 billion in 2022, the value of its Bitcoin holdings is more than one-third of the country's GDP. In contrast, for example, El Salvador (population 6.4 million) holds $500 million in Bitcoin, which accounts for less than 1.5% of its 2023 GDP of $34.02 billion.

Unlike most governments that obtain Bitcoin through asset seizures, Bhutan's Bitcoin comes from its active participation in Bitcoin mining. PANews previously reported that Bhutan has one of the world's largest hydropower and water resource reserves, which creates a unique and significant advantage for its participation in Bitcoin mining. Bhutan is an "early entrant" and has been vigorously deploying Bitcoin mining for several years. Its government representative once revealed that Bhutan began mining Bitcoin "a few years ago as one of the early entrants when the price of Bitcoin was about $5,000."

In 2023, Bhutan's investment arm Druk Holding & Investments teamed up with listed mining company BitDeer to launch a $500 million crypto mining fund, with the goal of using Bhutan's abundant hydropower to build a zero-carbon crypto mining base. The construction of the mining data center is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024. Ujjwal Deep Dahal, CEO of Druk Holding & Investments, also explained that mining is the least risky way for Bhutan to participate in the crypto field, and the country will currently focus on Bitcoin mining.

The on-chain data also confirms this. Arkham tracking data shows that Bhutan has been involved in the crypto field since at least February 2021. At that time, Bhutan received its first Bitcoin from AntPool, which was 0.0267 BTC, worth about $1,280 at the time. This may also be Bhutan’s first foray into Bitcoin mining. Since then, Bhutan has begun to regularly transfer some Bitcoin to exchanges, especially since the second half of last year, when Bhutan deposited hundreds or even thousands of Bitcoins into trading platforms almost every month.

In addition to mining, Bhutan has also conducted large-scale financial transactions with multiple crypto platforms. According to public data, the total amount of crypto transactions between Bhutan and BlockFi, Celsius, Hodlnaut and other cryptocurrencies exceeded US$800 million, covering a variety of crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins.

Bitcoin inclusion in national reserves may become a trend

As the value of Bitcoin continues to rise, more and more countries are beginning to pay attention to and attach importance to this crypto asset. Bhutan and El Salvador are typical examples.

In fact, in the past period of time, many countries around the world have proposed to include Bitcoin in national reserve assets. For example, Trump, the elected US president, has promised to list Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset, and Trump's inauguration and the crypto-friendly US political arena have greatly increased the possibility of realizing this idea; Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado also proposed to establish a national Bitcoin reserve system in the second half of this year, and said that Bitcoin is a "key component" in rebuilding Venezuela's economic and financial system, providing a "lifeline" for the Venezuelan people, enabling them to bypass the government-controlled exchange rate; Hong Kong SAR Legislative Council member Wu Jiezhuang also tweeted a few months ago that Bitcoin and Web3 are important nodes in the development of globalization, and global common development should be encouraged. In the future, under compliance, it is possible to consider including Bitcoin in the strategic fiscal reserves of a country or region. I believe that the SAR government will open the market responsibly and step by step.

It is worth mentioning that the German government lost at least $1.5 billion in profits by selling 50,000 bitcoins this summer. In October, bitcoin supporter Samson Mow was invited to speak at the German Bundestag to discuss issues related to national bitcoin strategy and proposed that Germany should include its bitcoins in its strategic reserves.

Several crypto industry leaders have also made predictions about this trend. For example, Binance founder CZ predicted that many countries will use Bitcoin as a reserve, including other cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey recently disclosed on social media that at least one sovereign country is actively acquiring Bitcoin and has become one of the top five holders; Satoshi Action Fund founder Dennis Porter recently said that he has received calls from five different countries about the issue of Bitcoin strategic reserves, hoping that he would draft regulations to establish strategic Bitcoin reserves. He also emphasized, "Now, the success we have achieved through legislation in the United States can be exported to all parts of the world."

Crypto analyst PlanB pointed out that starting from March 2025, Bhutan, Argentina, Dubai and other countries are expected to gradually use Bitcoin as legal tender, and starting from April, the United States will also start a strategic reserve of Bitcoin under the promotion of Trump. Other countries will follow closely, especially non-EU countries will join this trend.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02655+1.80%
Threshold
T$0.013+0.30%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.8075-0.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Share
Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

The post Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Bitcoin is back in the spotlight with bold predictions placing it between $150,000 and $200,000 in the coming months. While institutional demand fuels Bitcoin’s climb, many traders are also eyeing MAGACOIN FINANCE as the best crypto to buy after BTC, thanks to its affordability and faster growth curve. Bitcoin Analysts See $150K by Christmas Michael Saylor, Chairman of MicroStrategy, shared on CNBC’s Squawk Box that most equity analysts expect Bitcoin to cross $150,000 by Christmas. With Bitcoin trading at $112,210, this would mean a climb of more than 30% in just three months. Saylor explained that adoption is the main driver. As more companies add Bitcoin to their balance sheets and more individuals learn about it, demand continues to build against a limited supply. He stressed that Bitcoin’s fixed supply means every surge in interest directly impacts price, potentially lifting BTC toward the $150K mark. The forecast aligns with industry voices who see Bitcoin’s role expanding in corporate finance and institutional strategy. Each new entry builds confidence that Bitcoin could soon break into six-figure territory, making it the centerpiece of crypto market forecasts this season. Tom Lee’s $200K Target for Bitcoin Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global believes Bitcoin won’t stop at $150K. In his view, the upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts could push BTC even higher, setting the stage for a rally toward $200,000 by Christmas 2025. Lee pointed out that Bitcoin traditionally performs well in the fourth quarter. He also noted that broader…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.06731-12.16%
Threshold
T$0.013+0.30%
SIX
SIX$0.01667-5.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 09:17
Share
Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

PANews reported on October 16th that according to CoinDesk, Visa released a report titled "Stablecoins: Beyond Payments – The On-Chain Lending Opportunity." The report redefines decentralized finance as "on-chain finance," aiming to make decentralized credit more institutionally accessible in the GENIUS Act era. It also outlines how banks and private credit funds can integrate into this system. Visa envisions institutions becoming liquidity providers for programmable lending protocols, with Visa providing data, compliance, and infrastructure services. Its well-known brand and reliable channels are expected to attract trillions of dollars in institutional capital. The white paper signals Visa's shift from cryptocurrency experimentation to institutional infrastructure development. Since 2020, the "on-chain finance" market has issued over $670 billion in stablecoin loans, with lending reaching a new high in mid-2025. This demonstrates that stablecoins have become a pillar of the automated credit market, capable of continuous operation and instant settlement. Visa's strategy in on-chain finance resembles traditional finance: it does not issue tokens or directly fund loans, but rather engages in technology-based businesses without lending risk.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009219-7.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02347-3.21%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02406+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 19:05
Share

Trending News

More

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

Orderly Launches RWA Index Contracts, Supporting SPX500 and NAS100 Perpetuals

Visa Connects Banks to $670B Stablecoin Credit Market