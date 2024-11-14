From the FBI raid on Polymarket's founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

From the FBI raid on Polymarket&#39;s founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

By: PANews
2024/11/14 14:28
Wink
LIKE$0.007541-2.95%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001777+0.73%
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT$0.1446-1.76%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011098+4.66%

Author: Nancy, PANews

After the US presidential election, Shayne Coplan, the founder of the Polymarket platform who accurately predicted the election results, was suddenly raided by the FBI. This move was responded to as a "political retaliation" and was supported by Musk. At the same time, the Polymarket investigation caused a strong response in the crypto community, and the related MEME coin Free Shayne Coplan (Eagle) also received a lot of funding.

After the FBI raid, Shayne received support from Musk and others, and the Eagle-themed MEME coin became popular

The prediction market platform Polymarket played an important role in predicting the US election this year. It not only attracted a large amount of financial participation, but also accurately predicted the election results and was considered to be better than traditional polls.

However, according to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter revealed that Polymarket was investigated by the US Department of Justice for allegedly allowing US users to place bets on the platform. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a search warrant for Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan, not only searching his residence in New York, but also seizing mobile phones and electronic devices.

It is reported that in 2022, Polymarket reached an enforcement agreement with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). In addition to agreeing to prevent U.S. traders from trading on the platform, it also paid a fine of US$1.4 million to reach a settlement.

After the FBI raid, Shayne Coplan tweeted a response after getting a new phone, “It’s frustrating that the current administration would make a last-ditch effort at the last minute to go after companies they believe are associated with political opponents. We are steadfast in our commitment to nonpartisanship, and that remains the case today, but the current administration should do some self-reflection and realize that taking a more pro-business, pro-startup stance may be the key to changing the outcome of the election. Polymarket has provided value to tens of millions of people in this election cycle without harming anyone. We are deeply proud of this. I am proud to say that the future of America, especially the future of American entrepreneurs, has never been brighter. In the face of difficulties, we will continue to build.”

From the FBI raid on Polymarket's founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

Coplan's remarks received widespread support from the crypto community and raised questions and criticisms about the actions of U.S. regulators, while Musk's public support further heightened attention to the incident.

At the same time, the MEME coin "Free Shayne Coplan" born out of the Polymarket incident also triggered a market craze. DEX Screener data showed that as of the time of writing, Free Shayne Coplan's market value soared to nearly $47 million a few hours after it went online, a peak increase of more than 1,840 times.

From the FBI raid on Polymarket's founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

It is worth mentioning that the eagle icon of Free Shayne Coplan is not only Shayne Coplan’s avatar, but also a symbol of the United States, which in a sense represents supreme ruling power.

Musk once again used the Peanut incident to speak out, and the market value of MEME coin Pnut soared

The Polymarket investigation has striking similarities to the recent controversy surrounding the death of Peanut, a popular squirrel in the United States.

PANews previously reported that New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officials arrested Peanut without a search warrant. The squirrel was euthanized for biting investigators. The incident attracted widespread attention and received repeated support from Musk, and it quickly evolved into a US political movement.

In the past few days, after Trump announced that he would lead the Department of U.S. Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk once again used Peanut to satirize the current situation of the U.S. government many times.

On November 13, Musk responded to netizens questioning the necessity of the U.S. government's efficiency department and said: "America was saved by a squirrel and MEME coins." He then responded to a post about the useless spending of the U.S. government with the "Peanut" emoticon again. On November 14, Musk responded to netizens who said "They killed Peanut for no reason" and said, "Yes."

From the FBI raid on Polymarket's founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

Musk's remarks made the political drama even more intense. As the incident unfolded, market speculation about the MEME coin Pnut was high, and its market value soared by more than US$2 billion in just half a month after its launch.

Whether it is the investigation of Polymarket or the euthanasia of Peanut, it has evolved into a public protest against issues such as regulation, free will, and political motivation. The hype of PolitiFi-like MEME coins such as Free Shayne Coplan and Pnut is further proof that the crypto market is increasingly becoming a tool for protest and reform in the United States.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02655+1.80%
Threshold
T$0.013+0.30%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.8075-0.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Share
Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

The post Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Bitcoin is back in the spotlight with bold predictions placing it between $150,000 and $200,000 in the coming months. While institutional demand fuels Bitcoin’s climb, many traders are also eyeing MAGACOIN FINANCE as the best crypto to buy after BTC, thanks to its affordability and faster growth curve. Bitcoin Analysts See $150K by Christmas Michael Saylor, Chairman of MicroStrategy, shared on CNBC’s Squawk Box that most equity analysts expect Bitcoin to cross $150,000 by Christmas. With Bitcoin trading at $112,210, this would mean a climb of more than 30% in just three months. Saylor explained that adoption is the main driver. As more companies add Bitcoin to their balance sheets and more individuals learn about it, demand continues to build against a limited supply. He stressed that Bitcoin’s fixed supply means every surge in interest directly impacts price, potentially lifting BTC toward the $150K mark. The forecast aligns with industry voices who see Bitcoin’s role expanding in corporate finance and institutional strategy. Each new entry builds confidence that Bitcoin could soon break into six-figure territory, making it the centerpiece of crypto market forecasts this season. Tom Lee’s $200K Target for Bitcoin Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global believes Bitcoin won’t stop at $150K. In his view, the upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts could push BTC even higher, setting the stage for a rally toward $200,000 by Christmas 2025. Lee pointed out that Bitcoin traditionally performs well in the fourth quarter. He also noted that broader…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.06731-12.16%
Threshold
T$0.013+0.30%
SIX
SIX$0.01667-5.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 09:17
Share
Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

PANews reported on October 16th that according to CoinDesk, Visa released a report titled "Stablecoins: Beyond Payments – The On-Chain Lending Opportunity." The report redefines decentralized finance as "on-chain finance," aiming to make decentralized credit more institutionally accessible in the GENIUS Act era. It also outlines how banks and private credit funds can integrate into this system. Visa envisions institutions becoming liquidity providers for programmable lending protocols, with Visa providing data, compliance, and infrastructure services. Its well-known brand and reliable channels are expected to attract trillions of dollars in institutional capital. The white paper signals Visa's shift from cryptocurrency experimentation to institutional infrastructure development. Since 2020, the "on-chain finance" market has issued over $670 billion in stablecoin loans, with lending reaching a new high in mid-2025. This demonstrates that stablecoins have become a pillar of the automated credit market, capable of continuous operation and instant settlement. Visa's strategy in on-chain finance resembles traditional finance: it does not issue tokens or directly fund loans, but rather engages in technology-based businesses without lending risk.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009219-7.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02347-3.21%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02406+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 19:05
Share

Trending News

More

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

Orderly Launches RWA Index Contracts, Supporting SPX500 and NAS100 Perpetuals

Visa Connects Banks to $670B Stablecoin Credit Market