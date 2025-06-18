IRGC: Iran's Fateh missiles penetrated Israel's defenses, giving Iran 'absolute control' of Israeli airspace By: PANews 2025/06/18 08:02

PANews reported on June 18 that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps: Iran's Fateh missiles broke through Israel's defenses, giving Iran "absolute control" over Israeli airspace. The Fateh hypersonic ballistic missile is an Iranian hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and unveiled in 2023. It is Iran's first hypersonic ballistic missile. According to Iran, its high maneuverability and speed enable it to defeat all missile defense systems. Its name means "conqueror" or "victor" and is derived from Arabic and refers to Fateh, a name chosen by Iran's Supreme Leader.