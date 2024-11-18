Another profit strategy in the Meme market is to increase returns by being a passive LP

Author: @jackmelnick_ , Head of DeFi at Berachain

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

I wrote a post about LP costs 8 months ago, which didn’t attract much attention at the time, but the number of views on the post tripled yesterday, so this article re-validates this method with the latest examples.

Prerequisite: In order for this method to work better, you need to deploy memecoin as early as possible, recognize that a certain memecoin has certain advantages in the medium and long term, and the trading volume must be large. The example in this article uses the BUCK token.

As mentioned in the previous post , you need to set a v3 range with the lower end of the range slightly lower than the current price of the token (usually about 25% lower) and the upper end of the range relatively high (about 100 BUCK/SOL or about $2.5/BUCK is chosen in this example). This setting minimizes the amount of SOL you have to deposit with LP, and as the price rises, DCA (Constant Amount Contribution) will gradually allow you to transfer from memecoin to SOL.

Let's talk about impermanent loss (IL): Here is @AbishekFi's statement:

IL is a tool, not a loss Measuring LP returns is a hot topic, but it really depends on your preference as an LP . Do you want asset A or asset B ? Or would you rather your position be worth more?

The only way this could happen is if one / both assets in your token pair appreciate in value, resulting in impermanent loss. However, if you LP on two assets you don’t mind holding , then you’ve just created an on-chain DCA that also generates fees .

As @shawmakesmagic mentioned, this could be a very valuable tool for token developers, especially for AI agents with ongoing costs. Providing v3 scoped liquidity for a token pair allows developers to use fees to profit/pay fees while participating in token appreciation. It will directly adjust value in the long term (depending on how the scope is set).

To prove that this approach is effective, let’s look at a simple BUCK example, which the author divides into initial reserves, ongoing impermanent loss, incurred expenses, and return on investment.

A BUCK/SOL LP was created yesterday, offering 17 SOL and 892,000 BUCK. The reason for this is that the Gamestop campaign has broad appeal, fast token rotation, and extremely high volatility and trading volume.

The range is set from an upper limit of 100 BUCK/SOL (about $2.5) to a lower limit of 8,500 BUCK/SOL (about $0.029), which is about 20% lower than the market price of about 6,900 BUCK/SOL, ensuring that the token pair will not fall out of the range if BUCK falls in the short term.

This represents a total value of approximately $4,000 in SOL and $30,000 in BUCK (relevant for calculating impermanent loss later).

After 10 hours the LP was extracted, which yielded:

  • 29.3 SOL and 156,000 BUCK (fees)
  • 25.1 SOL and 841,456 BUCK (LP)

$12,500 in fees in 10 hours on a $34,000 deposit is roughly 88% of the daily fees. This is an absolutely incredible number, even without compounding, the APY is 32,120%.

The impermanent loss in this case is a loss of about 50,000 BUCK tokens, which are replaced by an additional 8 SOL, which is negligible from the perspective of impermanent loss.

To make it clearer:

  • Deposit (Total) = 17 SOL and 892,000 BUCK
  • Withdrawal (Total) = 54.4 SOL and 997,000 BUCK
  • Total profit of LP = 37.4 SOL and 105,000 BUCK

It is clear that the impermanent loss generated by the pool is more than offset by the fees generated by the trading volume. This is optimized in token pairs that keep prices roughly consistent with extremely high trading volumes.

Another profit strategy in the Meme market is to increase returns by being a passive LP

Even crazier, this can be optimized further:

  • Adjusted LP fee tier from 1% to 2% due to deeper liquidity and higher trading volume
  • Tighten the upper limit of the initial range to further concentrate liquidity, and rebalance the range over time if prices rise
  • If you want to avoid a fall after the token has risen (no round trip trading), you can pull your LP and rebalance the lower limit of the range to 20% of the current floor price again, thereby pocketing your DCAed SOL.

In the meme market, where trading volatility is extremely high and price sensitivity is extremely low, positioning yourself as a passive LP is an excellent strategy to maximize returns, especially for token pairs with longer holding periods and larger trading volumes, and taking into account users who are not sure whether to hold SOL or meme.

Related reading: In-depth discussion of two DEX mechanisms: How to solve LP's profit risk?

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

The post Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Bitcoin is back in the spotlight with bold predictions placing it between $150,000 and $200,000 in the coming months. While institutional demand fuels Bitcoin’s climb, many traders are also eyeing MAGACOIN FINANCE as the best crypto to buy after BTC, thanks to its affordability and faster growth curve. Bitcoin Analysts See $150K by Christmas Michael Saylor, Chairman of MicroStrategy, shared on CNBC’s Squawk Box that most equity analysts expect Bitcoin to cross $150,000 by Christmas. With Bitcoin trading at $112,210, this would mean a climb of more than 30% in just three months. Saylor explained that adoption is the main driver. As more companies add Bitcoin to their balance sheets and more individuals learn about it, demand continues to build against a limited supply. He stressed that Bitcoin’s fixed supply means every surge in interest directly impacts price, potentially lifting BTC toward the $150K mark. The forecast aligns with industry voices who see Bitcoin’s role expanding in corporate finance and institutional strategy. Each new entry builds confidence that Bitcoin could soon break into six-figure territory, making it the centerpiece of crypto market forecasts this season. Tom Lee’s $200K Target for Bitcoin Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global believes Bitcoin won’t stop at $150K. In his view, the upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts could push BTC even higher, setting the stage for a rally toward $200,000 by Christmas 2025. Lee pointed out that Bitcoin traditionally performs well in the fourth quarter. He also noted that broader…
Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

PANews reported on October 16th that according to CoinDesk, Visa released a report titled "Stablecoins: Beyond Payments – The On-Chain Lending Opportunity." The report redefines decentralized finance as "on-chain finance," aiming to make decentralized credit more institutionally accessible in the GENIUS Act era. It also outlines how banks and private credit funds can integrate into this system. Visa envisions institutions becoming liquidity providers for programmable lending protocols, with Visa providing data, compliance, and infrastructure services. Its well-known brand and reliable channels are expected to attract trillions of dollars in institutional capital. The white paper signals Visa's shift from cryptocurrency experimentation to institutional infrastructure development. Since 2020, the "on-chain finance" market has issued over $670 billion in stablecoin loans, with lending reaching a new high in mid-2025. This demonstrates that stablecoins have become a pillar of the automated credit market, capable of continuous operation and instant settlement. Visa's strategy in on-chain finance resembles traditional finance: it does not issue tokens or directly fund loans, but rather engages in technology-based businesses without lending risk.
