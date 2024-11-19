BIO Protocol founder publishes an article to explain DeSci and will launch three projects on Launchpad

By: PANews
2024/11/19 21:50
BIO Protocol
BIO$0,09018-3,12%

BIO Protocol founder publishes an article to explain DeSci and will launch three projects on Launchpad

Original author: Paul Kohlhaas , founder of BIO Protocol

Compiled by: Zen, PANews

As the first decentralized digital currency system, Bitcoin has achieved permissionless value exchange; Ethereum has introduced smart contracts that allow anyone to deploy their own programs, thus achieving permissionless code execution.

Many people invest in cryptocurrencies to assert their autonomy and to prevent the freedoms that are slowly and quietly being taken away. Similar movements are forming in science and medicine, as the freedom to innovate, experiment with oneself, and disseminate science is eroded by a broken biomedical R&D system.

The current system is not conducive to curing diseases

In 2018, Goldman Sachs released a report titled "The Genomic Revolution," which questioned whether curing patients is a sustainable business model. Goldman Sachs cited Gilead Sciences as an example, which generated $12.5 billion in revenue in 2015 due to the development of a highly effective hepatitis C treatment, but as more and more patients were cured, sales fell sharply to $4 billion in the following years.

BIO Protocol founder publishes an article to explain DeSci and will launch three projects on Launchpad

For example, the use of opioids for chronic disease treatment, such as pain management, can ensure regular income, but often makes patients dependent on drugs rather than curing the problem. Its addictive nature also leads to widespread drug abuse and dependence. Deaths related to opioids, especially those caused by prescription opioids, have become a major public health problem in the United States.

Scientists focus on fundraising rather than research

Imagine if software developers spent most of their time fundraising instead of writing code?

Most scientific talent is underutilized

Without the basic foundation of upgraded science and technology, we cannot achieve solarpunk - an idealistic vision of a society in which humans and nature are in high harmony, full of sustainability, abundant resources and innovation.

These difficulties have led to various obstacles and problems in the process of scientific development, rather than the "science fiction" world we yearn for.

What if we could build a decentralized and self-organizing scientific world? A self-sovereign scientific system driven by open data and liquid markets, with curing disease as its core goal?

Molecule DAO and BIO Protocol

Molecule is a protocol that brings scientific intellectual property (IP) to the blockchain; BIO is an engine that provides startups and acceleration for on-chain scientific communities (BioDAOs), which are composed of scientists, patients, and investors. BioDAO focuses on a specific scientific field or disease and develops on-chain intellectual property such as research, drugs, and products. For example: VitaDAO has funded multiple projects on longevity science and research, including the VITA-FAST project, which was developed by the Vikorolchuk Lab at Newcastle University.

The BIO Protocol team built the first batch of BioDAOs across multiple scientific fields. According to Dune data, when Paul Kohlhaas gave a speech last week, the total market value of BioDAO was less than $100 million, but on November 18, it exceeded $230 million.

BIO aims to assist scientists, patients and biotech founders in the process of establishing a scientific community on the chain, such as token economic design, community building, funding and liquidity support, etc. BIO token holders can vote to include DAOs in the network, similar to a community-owned accelerator, allowing the best teams to stand out and launch their communities on the chain. The projects that are currently being launched on BIO Launchpad include:

  • Curetopia : It targets the rare disease market worth one trillion U.S. dollars. Its team includes Eric Perlstein, a Y Combinator alumnus, Harvard PhD, and rare disease entrepreneur. He used only $5 million to push a drug into Phase III clinical trials, which usually costs more than $100 million.
  • Long COVID Labs : Accelerating cures for the more than 100 million long COVID patients worldwide, led by former Stanford neuroscientist Rohan Dixit.
  • Quantum Biology DAO : is building quantum microscopes to observe quantum biological phenomena, led by Clarice D. Aiello, PhD from MIT and one of the world’s leading quantum biology scientists.

BIO Protocol founder publishes an article to explain DeSci and will launch three projects on Launchpad

To promote the development of the protocol, BIO recently held a Genesis event, inviting users to deposit supported DeSci tokens in exchange for BIO tokens. Genesis raised $33 million for the BIO treasury, and as the price of DeSci tokens rises, the treasury funds now exceed $53 million. In addition, BIO has also received investment from Binance Labs.

The role of IP-NFT

The BIO protocol plays a central role in the BioDAO network, where each BioDAO is developing drugs and therapies related to a specific disease or treatment, and these research results exist in the form of tokenized scientific intellectual property (IP). Typically, each stage of drug development has historically been kept secret from the public, and BioDAO aims to use blockchain technology to make the process more open and transparent.

BIO Protocol founder publishes an article to explain DeSci and will launch three projects on Launchpad

IP-NFT is the foundation for supporting this new model, which allows anyone to put intellectual property on the chain, making it programmable, tradable, liquid, and rich in data. In essence, IP-NFT is a container for intellectual property. When the IP is fully verified, it can be divided into IPT (IP token) and used as a governance token, enabling individuals to participate in the scientific process as active stakeholders.

For example, Vita-RNA, which is backed by VitaDAO and focuses on developing novel mRNA gene therapies, is led by biotech experts Michael Torres and Anthony Schwartz. The Vita-RNA project received $300,000 in initial funding, but the market value of its VITARNA token has grown to more than $27 million. When one of Vita-RNA's lead drug candidates showed activity in vitro (in the lab), its price began to rise on Uniswap.

BIO Future Outlook

BIO Protocol is inspired by the bio/acc movement , which aims to accelerate the development of biology and overturn many traditional understandings of existing health care. Biotechnology is the new substrate of life itself. We must fundamentally reshape outdated scientific institutions and processes, accelerate all biological research, and build a global, accessible scientific network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0,02655+1,80%
Threshold
T$0,013+0,30%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0,8075-0,13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Share
Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

The post Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Bitcoin is back in the spotlight with bold predictions placing it between $150,000 and $200,000 in the coming months. While institutional demand fuels Bitcoin’s climb, many traders are also eyeing MAGACOIN FINANCE as the best crypto to buy after BTC, thanks to its affordability and faster growth curve. Bitcoin Analysts See $150K by Christmas Michael Saylor, Chairman of MicroStrategy, shared on CNBC’s Squawk Box that most equity analysts expect Bitcoin to cross $150,000 by Christmas. With Bitcoin trading at $112,210, this would mean a climb of more than 30% in just three months. Saylor explained that adoption is the main driver. As more companies add Bitcoin to their balance sheets and more individuals learn about it, demand continues to build against a limited supply. He stressed that Bitcoin’s fixed supply means every surge in interest directly impacts price, potentially lifting BTC toward the $150K mark. The forecast aligns with industry voices who see Bitcoin’s role expanding in corporate finance and institutional strategy. Each new entry builds confidence that Bitcoin could soon break into six-figure territory, making it the centerpiece of crypto market forecasts this season. Tom Lee’s $200K Target for Bitcoin Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global believes Bitcoin won’t stop at $150K. In his view, the upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts could push BTC even higher, setting the stage for a rally toward $200,000 by Christmas 2025. Lee pointed out that Bitcoin traditionally performs well in the fourth quarter. He also noted that broader…
LETSTOP
STOP$0,06731-12,16%
Threshold
T$0,013+0,30%
SIX
SIX$0,01667-5,01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 09:17
Share
Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

PANews reported on October 16th that according to CoinDesk, Visa released a report titled "Stablecoins: Beyond Payments – The On-Chain Lending Opportunity." The report redefines decentralized finance as "on-chain finance," aiming to make decentralized credit more institutionally accessible in the GENIUS Act era. It also outlines how banks and private credit funds can integrate into this system. Visa envisions institutions becoming liquidity providers for programmable lending protocols, with Visa providing data, compliance, and infrastructure services. Its well-known brand and reliable channels are expected to attract trillions of dollars in institutional capital. The white paper signals Visa's shift from cryptocurrency experimentation to institutional infrastructure development. Since 2020, the "on-chain finance" market has issued over $670 billion in stablecoin loans, with lending reaching a new high in mid-2025. This demonstrates that stablecoins have become a pillar of the automated credit market, capable of continuous operation and instant settlement. Visa's strategy in on-chain finance resembles traditional finance: it does not issue tokens or directly fund loans, but rather engages in technology-based businesses without lending risk.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,0009219-7,24%
Moonveil
MORE$0,02347-3,21%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,02406+0,71%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 19:05
Share

Trending News

More

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

Orderly Launches RWA Index Contracts, Supporting SPX500 and NAS100 Perpetuals

Visa Connects Banks to $670B Stablecoin Credit Market