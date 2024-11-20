What makes the decentralized prediction market TrueMarkets different from Vitalik spending 32 ETH to mint NFTs?

By: PANews
2024/11/20 15:45
RealLink
REAL$0.06749-0.98%
Ethereum
ETH$4,046.85-0.65%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004197+0.71%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Although Polymarket faces strict scrutiny and challenges from US regulators, it has become famous for its accurate predictions of the US election and has successfully ignited the popularity of the prediction track. Behind the rise of Polymarket, there is no lack of strong support from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Now, another decentralized prediction market TrueMarkets has also won the favor and endorsement of Vitalik.

On November 19, according to Patun’s monitoring, the address marked as “vitalik.eth” on the chain has bridged 32 ETH from the Ethereum chain to Base and minted 400 Patron NFTs.

Vitalik's "selling goods" behavior immediately attracted the attention of the market. OpenSea data shows that in the past 24 hours, more than 3,300 Patron NFTs were sold, with sales of approximately 703 ETH, ranking first in the market's daily trading volume. As of the time of writing, the floor price of Patron NFT has also risen to 0.23 ETH, more than 2.8 times the minting price (0.08 ETH).

According to reports, Patron NFT was launched by TrueMarkets, a decentralized binary prediction market based on Base that allows users to predict the outcomes of real-world events. It aims to break the information asymmetry associated with global news, allowing people to express real-time emotions about the likelihood of potential outcomes. TrueMarkets plans to release the V1 version by the end of this year.

What makes the decentralized prediction market TrueMarkets different from Vitalik spending 32 ETH to mint NFTs?

The operating mechanism of prediction platforms such as Truemarkets and Polymarket is roughly the same at its core. They simplify complex event predictions into two answers of "yes/no", and create a binary trading market based on this. The answers of both parties will be adjusted in real time according to the odds of the results perceived by the market, and traders and market makers provide liquidity to maintain the balance and stability of the market. When the result of the event is finally revealed, the tokens matching the correct answer will be redeemable at a value of $1, otherwise they will lose all value.

But Truemarkets also has its unique features. According to Millie, the TrueMarkets project director, in most other prediction markets, minting prediction tokens is usually limited to whitelisted users. Truemarkets will eventually be permissionless, and market creation will be achieved by AI Agent. And all transactions on Truemarkets are completed directly on the chain through Uniswap V3, including transactions, liquidity provision, and market creation. At the same time, Truemarkets uses an oracle established through the protocol to parse market results. The oracle is combined with a decentralized jury pool, etc. to achieve accurate decision-making in a transparent way.

It is worth mentioning that TrueMarkets has also opened a challenge window, during which anyone can object to the proposed solution. In order to prevent manipulation and ensure the orderly operation of the oracle, TrueMarkets introduced the important role of Disputer. Specifically, when a prediction result causes controversy, the Disputer can challenge it by paying a deposit of US$250 and explaining the reasons for the doubt. If the challenge is accepted, the Disputer can not only recover the deposit, but also receive corresponding rewards. In order to ensure fairness and justice, TrueMarkets has set up a three-stage arbitration mechanism, including preliminary proposed challenges, oracle committee decision doubts and token holder voting disputes. At each stage, the Disputer needs to pay different questioning costs, which are US$250, US$5,000 and a wallet holding 250,000 platform tokens TRUE.

In addition, although Polymarket was exposed to be conducting token airdrops, the platform has not explicitly stated that it will issue its own tokens. TrueMarkets has announced its own token economics and will launch a TGE (token generation event) at the end of this year.

According to reports, TRUE is a multi-functional utility token in TrueMarkets, which can be used to control protocol fees and governance, etc. The total supply of TRUE is 100 million, of which 40.3% are used to distribute to Oracle Patron NFT (15,071) and Truth Seeker Patron NFT (59) holders, each NFT corresponds to 2666.67 TRUE tokens; 2.2% are used for airdrops to Discord and beta users, etc.; 7.5% are used for market incentives; 12.5% will be allocated to TRUE/ETH liquidity providers (LP) on Base within two years; 12.5% are allocated to oracle incentives; the remaining 25% will be allocated to the TrueMarkets team and consultants, and will be unlocked linearly within two years.

What makes the decentralized prediction market TrueMarkets different from Vitalik spending 32 ETH to mint NFTs?

“Once prediction markets reach a critical mass, a strong feedback loop is formed. The wider their audience, the more accurate the predictions. The election was a turning point for prediction markets because the event proved that such platforms are the most accurate indicators and major sources of news. Looking ahead, the world is expected to rely more and more on prediction markets for news and entertainment, and the more people participate, the stronger the prediction capabilities of prediction markets will be.” Millie said this about the prospects for the development of prediction markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02655+1.80%
Threshold
T$0.013+0.30%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.8075-0.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Share
Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

The post Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Bitcoin is back in the spotlight with bold predictions placing it between $150,000 and $200,000 in the coming months. While institutional demand fuels Bitcoin’s climb, many traders are also eyeing MAGACOIN FINANCE as the best crypto to buy after BTC, thanks to its affordability and faster growth curve. Bitcoin Analysts See $150K by Christmas Michael Saylor, Chairman of MicroStrategy, shared on CNBC’s Squawk Box that most equity analysts expect Bitcoin to cross $150,000 by Christmas. With Bitcoin trading at $112,210, this would mean a climb of more than 30% in just three months. Saylor explained that adoption is the main driver. As more companies add Bitcoin to their balance sheets and more individuals learn about it, demand continues to build against a limited supply. He stressed that Bitcoin’s fixed supply means every surge in interest directly impacts price, potentially lifting BTC toward the $150K mark. The forecast aligns with industry voices who see Bitcoin’s role expanding in corporate finance and institutional strategy. Each new entry builds confidence that Bitcoin could soon break into six-figure territory, making it the centerpiece of crypto market forecasts this season. Tom Lee’s $200K Target for Bitcoin Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global believes Bitcoin won’t stop at $150K. In his view, the upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts could push BTC even higher, setting the stage for a rally toward $200,000 by Christmas 2025. Lee pointed out that Bitcoin traditionally performs well in the fourth quarter. He also noted that broader…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.06731-12.16%
Threshold
T$0.013+0.30%
SIX
SIX$0.01667-5.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 09:17
Share
Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

PANews reported on October 16th that according to CoinDesk, Visa released a report titled "Stablecoins: Beyond Payments – The On-Chain Lending Opportunity." The report redefines decentralized finance as "on-chain finance," aiming to make decentralized credit more institutionally accessible in the GENIUS Act era. It also outlines how banks and private credit funds can integrate into this system. Visa envisions institutions becoming liquidity providers for programmable lending protocols, with Visa providing data, compliance, and infrastructure services. Its well-known brand and reliable channels are expected to attract trillions of dollars in institutional capital. The white paper signals Visa's shift from cryptocurrency experimentation to institutional infrastructure development. Since 2020, the "on-chain finance" market has issued over $670 billion in stablecoin loans, with lending reaching a new high in mid-2025. This demonstrates that stablecoins have become a pillar of the automated credit market, capable of continuous operation and instant settlement. Visa's strategy in on-chain finance resembles traditional finance: it does not issue tokens or directly fund loans, but rather engages in technology-based businesses without lending risk.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009219-7.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02347-3.21%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02406+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 19:05
Share

Trending News

More

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

Orderly Launches RWA Index Contracts, Supporting SPX500 and NAS100 Perpetuals

Visa Connects Banks to $670B Stablecoin Credit Market