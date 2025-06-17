Next-Gen Crypto Mining: Blockchain Company Introduces New Cloud Contracts

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/17 22:45
Threshold
T$0.01291-1.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.06757-1.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,135.95-0.71%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15035-1.12%

With the full outbreak of the digital economy today, the threshold for traditional cryptocurrency mining is being continuously lowered. Mining machines that used to require high investment and complex operation and maintenance have now been replaced by smarter methods – you can easily participate in the mining process of mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum with just a smartphone. All this is due to the leapfrog development of cloud mining technology.

The so-called cloud mining refers to renting computing power resources from remote data centers, and the platform completes the mining process on behalf of the platform, and users receive daily currency dividends in the form of contracts. You don’t need to buy expensive mining machines or bear high electricity bills. You only need to choose a suitable computing power package on the platform to automatically start mining and enjoy daily income.

In layman’s terms, it’s like you entrust a professional company to mine for you, and you can receive mining income on time without doing it yourself. This “worry-free, labor-saving, zero-maintenance” model is becoming the mainstream choice for global crypto investors to obtain passive income.

Blockchain Cloud Mining Advantages

  • Signup Bonus: Get $12 upon registration (can be used for daily check-ins, earning $0.6 profit per day).
  • Legal Compliance: Officially authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Institutions.
  • Military-grade Security: High-security encryption and multi-signature wallets provide maximum protection.
  • Transparency in Business Operations: The entire process is simple and reliable, with real-time mining analysis and transparent payments.
  • Flexible Plans: A variety of mining contracts are available; both beginners and experienced investors can make considerable profits.
  • Eco-friendly Infrastructure: 100% sustainable power generation methods are used to ensure a safe and healthy environment for everyone.
  • Technical Implementation: This integration leverages the infrastructure of blockchaincloudmining.com to provide a unique consensus protocol for XRP and other cryptocurrencies, enabling smooth and cost-effective transactions. Customers can set computing power using a convenient interface. In addition, investors can receive daily earnings and transfer them directly to their wallets.

The complete list of new stable income contracts can be found here.

You can get earnings the day after purchasing the contract. When the account funds reach $100, you can choose to withdraw to your wallet or continue to purchase other contracts.

Security and Sustainability

In the field of mining, trust and security are crucial. BlockchainCloudMining knows this and puts user safety first.

BlockchainCloudMining is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring that your investment is protected and allowing you to focus on profitability.

All mines use clean energy to achieve cloud computing carbon neutrality. Renewable energy protection ring

Investment Case

Invest $10,000 to buy $10,000 worth of BTC [Advanced Computing Contract], with a term of 45 days and a daily yield of 1.35%.

After the user successfully purchases, the passive income that can be obtained every day = $10,000 × 1.35% = $135.

After 45 days, the user’s principal and income: $10,000 + $135 × 45 days = $10,000 + $6,075 = $16,075

Conclusion

BlockchainCloudMining is a world-leading blockchain mining service platform headquartered in the UK with a legal registration certificate and financial regulatory qualifications. Since its establishment in 2018, it has been committed to bringing efficient and transparent cloud mining services to global investors, with users in more than 190 countries.

Business license issued by the UK regulator

Visit blockchaincloudmining.com to start your new mining journey and let your daily income create more possibilities for you.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.092-3.65%
Suilend
SEND$0.4196-2.32%
Wink
LIKE$0.007532-3.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.007003-0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02343-3.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.08192-2.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Share
Crypto Firestarters: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 Generating Unstoppable Demand

Crypto Firestarters: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 Generating Unstoppable Demand

What if the decision made today determined tomorrow’s wealth? With meme coins consistently breaking barriers and outperforming expectations, the challenge lies in identifying which projects have genuine momentum versus those destined to fade away. Selecting the right token can be the difference between multiplying capital and missing the next big surge in the crypto world. […] The post Crypto Firestarters: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 Generating Unstoppable Demand appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008977-2.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00784-0.25%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/20 09:15
Share

Trending News

More

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Crypto Firestarters: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 Generating Unstoppable Demand

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market