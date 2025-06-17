U.S. cryptocurrency stocks fell, Coinbase Global fell 1.3%

By: PANews
2025/06/17 22:35
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, US cryptocurrency stocks fell, Coinbase Global fell 1.3%, Bitfarms fell 3.2%, and Strategy fell 1.3%. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF fell 2.8%, and iShares Bitcoin Trust fell 3.1%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone's expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. "I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket," Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP's future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP's price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP's value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu's Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP's Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP's price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet's Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP's Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
What if the decision made today determined tomorrow's wealth? With meme coins consistently breaking barriers and outperforming expectations, the challenge lies in identifying which projects have genuine momentum versus those destined to fade away. Selecting the right token can be the difference between multiplying capital and missing the next big surge in the crypto world. […] The post Crypto Firestarters: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 Generating Unstoppable Demand appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
