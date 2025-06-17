Ripple’s legal moves could push XRP to 10x gains: Can it beat memecoins?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 20:10
RealLink
REAL$0.06762-1.24%
XRP
XRP$2.4421-2.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008955-2.58%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02695-0.99%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02148-0.83%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

XRP’s recent moves have bulls eyeing a 10x rally, but a cheeky new challenger, Angry Pepe Fork, could steal the spotlight with meme-powered momentum and real token utility.

Table of Contents

  • XRP court moves opens institutional doors
  • Angry Pepe Fork
  • Conclusion

The latest SEC moves, asking for a 2-month delay in the current SEC-XRP case, are a sigh of relief for crypto traders and for XRP. Now, optimistic bulls are even calling for 10-fold gains as banks and big funds scramble to tap speedy, low-cost cross-border payments powered by the XRP network.

Yet while that is to materialize, a fresh arrival – Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) is quietly building a story that some holders think could outshine XRP’s resurgence. Let us check out more about this new altcoin. But first, let’s get straight to XRP’s comeback story: 

XRP court moves opens institutional doors

The green light from the US SEC should unleash trapped demand from family offices, hedge funds, and payment outfits already piloting Ripples On-Demand Liquidity corridors. Even if a fraction of the multiple trillion-dollar global remittance pie moves through XRP, a 10-fold jump from today’s price isn’t pure fantasy. 

Ripple’s legal moves could push XRP to 10x gains: Can it beat memecoins? - 1

With top exchanges drafting relisting schedules, institutional squads are staring at staggering upside. XRP currently sits at $2.32 and has had an exceptional past year. It has broken all records by growing over 370% in the past twelve months. If regulatory clarity comes in, it could expect something similar even in the coming days.  

Angry Pepe Fork

Still, investors hunting for outsized returns shouldn’t overlook the memecoin sector entirely, especially when the entry cost is so low. Angry Pepe Fork is doing just that. Launched via a hot presale at $0.0269 per token, APORK marries Pepe’s viral energy with mechanisms that reward holders and developers alike:

Ripple’s legal moves could push XRP to 10x gains: Can it beat memecoins? - 2

Presale details:

Start Date: June 9, 2025

Price: $0.0269 per APORK

Supply: 1.9 billion total tokens, with 380 million allocated to presale

Funding Caps: $4 million soft cap to launch; $10 million hard cap to avoid oversaturation

Deflationary mechanics:

Every win on the forthcoming GambleFi mini-game burns some APORK, slowly trimming supply and backing long-term value. This makes sure that as the demand for the coin grows organically, investors will make huge profits. 

CommunityFi rewards:

Through the CommunityFi system, active supporters earn bonus tokens for tweeting updates, memeing or referring friends, converting organic hype into real profit.

Multi‑chain launch:

Once the presale wraps, APORK will debut on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Solana, giving everyone a seat at the table and spreading liquidity so fees stay low.

With a hard cap, regular burns, community rewards, cross-chain presence, and eye-popping presale returns, Angry Pepe Fork fuses classic meme fun with real earning power, a fresh alternative to both legacy coins and casual meme tokens.

Conclusion

Sure, XRP’s new legal breathing room might ignite a ten-fold jump, and its corporate use-cases look bulletproof. Still, wise portfolios will have a mix of both XRP’s reliability and APORK’s ability to generate heavy returns.

For traders who can tolerate a little risk in exchange for big, double-digit moves, Angry Pepe Fork’s presale stands out. By eyeing both XRP and APORK, investors can enjoy institutional acceptance in the crypto world while also tapping next-level meme creativity and utility.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.092-3.65%
Suilend
SEND$0.4196-2.32%
Wink
LIKE$0.007532-3.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.007003-0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02343-3.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.08192-2.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Share
Crypto Firestarters: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 Generating Unstoppable Demand

Crypto Firestarters: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 Generating Unstoppable Demand

What if the decision made today determined tomorrow’s wealth? With meme coins consistently breaking barriers and outperforming expectations, the challenge lies in identifying which projects have genuine momentum versus those destined to fade away. Selecting the right token can be the difference between multiplying capital and missing the next big surge in the crypto world. […] The post Crypto Firestarters: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 Generating Unstoppable Demand appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008977-2.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00784-0.25%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/20 09:15
Share

Trending News

More

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Crypto Firestarters: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 Generating Unstoppable Demand

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market