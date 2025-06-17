How does PrismaX, led by a16z, use tokens to build a "data flywheel" for AI robots?

By: PANews
2025/06/17 18:30
Startup
STARTUP$0.002539-19.88%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08334-2.82%

Author: PrismaX

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

PrismaX, a startup company that provides robotic intelligence platform, today announced that it has successfully raised $11 million in financing and officially debuted at the Demo Day (June 3) of CSX, a crypto startup accelerator under the well-known venture capital institution a16z. This round of financing was led by industry leader a16z CSX, and followed by Stanford blockchain accelerator Builder Fund, Symbolic, Volt Capital, Virtuals Protocol and several angel investors.

PrismaX was co-founded by Bayley Wang and Chyna Qu, who combined their extensive experience in robotics and decentralized technology. They founded PrismaX to build and expand the foundational models that will provide the core driving force for breakthrough advances in the field of physical generative artificial intelligence.

How does PrismaX, led by a16z, use tokens to build a "data flywheel" for AI robots?

Despite the continued influx of venture capital, the real AI and robotics industries have not been able to establish incentives to produce high-quality, affordable data. To address this dilemma, PrismaX is developing the industry's first fair use standard: the data that drives the model generates revenue, which will ultimately be returned to the data producers.

"The scalability of visual datasets has hindered the possibility of breakthroughs in robotics," said Bayley Wang, co-founder and CEO of PrismaX. "So we are creating this ecosystem that will generate datasets covering a variety of scenarios with far greater universality than centralized data. This ecosystem will enhance data scalability and reduce data collection bias. Through decentralized incentives, PrismaX will pave the way for fully autonomous robots. Our platform will make artificial intelligence a collaborative tool for humans rather than a replacement. As the industry develops, we must be clear that the talent capital required to build sustainable and scalable models will always be indispensable." Help PrismaX build the underlying infrastructure for visual modeling by using cryptographic token incentives to reliably crowdsource heterogeneous data. .

Understanding the PrismaX Platform

PrismaX has three major advantages in the robotics industry:

  • Data: By building protocols and mechanisms to validate and incentivize the development of large-scale visual data, robotics datasets can reach the same level of scale as textual data and achieve unprecedented breakthroughs in accuracy and reliability.
  • Remote Operation: Establish unified standards for remote operation and provide one-stop turnkey service access, payment solutions and software support, allowing robotics companies to focus on developing their own differentiated advantages.
  • Models: By working with leading AI teams to build models that drive increasingly autonomous robots, operators can replace multiple manual workers, further unlocking the value of the PrismaX network while increasing the quality and scale of data collection.

These links will form a flywheel effect: large-scale data can optimize the basic model and thus improve the efficiency of remote control, which in turn will promote the further collection of real-world data, thus building a complete data closed loop.

Physical AI and robotics companies are currently investing a lot of time and money to scale remote operations teams, but there are few breakthroughs. By developing a platform with robust remote operations standards, PrismaX will help AI companies scale quickly while eliminating costly duplication of investment caused by siloed industry data collection.

​​PrismaX's future development blueprint​​

Humanoid robots are mostly still trapped in the laboratory, but PrismaX believes that in theory they can play a greater role. From folding clothes, making fast food to managing medication in hospitals, these scenarios are possible. The proceeds from this round of financing will be used to expand the size of PrismaX's robot team, improve remote operation specifications, and expand the data collection portal, so that robot companies can reach remote operator groups, help them expand visual data sets, and develop smarter machine products faster.

In the short term, PrismaX aims to attract AI enthusiasts who are interested in the challenge of novel data collection and its potential impact. Participants will be rewarded for their contributions, and the basic models they build will provide valuable core data sets for robotics companies seeking training data.

By combining partners on the supply and demand sides, PrismaX will build a bridge of communication between robots and the mainstream application market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.092-3.65%
Suilend
SEND$0.4196-2.32%
Wink
LIKE$0.007532-3.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.007003-0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02343-3.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.08192-2.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Share
Crypto Firestarters: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 Generating Unstoppable Demand

Crypto Firestarters: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 Generating Unstoppable Demand

What if the decision made today determined tomorrow’s wealth? With meme coins consistently breaking barriers and outperforming expectations, the challenge lies in identifying which projects have genuine momentum versus those destined to fade away. Selecting the right token can be the difference between multiplying capital and missing the next big surge in the crypto world. […] The post Crypto Firestarters: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 Generating Unstoppable Demand appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008977-2.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00784-0.25%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/20 09:15
Share

Trending News

More

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Crypto Firestarters: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 Generating Unstoppable Demand

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market