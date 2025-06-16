Vietnam Legalizes Crypto: Passes New Legislation To Regulate Digital Assets

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 17:41
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0252-9.02%

Things are looking up in the Vietnamese crypto landscape! According to local sources, the country passed its Law on Digital Technology Industry on 14 June 2025. A first of its kind in the country, the legislation aims to properly regulate Vietnam’s newly legitimised digital economy.

Local sources have quoted, “The law defines crypto assets as digital assets that use encryption or similar digital technologies for validation during creation, issuance, storage, or transfer.”

Interestingly, the legislation demarcates virtual and crypto assets in addition to taking steps to sync up Vietnam’s anti-money laundering (AML) protocols with global standards.

Industry experts foresee this as a proactive step taken by the country in a bid to remove itself from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list. Vietnam has been on FATF’s grey list since 2023, facing compliance issues as local businesses endure increased scrutiny on their cross-border transactions.

Notably, the FATF has explicitly urged the Vietnamese authorities to implement clear regulations for virtual assets to strengthen the country’s AML compliance standards.

The Vietnamese government will implement the legislation on 1 January 2026 and expects it to establish a foundation for nationwide digital innovation.

Explore: Best Meme Coin ICOs to Invest in June 2025

Understanding the New Vietnamese Crypto Law

Vietnam’s Law on Digital Technology Industry has classified digital assets into virtual and crypto assets, aiming to help foster innovation in the country across industries such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

It also sets clear guidelines to regulate the crypto sector. Notably, while encryption will protect both virtual and crypto assets, neither asset class includes digital fiat currencies or any other financial instrument.

The legislation will consider virtual assets as digital assets, primarily to be used for exchange or investment purposes, while considering cryptocurrencies an instrument that uses encryption to validate ownership and transactions.

Local businesses and regulators may rest easy since the late implementation of this legislation will provide the transition period needed to get their affairs in order.

Vietnam’s new crypto law aims to bring the country on par with other global digital hubs and has introduced several incentives, including tax breaks, land-use benefits and R&D support, particularly for businesses involved in developing core technologies such as chip design and AI data centres, to accelerate achieving this initiative.

Le Quang Huy, the Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment, outlined, “The newly passed law clearly outlines Vietnam’s strategic goal to develop a comprehensive semiconductor industry and gradually become an essential link in the global supply chain.”

Additionally, regional governments have been asked to foster workforce development through subsidies and training, while education policies have been rethought to incorporate digital technology skills into their national curriculum.

Explore: The 12+ Hottest Crypto Presales to Buy Right Now

The post Vietnam Legalizes Crypto: Passes New Legislation To Regulate Digital Assets appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01295-1.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015812+3.62%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000387-6.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Share
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.082-3.32%
Suilend
SEND$0.419-2.44%
Wink
LIKE$0.007542-3.87%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share
Pump.fun (PUMP) Has Spiked by 200%: Can the Rally Survive?

Pump.fun (PUMP) Has Spiked by 200%: Can the Rally Survive?

Between July and now, the price of Pumpfun (PUMP) has spiked by more than 200%. The rally has been strong, and the sentiment is still high. However, do we expect to continue seeing these highs, or is the price showing signs of crashing already? We will consider this by taking insights from a video by
FUNToken
FUN$0.004948-12.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02341-3.02%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003808-4.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Pump.fun (PUMP) Has Spiked by 200%: Can the Rally Survive?

Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains