Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.12) By: PANews 2024/12/12 11:26

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends! 🗓12/12 Update:

AI MEME generally rises, and AI Agent enters a white-hot stage

Ai Agent Token Mind Share Ranking:

AIXBT—FARTCOIN—ALCT—GOAT—GOD—VIRTUAL—AI16Z



⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!