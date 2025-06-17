Voting is trading. Learn about Upside, a social prediction market on the Base chain.

By: PANews
2025/06/17 07:01
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0143-0.69%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2557-2.59%

Author: Daisy, ChainCatcher

Editor: Fairy, ChainCatcher

Social prediction platform based on Base

Upside is a social prediction market built on the Base blockchain network. The core mechanism is to judge and gamble on the dissemination trend of social content. Users can upload links that they think have the potential to be "explosive", such as tweets, articles or videos, and the platform will then create an independent market around the link. Other users can participate in the prediction by purchasing "upside tickets" to determine whether the content will be widely disseminated.

The act of "listing tickets" requires payment of USDC stablecoins, with an initial price of $0.01. A maximum of 1 million tickets will be issued, and the ticket price will increase dynamically with the purchase volume. Users can hold the tickets and wait for appreciation, or sell them midway to gain profits. All transactions are recorded on the chain to ensure openness, transparency and traceability.

The platform implements the "unique link market" system, and the same content cannot be created repeatedly. The first uploader enjoys exclusive creation rights, which effectively encourages early discovery of content. Each high-quality market will receive rewards from the platform's "prediction pool", which will be distributed proportionally to link uploaders, original content creators, and ticket participants in the form of USDC.

Mechanism Design and Incentive Structure

Compared with traditional prediction markets that focus on objective results, such as Polymarket, the mechanism built by Upside is based on the subjective trend judgment of content popularity, which is more in line with the user's usage logic and judgment method in the social media environment. It does not judge "whether an event has occurred", but judges "which content may become popular".

Upside is based on the "unique link market" mechanism. Each social link can only create a market once, avoiding repeated competition and giving content discoverers clear incentives. This model is different from content ownership-based protocols such as Zora, which emphasizes the uploading and holding of content. Upside does not require users to migrate or host original content, but only uses external links as market carriers, focusing on speculation rather than ownership.

The platform has set up a diversified revenue path. All rewards are issued in USDC, covering five main user roles:

  • Curators: If the uploaded link gets the most votes in a round, they will receive 5% of the prediction pool reward;
  • Voters: Those who hold votes in this market share 80% of the rewards, distributed according to the proportion of votes held;
  • Traders: Earn the price difference by buying low and selling high. Currently, the platform does not charge any handling fees.
  • Inviters: After inviting a user, you can get 50% of the protocol fees generated by the user within the first 50 days;
  • Creators: If the original content becomes the winning market, they can receive 15% of the prediction pool reward.

It is worth noting that a single piece of content can become the winning market in multiple prediction rounds, and relevant participants can continue to gain profits.

At the execution level, Upside prevents manipulation through on-chain records, minimum funding thresholds, and five-minute settlement delays. All functions run on the Base network, with low transaction costs and high processing efficiency. The user participation threshold is low, and you only need to paste a link to create or join the market. Currently, the supported content is mainly X (formerly Twitter), and it may be expanded to more platforms in the future.

Team background and development progress

As of now, Upside has not officially disclosed information about its core development team.

The platform was launched on June 10, 2025. It is currently in the invitation code registration stage. The number of users is still limited, mainly concentrated in the crypto community. Some users reported that there may be problems such as registration delays or content verification failures during peak hours.

According to wellfound, Upside completed its pre-seed round of financing in December 2024 with an amount of US$1.2 million and a valuation of US$10 million. The specific investors, share structure and content of the agreement have not been made public, and no official press release has been issued.

From the current functional point of view, the platform has core mechanisms such as market creation, trading, pricing and incentive distribution, and may expand community functions such as rankings and historical records in the future. The overall product is still in the early stage, and the mechanism and functions are in continuous iteration.

This article only introduces early-stage projects and is not intended as investment advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02342-2.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015785+4.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.007547-3.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000010414-1.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.0000000006-4.45%
Solayer
LAYER$0.3002-2.62%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Share
Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

The post Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 20:13 The meme coin market is heating up once again as traders look for the next breakout token. While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is gaining attention after raising more than $3.7 million in its presale. With a live staking system, fast-growing community, and real tech backing, some analysts are already calling it “the next PEPE.” Here’s the latest on the Shiba Inu price forecast, what’s going on with PEPE, and why Layer Brett is drawing in new investors fast. Shiba Inu price forecast: Ecosystem builds, but retail looks elsewhere Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to develop its broader ecosystem with Shibarium, the project’s Layer 2 network built to improve speed and lower gas fees. While the community remains strong, the price hasn’t followed suit lately. SHIB is currently trading around $0.00001298, and while that’s a decent jump from its earlier lows, it still falls short of triggering any major excitement across the market. The project includes additional tokens like BONE and LEASH, and also has ongoing initiatives in DeFi and NFTs. However, even with all this development, many investors feel the hype that once surrounded SHIB has shifted elsewhere, particularly toward newer, more dynamic meme coins offering better entry points and incentives. PEPE: Can it rebound or is the momentum gone? PEPE saw a parabolic rise during the last meme coin surge, catching fire on social media and delivering massive short-term gains for early adopters. However, like most meme tokens driven largely by hype, it has since cooled off. PEPE is currently trading around $0.00001076, down significantly from its peak. While the token still enjoys a loyal community, analysts believe its best days may be behind it unless…
Threshold
T$0.01296-1.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.0678-0.97%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.009578-3.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:50
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains