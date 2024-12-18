PA Picture | A look at the recent airdrop information of 18 officially announced TGE projects

By: PANews
2024/12/18 15:38

Recently, with the recovery of the crypto market, many projects have accelerated the TGE process and announced airdrop activities one after another. PANews has compiled the information of 18 recently announced TGE projects and their airdrops. Users who want to participate in the airdrops must apply for them in time within the validity period.

PA Chart | Overview of the recent airdrop information of 18 officially announced TGE projects

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Quanto (formerly OX.FUN) will launch a 5 million QTO liquidity pool incentive program on Raydium

Quanto (formerly OX.FUN) will launch a 5 million QTO liquidity pool incentive program on Raydium

PANews reported on September 28th that Quanto (formerly OX.FUN), a platform associated with Su Zhu, will launch a QTO liquidity pool incentive program on the Solana ecosystem's Raydium protocol, distributing 5 million QTO tokens (0.5% of the total supply) for 90 days. The program aims to enhance on-chain liquidity and provide a smoother trading experience for Quanto ecosystem participants. Additionally, Quanto announced on July 1st the completion of its upgrade from OX to QTO. QTO, natively launched on the Solana blockchain, boasts higher performance, greater composability, and improved scalability. The token supply has been reduced from 8.22 billion OX to 1 billion QTO, with an exchange rate of 1 QTO = 8.22 OX, while user asset value remains unchanged.
FUNToken
FUN$0.004917-12.30%
Quanto
QTO$0.007081-7.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009079-0.41%
Share
PANews2025/09/28 15:23
Share
Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

PANews reported on October 16th that according to CoinDesk, Visa released a report titled "Stablecoins: Beyond Payments – The On-Chain Lending Opportunity." The report redefines decentralized finance as "on-chain finance," aiming to make decentralized credit more institutionally accessible in the GENIUS Act era. It also outlines how banks and private credit funds can integrate into this system. Visa envisions institutions becoming liquidity providers for programmable lending protocols, with Visa providing data, compliance, and infrastructure services. Its well-known brand and reliable channels are expected to attract trillions of dollars in institutional capital. The white paper signals Visa's shift from cryptocurrency experimentation to institutional infrastructure development. Since 2020, the "on-chain finance" market has issued over $670 billion in stablecoin loans, with lending reaching a new high in mid-2025. This demonstrates that stablecoins have become a pillar of the automated credit market, capable of continuous operation and instant settlement. Visa's strategy in on-chain finance resembles traditional finance: it does not issue tokens or directly fund loans, but rather engages in technology-based businesses without lending risk.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009092-8.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02352-3.17%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02424+0.83%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 19:05
Share
3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market

3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market

Investors gain early access to tokens at their lowest prices and often enjoy exclusive rewards. For those positioned correctly, presales […] The post 3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002601+39.16%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 19:26
Share

Trending News

More

Quanto (formerly OX.FUN) will launch a 5 million QTO liquidity pool incentive program on Raydium

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market

Orderly Launches RWA Index Contracts, Supporting SPX500 and NAS100 Perpetuals

Visa Connects Banks to $670B Stablecoin Credit Market