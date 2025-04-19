From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

By: PANews
2025/04/19 11:08
GET
GET$0.002701--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0009174-0.91%

Author: TRACER

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Brian Armstrong is one of the richest figures in the cryptocurrency space, having founded the Coinbase exchange, making $8 billion in just five years, and Forbes ranking him as one of the top investors in the world.

Here are his Memecoin tips, strategies, and top five predictions.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

The cryptocurrency industry has a lot to thank for its huge growth, and Brian Armstrong

This is one of them.

He entered this field because of his belief in technology, and completely changed the trajectory of his life with his belief in Bitcoin.

Brian Armstrong's growth experience and industry insights are worth reading again and again, and we can draw inspiration from them:

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Born in San Jose, California, Brian had entrepreneurial potential at an early age.

He once admitted in an interview that he was called into the principal's office for selling candy on the school playground.

In high school, he developed a passion for Internet technology and began to learn programming.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

After that, he entered Rice University for further studies and obtained a master's degree.

After graduation, he chose to live in Buenos Aires, Argentina for a year, during which he experienced hyperinflation.

The method to combat this economic turmoil: cryptocurrency, became the direction of his future research.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

After graduating from university and working in a series of jobs, he and his friends co-founded an intermediary service platform for finding private tutors.

The platform allows teachers to post their personal information and offer their teaching services to potential student clients.

Brian Armstrong served as CEO of the project for eight years and eventually sold it for 21 times his annual income.

Brian Armstrong first learned about Bitcoin during Christmas 2010 while staying at his parents’ house in San Jose and stumbled upon Satoshi Nakamoto’s seminal document, “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.”

From that moment on, he began to think about starting a big business.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

He used a sentence as his entrepreneurial principle: "It is not the gold diggers who get rich, but the shovel sellers."

At that time, there was a direct competitor in the industry, the famous Mt. Gox, but the platform had serious transaction delay problems.

In 2021, Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam officially registered Coinbase.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Coinbase began to receive a large amount of investment, with a valuation more than 8 times Brian’s original goal. He had just set out to create a company with a valuation of $1 billion.

Today Brian Armstrong is living his ideal life and has billions of dollars in wealth.

He also actively shares his own opinions and suggestions, which you should definitely refer to:

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Currently, Brian Armstrong firmly believes that there is a need to reform cryptocurrency regulatory policies.

The previous government severely hampered the growth of the industry and now is the perfect time to correct that.

There are discussions about appointing a pro-cryptocurrency SEC chairman and establishing a clear and stable legal framework, which would be a significant boon to the cryptocurrency market.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Brian Armstrong holds a fairly positive view on Memecoin and believes that they have certain development prospects.

In his view, just as GIFs and online memes have become part of the Internet economy, Memecoin may also become an important cultural and even economic phenomenon.

This is a weighty point, and one that deserves careful consideration.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Brian also shared a piece of media-viewing advice: Don’t listen to the promoters on YouTube.

There are three core elements to focus on when analyzing a project:

  • Number of GitHub code contributions
  • How active the team is on Twitter and Discord
  • If a project remains silent in response to criticism, this is a red flag.

The current policies of the new Trump administration may significantly increase the inflow of institutional liquidity into the market. All this stems from the fact that government actions will effectively enhance the confidence of financial institutions. The core driving force is that the government is advancing relevant legislation on stablecoins and digital dollars.

Brian Armstrong believes that cryptocurrency will never replace the traditional financial system, but will be a powerful supplement to it.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs), asset custody services, and products that are deeply integrated with banks and financial technology platforms will become development trends.

This is essentially a practical advice: be sure to develop products that can interface with traditional financial architectures.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02342-2.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015785+4.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.007547-3.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000010414-1.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.0000000006-4.45%
Solayer
LAYER$0.3002-2.62%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Share
Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

The post Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 20:13 The meme coin market is heating up once again as traders look for the next breakout token. While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is gaining attention after raising more than $3.7 million in its presale. With a live staking system, fast-growing community, and real tech backing, some analysts are already calling it “the next PEPE.” Here’s the latest on the Shiba Inu price forecast, what’s going on with PEPE, and why Layer Brett is drawing in new investors fast. Shiba Inu price forecast: Ecosystem builds, but retail looks elsewhere Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to develop its broader ecosystem with Shibarium, the project’s Layer 2 network built to improve speed and lower gas fees. While the community remains strong, the price hasn’t followed suit lately. SHIB is currently trading around $0.00001298, and while that’s a decent jump from its earlier lows, it still falls short of triggering any major excitement across the market. The project includes additional tokens like BONE and LEASH, and also has ongoing initiatives in DeFi and NFTs. However, even with all this development, many investors feel the hype that once surrounded SHIB has shifted elsewhere, particularly toward newer, more dynamic meme coins offering better entry points and incentives. PEPE: Can it rebound or is the momentum gone? PEPE saw a parabolic rise during the last meme coin surge, catching fire on social media and delivering massive short-term gains for early adopters. However, like most meme tokens driven largely by hype, it has since cooled off. PEPE is currently trading around $0.00001076, down significantly from its peak. While the token still enjoys a loyal community, analysts believe its best days may be behind it unless…
Threshold
T$0.01296-1.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.0678-0.97%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.009578-3.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:50
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains