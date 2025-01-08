Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.8)

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

Frank Sinatra's The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra's music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It's on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra's The World We Knew Returns Sinatra's The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew's All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra's classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra's Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as "The World We Knew (Over and…