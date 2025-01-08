A review of the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

By: PANews
2025/01/08 13:57
DeFi
DEFI$0.001191+4.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08483-0.63%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$16.59-0.30%

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

Original article: Decentralised.co

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

The Solana AI Hackathon focused on the cross-innovation field of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, attracting development teams from all over the world to participate. The following will analyze ten representative projects:

1. The Hive - Intelligent Investment Decision Engine

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

This cutting-edge crypto investment tool integrates multiple professional AI agents to build a complete investment ecosystem. Its core functions include market sentiment analysis, yield optimization strategies, and risk management models. As an open source project, The Hive is redefining the way decisions are made in the DeFi investment field, providing investors with smarter and more accurate investment advice.

2. Neur - The Intelligent Assistant for the Solana Ecosystem

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

Neur uses natural language processing technology to achieve seamless conversational interaction with the Solana blockchain. The platform not only supports basic trading operations, but also provides complex NFT management functions and real-time portfolio analysis. Its open source nature allows developers to further optimize and customize based on existing models.

3.AgentiPy - Python-powered Solana intelligent agent framework

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

This innovative Python framework provides a new way of thinking for Solana application development. AgentiPy simplifies the integration process of AI agents and blockchains, allowing Python developers to easily build intelligent blockchain applications.

4. Voltr - AI-driven investment mechanism platform

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

Voltr has created a revolutionary investment platform in the Solana ecosystem that allows users to build and deploy AI-managed investment strategies. The platform provides a complete tool set to support users in creating automated DeFi investment strategies and intelligently manage their portfolios.

5. Break.fun - Gamified AI safety testing platform

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

This innovative platform transforms security testing into an interesting gaming experience. Users can earn cryptocurrency rewards by discovering vulnerabilities and abnormal behaviors in AI systems, which not only improves system security but also creates a unique profit model.

6. Redux - AI historical figure re-creation platform

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

Redux is dedicated to recreating the thinking patterns and creative styles of historical celebrities, such as da Vinci , through advanced AI technology. Rather than simply imitating, the platform uses deep learning algorithms to create new works and insights that match the style of historical figures.

7. CAT (Boltrade AI Tool) - Intelligent Market Analysis Tool

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

As the AI agent of Boltrade DEX, CAT focuses on tracking and analyzing the top 1,000 wallets and sharing the latest market trends and investment insights on the social platform X. CAT will serve as the virtual brand image of Boltrade to help users discover potential high-quality projects.

8. FomoFactory - Celebrity AI Interaction Platform

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

This mobile-first application has created a new paradigm for social media interaction. Users can interact with AI-driven virtual celebrities to create a unique social experience, opening up a new direction for the development of social media. It is reported that this application is one of the few mobile-first applications in this hackathon.

9. Cleopetra - Smart Liquidity Management System

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

Cleopetra optimizes the liquidity provision process on DEX through intelligent algorithms. The system can automatically identify the most promising liquidity pools, optimize capital allocation, and minimize impermanent losses through active management strategies to create more stable returns for LP providers.

10. Roastmaster9000 – AI entertainment content creator

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

This unique AI comedy project has attracted the attention of tech celebrities including Elon Musk and Solana founder Toly. The project team is exploring ways to expand AI humor to other media forms beyond text, creating new areas of content creation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.009865+4.29%
Threshold
T$0.01301+0.23%
Union
U$0.007062+1.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Share
Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

PANews reported on October 16th that according to CoinDesk, Visa released a report titled "Stablecoins: Beyond Payments – The On-Chain Lending Opportunity." The report redefines decentralized finance as "on-chain finance," aiming to make decentralized credit more institutionally accessible in the GENIUS Act era. It also outlines how banks and private credit funds can integrate into this system. Visa envisions institutions becoming liquidity providers for programmable lending protocols, with Visa providing data, compliance, and infrastructure services. Its well-known brand and reliable channels are expected to attract trillions of dollars in institutional capital. The white paper signals Visa's shift from cryptocurrency experimentation to institutional infrastructure development. Since 2020, the "on-chain finance" market has issued over $670 billion in stablecoin loans, with lending reaching a new high in mid-2025. This demonstrates that stablecoins have become a pillar of the automated credit market, capable of continuous operation and instant settlement. Visa's strategy in on-chain finance resembles traditional finance: it does not issue tokens or directly fund loans, but rather engages in technology-based businesses without lending risk.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009092-8.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02342-3.77%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02421+1.21%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 19:05
Share
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
RealLink
REAL$0.06795-0.32%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013997-6.99%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02
Share

Trending News

More

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

Orderly Launches RWA Index Contracts, Supporting SPX500 and NAS100 Perpetuals

Visa Connects Banks to $670B Stablecoin Credit Market