The US government has been approved to sell $6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin seized from the Silk Road. Trump promised to be embarrassed, and industry insiders said they are ready to buy at the bottom

By: PANews
2025/01/09 13:42
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.109-2.09%
READY
READY$0.036717-4.74%

The US government has been approved to sell $6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin seized from the Silk Road. Trump promised to be embarrassed, and industry insiders said they are ready to buy at the bottom

Author: Weilin, PANews

On January 9, according to DB News, the U.S. Department of Justice has been approved to sell $6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin seized from the Silk Road dark web market. Once the news was exposed, the price of Bitcoin fell from $950,000 to below $940,000. As of 13:05 on January 9, it rebounded to $94,258, a daily drop of 1.93%.

It is worth noting that the news was revealed less than two weeks after the new Trump administration officially took office. At last year's Bitcoin conference, Trump vowed not to allow the US government to sell any Bitcoin and promised to list Bitcoin as a US strategic reserve asset.

But at present, the ruling alone does not guarantee immediate liquidation, as the U.S. federal asset forfeiture involves multiple administrative steps and potential appeal windows. According to the analysis of the on-chain monitoring platform, it is expected that it will take several months for the U.S. government to begin liquidating the Bitcoin seized from the Silk Road, and the analysis generally believes that the selling pressure will be quickly digested by the market.

Justice Department gets approval to liquidate Silk Road seized Bitcoin

On October 7 last year, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Battle Born Investments' case regarding the ownership of 69,370 BTC (about $4.33 billion) seized from Silk Road, giving the government full control of the seized funds. The court's decision is likely to pave the way for the U.S. government to sell these bitcoins. At the time, these bitcoins were valued at $4.4 billion. The U.S. Marshals Service is expected to be responsible for managing the liquidation process. Once confirmed, this will be one of the largest sales of seized cryptocurrency in history.

The US government has been approved to sell $6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin seized from the Silk Road. Trump promised to be embarrassed, and industry insiders said they are ready to buy at the bottom

According to DB News, here are the key takeaways from the incident:

A federal judge ruled on December 30, 2024 that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) can sell 69,370 bitcoins seized from the Silk Road darknet marketplace, officials confirmed.

A years-long dispute over the ownership of the seized bitcoins ended when Battle Born Investments failed to delay the sale after the company claimed it owned the bitcoins through a bankruptcy estate and lost a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit to reveal the identity of “Mr. X” who originally handed over the bitcoins.

Battle Born’s attorneys called the case “yet another example of the Department of Justice abusing the civil asset forfeiture process” and accused the government of “relying on procedural tricks to ensure the truth never comes to light.”

The U.S. Department of Justice has pushed for permission to sell the assets, citing bitcoin price volatility. When asked about next steps, a Justice Department spokesperson said: “The government will continue to move forward based on the ruling in this case.”

The seized Bitcoins are currently valued at approximately $6.5 billion.

The court's ruling effectively upholds a 2022 ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, ordering the government to liquidate the bitcoins under existing law. The case was brought by Battle Born Investments, which argued that it acquired the rights to the bitcoins through a bankruptcy estate associated with Silk Road. Battle Born said the bitcoins were stolen by an individual known as "Individual X," who allegedly stole the funds from Silk Road.

Less than two weeks into the Trump administration, its commitment to encryption faces an awkward moment

What is dramatic is that this happened less than two weeks after the new Trump administration took office in the United States, and Trump had vowed not to sell any Bitcoin.

As early as July last year, when Trump attended the Bitcoin Conference, he said he would commute the sentence of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht. Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison for operating the "Silk Road Market", a dark web where customers used virtual currency to buy illegal drugs and hacking tools.

At last year's Bitcoin conference, Trump vowed that if he could return to the White House, he would ensure that the government kept 100% of its Bitcoin and would list Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset for the United States. "For too long, our government has been violating a basic rule that every Bitcoin player has memorized: Never sell your Bitcoin," Trump said during a keynote speech at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville.

Silk Road was the first modern darknet market. It was created in 2011 by its American founder Ross Ulbricht, using the pseudonym "Dread Pirate Roberts". The market was run as a hidden service over the Tor network, allowing users to anonymously buy and sell goods and services. All transactions were conducted using Bitcoin. The site was known for its illegal drug marketplace, but also included other illegal and legal goods. Between February 2011 and July 2013, Silk Road traded approximately 95,200 Bitcoins.

In October 2013, the FBI shut down the Silk Road website and arrested Ulbricht. In November of the same year, Silk Road 2.0 was launched and operated by other administrators of the original website, but it was shut down again the following year due to "Operation Onymous". In 2015, Ross Ulbricht was convicted in federal court for multiple counts of operating Silk Road and was sentenced to two life sentences without parole.

Industry executives: Don’t panic, the time to buy at the bottom may come

On January 9, on-chain analyst Trader T said on the X platform that "the US government has been approved to liquidate 69,370 BTC seized from the dark web Silk Road", and it may take several months from approval to actual sale.

In addition, Spot On Chain stated that the US government currently holds about 197,000 BTC. Because the previous sales were completed through over-the-counter transactions, it did not directly affect the price, but the market panic caused may lead to a short-term drop in prices.

HODL15Capital mentioned in its analysis that it has confirmed on the chain that the BTC held by the United States has not been transferred or sold.

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju wrote on X: "Based on the actual market value, the funds entering the market last year were $379 billion, about $1 billion a day. The $6.5 billion sold by the US government can be absorbed in just one week. Don't panic."

On January 9, regarding the "U.S. Department of Justice was approved to sell the $6.5 billion of seized dark web Silk Road Bitcoin", BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes posted on the X platform that Diamond Hand is ready to buy at the bottom.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.009865+4.29%
Threshold
T$0.01301+0.23%
Union
U$0.007062+1.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Share
Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

PANews reported on October 16th that according to CoinDesk, Visa released a report titled "Stablecoins: Beyond Payments – The On-Chain Lending Opportunity." The report redefines decentralized finance as "on-chain finance," aiming to make decentralized credit more institutionally accessible in the GENIUS Act era. It also outlines how banks and private credit funds can integrate into this system. Visa envisions institutions becoming liquidity providers for programmable lending protocols, with Visa providing data, compliance, and infrastructure services. Its well-known brand and reliable channels are expected to attract trillions of dollars in institutional capital. The white paper signals Visa's shift from cryptocurrency experimentation to institutional infrastructure development. Since 2020, the "on-chain finance" market has issued over $670 billion in stablecoin loans, with lending reaching a new high in mid-2025. This demonstrates that stablecoins have become a pillar of the automated credit market, capable of continuous operation and instant settlement. Visa's strategy in on-chain finance resembles traditional finance: it does not issue tokens or directly fund loans, but rather engages in technology-based businesses without lending risk.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009092-8.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02342-3.77%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02421+1.21%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 19:05
Share
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
RealLink
REAL$0.06795-0.32%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013997-6.99%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02
Share

Trending News

More

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

Orderly Launches RWA Index Contracts, Supporting SPX500 and NAS100 Perpetuals

Visa Connects Banks to $670B Stablecoin Credit Market