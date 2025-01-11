Detailed explanation of how BIO Protocol and DeSci projects are revolutionizing the new paradigm of scientific research development

By: PANews
2025/01/11 13:45
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.09092-2.86%

Author: Bankless

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

On the eve of the BIO Protocol token issuance, the price of tokens in the DeSci (decentralized science) ecosystem soared.

As the boundaries between cutting-edge technologies such as DeSci and AI gradually blurred, this craze continued until the launch of BIO and was reflected in the tokens related to these technologies. As a key hub for DeSci's financing, the launch of BIO brought hope to DeSci, spawned the outside world's enthusiasm for this highly experimental field, and attracted more attention and capital to DeSci over time.

This article will take a deep dive into how BIO Protocol works, the challenges it seeks to solve, and the DAOs that operate under its umbrella. It will then explore how other projects can fill out the DeSci narrative and provide additional tools or use cases to transform the way science is collaborated and funded.

BIO Protocol

BIO Protocol is essentially a decentralized, token-managed platform that supports and incubates specialized BioDAOs. By bringing funding decisions, intellectual property ownership, and governance on-chain, BIO directly addresses several long-standing obstacles in the biotech space:

  • Help early-stage projects escape the “valley of death” where insufficient funding often prevents promising ideas from coming to fruition
  • Tokenizing research results to promote open access and transparent collaboration, and combating data and intellectual property silos
  • Replace opaque R&D with real-time on-chain funding and results tracking

To achieve these goals, BIO implements several core mechanisms:

Curation

BIO holders lock up their tokens (vBIO) to help determine which new BioDAOs are allowed to join the network. This process ensures that only the most promising or community-backed ventures join, as those who pledge their support must stake BIO for a certain period of time. If approved, stakers have exclusive access to the BioDAO's funding rounds.

Detailed explanation of how BIO Protocol and DeSci projects are revolutionizing the new paradigm of scientific research development

Funding and Liquidity

After completing the curation phase, BioDAO opens a private pre-seed auction for those who lock in vBIO.

This allows early backers of the DAO and the BIO community to invest in early scientific research on terms traditionally reserved for VCs. At the same time, the BIO Protocol manages liquidity on behalf of these BioDAOs, eliminating the need to monitor secondary markets. The BIO Treasury pairs tokens (i.e. VITA/BIO or HAIR/BIO) with ETH or other assets, generating fees for the protocol while ensuring stable trading pairs. This arrangement allows BioDAOs to focus on advancing research rather than being busy with market operations.

Meta-governance

Because the BIO Treasury holds a portion of every BioDAO token, BIO holders collectively gain influence within the broader DeSci ecosystem.

This meta-governance structure enables them to guide multiple BioDAO decisions, whether it’s determining research priorities or highlighting synergies between projects. Additionally, by diversifying the assets held in the treasury, the protocol enhances its ability to invest in new projects and reinvest in existing ones, enabling seamless coordination across an ever-expanding scientific research landscape.

Providing benefits

To incentivize clear, measurable contributions to its network, BIO issues “bio/acc rewards” in the form of additional BIO tokens to BioDAOs that achieve key milestones. In addition to these incentives, BioDAOs can tokenize their IP, from research data to patents. By issuing IP tokens, BioDAOs can grant partial ownership of their research results, allowing more stakeholders to benefit from future scientific breakthroughs, while retaining control over key decisions and potentially earning revenue from the use of their data.

Detailed explanation of how BIO Protocol and DeSci projects are revolutionizing the new paradigm of scientific research development

In addition to direct incentives, the overall value of the network grows through token distribution and the liquidity owned by the protocol. Grants to new BioDAOs are exchanged for a small stake in their tokens, while liquidity pool fees flow back into the treasury. As BioDAOs mature and produce tangible results, the total value of these assets increases, reinforcing a virtuous cycle of funding, growth, and innovation.

BioDAO in BIO

Currently, there are eight BioDAOs active in the BIO Network, each focusing on a specific area of research.

  • VitaDAO | $VITA

VitaDAO launched in 2021 to support research into extending human lifespan. Funded by Pfizer Ventures and Balaji Srinivasan, it explores the biological mechanisms of aging, including neurodegenerative diseases.

  • Quantum Biology DAO

Quantum Biology DAO studies how weak magnetic fields affect cells at the quantum level. In collaboration with the Institute for Quantum Biology, it aims to develop quantum microscopes to open up new avenues for longevity research, drug discovery, and more.

  • HairDAO | HAIR

HairDAO unites patients, researchers, and funders to address the under-resourced issue of hair loss.

  • ValleyDAO | $GROW

ValleyDAO is working to pursue synthetic biology solutions to climate change, such as engineering microbes to capture carbon dioxide or produce biodegradable materials.

  • AthenaDAO | $ATH

AthenaDAO is focused on women’s health, filling a gap that traditional funding has neglected. Through a decentralized community of patients, scientists, and advocates, it supports projects in reproductive health, hormonal imbalance, and other under-researched topics in female biology.

  • CryoDAO | $CRYO

CryoDAO directs funding toward cryopreservation research to improve organ and tissue storage, a potentially life-saving option.

  • PsyDAO | $PSY

PsyDAO focuses on psychedelic research for mental health issues such as depression, addiction, and PTSD. It uses a decentralized funding model and AI-based auditing to accelerate the discovery of new compounds, while on-chain governance ensures transparency in resource allocation.

  • CerebrumDAO | $NEURON

CerebrumDAO convenes a global community to prevent neurodegeneration and prolong brain health. It studies diseases such as Alzheimer's, focusing on inflammation, metabolic issues, the blood-brain barrier and their impact.

Other DeSci Projects

In addition to the BIO Protocol ecosystem, there are many interesting DeSci projects that bring new platforms or tools for scientific research discoveries.

ResearchHub Foundation

Detailed explanation of how BIO Protocol and DeSci projects are revolutionizing the new paradigm of scientific research development

Founded by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Patrick Joyce, the ResearchHub Foundation uses RSC to create an open platform for publishing and reviewing science. Contributors earn RSC by publishing research, curating content, or promoting discussions. The platform aims to build a "GitHub" for scientific research, aiming to simplify peer review, encourage open sharing, and bring real-time accountability to academic publishing, all through token incentives. RSC holders can also vote on platform improvements and reward distribution.

yesnoerror

Detailed explanation of how BIO Protocol and DeSci projects are revolutionizing the new paradigm of scientific research development

Yesnoerror is a decentralized platform that combines AI with community-driven oversight to improve the reliability of scientific research papers. Its AI engine constantly scans for inaccuracies in research (whether in data, statistical analysis, or references) and flags potential issues for further review. Community members who verify or correct these errors will receive YNE tokens, creating intrinsic incentives for thorough review and timely feedback.

Overall, YNE hopes to detect problems early to prevent false theories, reduce the risk of poor policy decisions and wasted research, and develop an AI that can learn from users to better detect problems across a range of different scientific fields.

pump.Science

Detailed explanation of how BIO Protocol and DeSci projects are revolutionizing the new paradigm of scientific research development

Pump.science is a DeSci platform that aims to identify and develop chemicals that can extend healthy human lifespan. It hopes to gamify research by enabling low-cost testing on simple organisms (worms, flies) before using complex models (mice). This approach could allow for early identification of promising interventions, using cryptocurrency-based funding to propose or invest in new compounds. By live-streaming experiments, the protocol provides real-time data, allowing researchers and speculators alike to track results and potentially adjust their support as research progresses.

Conclusion

BIO Protocol’s token launch puts the DeSci space in the spotlight, showcasing how a new generation of on-chain initiatives can reshape R&D in biotech and beyond.

Outside of the BIO ecosystem, other DeSci projects demonstrate complementary strategies for enhancing scientific research through blockchain. From ResearchHub's open collaboration platform to yesnoerror's AI-based paper audits and pump.science's gamified longevity experiments, these projects explore the intersection of science and crypto from different perspectives. Taken together, they point to a rapidly evolving DeSci landscape where shared governance, financial coordination, and real-time data sharing may lead to new breakthroughs.

Whether it’s solving funding bottlenecks, streamlining peer review, or discovering molecules that extend lifespan, DeSci’s solutions have the audacious goal of empowering a broad, motivated community to pursue discovery, ultimately accelerating the speed at which the world benefits from the next wave of scientific innovation.

Related reading: BIO Protocol in-depth research report: Decentralized Science (DeSci) platform supported by Binance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.009865+4.29%
Threshold
T$0.01301+0.23%
Union
U$0.007062+1.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Share
Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

PANews reported on October 16th that according to CoinDesk, Visa released a report titled "Stablecoins: Beyond Payments – The On-Chain Lending Opportunity." The report redefines decentralized finance as "on-chain finance," aiming to make decentralized credit more institutionally accessible in the GENIUS Act era. It also outlines how banks and private credit funds can integrate into this system. Visa envisions institutions becoming liquidity providers for programmable lending protocols, with Visa providing data, compliance, and infrastructure services. Its well-known brand and reliable channels are expected to attract trillions of dollars in institutional capital. The white paper signals Visa's shift from cryptocurrency experimentation to institutional infrastructure development. Since 2020, the "on-chain finance" market has issued over $670 billion in stablecoin loans, with lending reaching a new high in mid-2025. This demonstrates that stablecoins have become a pillar of the automated credit market, capable of continuous operation and instant settlement. Visa's strategy in on-chain finance resembles traditional finance: it does not issue tokens or directly fund loans, but rather engages in technology-based businesses without lending risk.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009092-8.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02342-3.77%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02421+1.21%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 19:05
Share
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
RealLink
REAL$0.06795-0.32%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013997-6.99%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02
Share

Trending News

More

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

Orderly Launches RWA Index Contracts, Supporting SPX500 and NAS100 Perpetuals

Visa Connects Banks to $670B Stablecoin Credit Market