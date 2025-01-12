Parallel's AI Agent Platform Wayfinder: Benefiting from on-chain game agents and integrating DeFi multi-scenario applications

By: PANews
2025/01/12 15:38
Prompt
PROMPT$0.09177-3.17%
SQUID MEME
GAME$41.1523+6.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001193+4.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009027-0.76%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0846-0.54%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04359-3.94%

Author: bankless

Compiled by: Zen, PANews

Wayfinder is an emerging project dedicated to revolutionizing agents in an on-chain environment. The project is designed around $PROMPT and will hold a Token Generation Event (TGE) in Q1 2025.

As the industry continues to grow interest and attention in Wayfinder, this article will explain what Wayfinder is, how it works, and how to earn $PROMPT by staking $PRIME.

What is Wayfinder

In April 2023, researchers at Stanford University published a paper detailing a case study in which 25 AI players simulated human behavior in an RPG game. This research inspired the developers of the Parallel card game to begin experimenting with developing an AI-centric game, which eventually developed into the upcoming Parallel Colony.

The idea is to create a new gaming paradigm where human players can control and benefit from a never-ending stream of gaming agents with unique personalities that learn from experience, accumulate resources on-chain, and influence and battle each other.

In order to realize Colony's vision, the Parallel team decided to develop a dedicated AI infrastructure. This decision led to the release of the Wayfinder white paper and the launch of the Wayfinder platform. Currently, the Wayfinder platform is online, but it is still in the closed Alpha testing phase, and its infrastructure is still under development.

It is worth noting that although Colony catalyzed the birth of Wayfinder, Wayfinder is designed not only to serve Colony or games. The system has on-chain compatibility and once opened, it will support various on-chain agents on multiple networks such as Ethereum, Solana, Base, etc.

How Wayfinder works

In the Wayfinder ecosystem, users can create agents to interact with blockchain applications on their behalf. For example, operations such as exchange, minting, cross-chain bridging, deployment, etc. can be completed through natural language instructions without manual clicks.

To help agents navigate in the on-chain environment, Wayfinder introduces Wayfinding Paths, which are predefined workflows. These paths are like roadmaps, providing navigation guidance for specific goals (such as completing a cross-chain DeFi revenue strategy).

Parallel's AI Agent Platform Wayfinder: Benefiting from on-chain game agents and integrating DeFi multi-scenario applications

This design facilitates an ever-growing knowledge graph that serves as a form of collective memory for Wayfinder agents, enabling them to continually self-improve without having to repeat mistakes or make decisions from scratch.

At the heart of the system is the upcoming native token $PROMPT, which can be used for staking to propose and maintain navigation paths and be rewarded through bounties or usage fees for new paths. $PROMPT may also be used to purchase advanced proxy features such as expanded storage, etc.

Earn $PROMPT by staking $PRIME

The planned total supply of $PROMPT is 1 billion, of which 45% will be allocated to community members who need to stake Parallel's token $PRIME within Wayfinder.

Staking activity has begun in June 2024 and will last until June 2027. The longer the lockup period, the greater the multiplier of the points allocated to $PROMPT that users will eventually receive. The specific benefits are not yet clear, but if the market value of $PROMPT reaches billions of dollars, this could bring considerable returns.

To participate, users only need to prepare some $PRIME on Ethereum or Base and follow the steps below:

  • Go to cache.wayfinder.ai
  • Log in using wallet to sign verification message
  • Click the Cache PRIME button, then click Cache PRIME again
  • Read the tips about choosing a lockup period and click “I Got It” – make sure not to stake any funds you can’t access right away!
  • Enter the amount of PRIME you want to stake and click “Next”
  • Select the desired lockup period, ranging from 21 days to 3 years, and click the “Preview PRIME Stake” button
  • Finally confirm the settings, click "Cache PRIME", and complete the transaction with your wallet
  • After staking, you can track your scores and badges in Wayfinder’s Overview page and deposit and withdraw them after the staking period ends.

Summarize

Wayfinder and a16z's Daydreams technology solve the same problem: how to enable on-chain agents to continuously learn and independently complete complex goals.

The core difference between the two lies in their unique architectural approaches. Wayfinder is centered around navigation paths and $PROMPT staking, while Daydreams is centered around the Hierarchical Task Network (HTN) and has yet to touch on token economics.

If you are into top on-chain games, are interested in AI, and expect these fields to become more popular and further intersect in the coming years, Wayfinder may be one of the interesting opportunities at the moment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.009865+4.29%
Threshold
T$0.01301+0.23%
Union
U$0.007062+1.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Share
Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

PANews reported on October 16th that according to CoinDesk, Visa released a report titled "Stablecoins: Beyond Payments – The On-Chain Lending Opportunity." The report redefines decentralized finance as "on-chain finance," aiming to make decentralized credit more institutionally accessible in the GENIUS Act era. It also outlines how banks and private credit funds can integrate into this system. Visa envisions institutions becoming liquidity providers for programmable lending protocols, with Visa providing data, compliance, and infrastructure services. Its well-known brand and reliable channels are expected to attract trillions of dollars in institutional capital. The white paper signals Visa's shift from cryptocurrency experimentation to institutional infrastructure development. Since 2020, the "on-chain finance" market has issued over $670 billion in stablecoin loans, with lending reaching a new high in mid-2025. This demonstrates that stablecoins have become a pillar of the automated credit market, capable of continuous operation and instant settlement. Visa's strategy in on-chain finance resembles traditional finance: it does not issue tokens or directly fund loans, but rather engages in technology-based businesses without lending risk.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009092-8.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02342-3.77%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02421+1.21%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 19:05
Share
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
RealLink
REAL$0.06795-0.32%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013997-6.99%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02
Share

Trending News

More

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Visa says it hopes to build infrastructure for lending in "on-chain finance"

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

Orderly Launches RWA Index Contracts, Supporting SPX500 and NAS100 Perpetuals

Visa Connects Banks to $670B Stablecoin Credit Market